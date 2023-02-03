Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WITN
Greenville Texas Roadhouse staff prepares to line dance in Dallas
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A restaurant here in the east is making a name for itself, but not because of it’s food. Texas Roadhouse, here in Greenville, is one of 600 locations across the nation, and at every location, employees are taught to line dance. They do so every hour while working a shift and encourage those eating to join them.
WNCT
Craven Co. Crime Stoppers revamping program
The Craven County Sheriff's Office is revamping its Crime Stoppers unit. The Craven County Sheriff's Office is revamping its Crime Stoppers unit. NC politicians react to State of the Union address. President Joe Biden held his State of the Union address on Tuesday. There were mixed results from NC politicians...
Mother of a late ECU nurse creates memorial scholarship for upcoming nurses
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Where there is darkness, some will find hope. Courtney Whaley was an East Carolina University nurse who graduated top of her class and immediately landed a labor and delivery job. In 2021, Courtney lost her life in a car crash. Shortly after her passing, her mother, Sandra Whaley, created a scholarship […]
Best of MrBeast: $300,000 given to those in need
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Another classic MrBeast video has him and his crew doing what they do best, giving away money. To start off the video, Greenville’s own MrBeast is standing in front of a massive pile of cash. He sets out to give that $300,000 to people in need in different ways. Best of […]
neusenews.com
Lenoir County restaurant inspections
The following inspections were conducted by the Lenoir County Health Department:. No certified food protection manager on site. Wet wiping cloth on drainboard. Some dust build-up on ceiling vents. Northeast Elementary School. 1002 E Highland Avenue, Kinston. Date: 1/10. Score: 99. Observations:. One bag of shredded lettuce in walk-in was...
Local food truck roundup helping those in need
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A generous community member is leading a helping hand through a food truck roundup. The food truck roundup included some local food trucks like Uncle Fred’s, the Jerk Truck, Tula’s Fish and Chips and more. All proceeds will go to Pitt County Schools’ overdue lunch accounts. Sheila Leggette, who coordinated the […]
WITN
DEPUTIES: Greenville man stood over couple’s bed with knives after burglary
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man was arrested after deputies said he broke into a home and stood over a couple in bed with knives in his hands. Juan Mancera, Jr. has been charged with first-degree burglary and felony larceny. Pitt County deputies say just before 4:00 a.m....
WNCT
Kinston dedicates new marker for Civil Rights Trail
The City of Kinston unveiled the newest marker for the Civil Rights Trail on Saturday. Kinston dedicates new marker for Civil Rights Trail. The City of Kinston unveiled the newest marker for the Civil Rights Trail on Saturday. First friday in the new greenville social district. Greenville recently combined its...
tourcounsel.com
Berkeley Mall | Shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina
Berkeley Mall is a shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina. It is owned by Faison Enterprises which is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Mall has over 40 stores including several outparcel buildings outside the mall complete with several dining options. The main anchors are Belk and JCPenney. The Mall is located at 625 N. Berkeley Blvd right off US 70.
WITN
Teen charged in Kinston shooting
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager has been charged in a shooting last month in Kinston where shots were fired into a home with people inside. Police said that Malachi McBride turned himself in today for six counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. The shooting happened back...
Greenville Fire/Rescue seeking government funding
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Fire/Rescue is asking the government for money to better protect and serve the community. The Federal Emergency Management Agency provides federal funding opportunities each year. If awarded, the $360,000 assistance to firefighters grant would allow the department to purchase 30 new self-contained breathing apparatus units. “Making sure that it monitors […]
WITN
Deputies searching for missing Nash County man
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are asking for your help in finding a missing man. Albert Stell II was last seen around 3:00 p.m. Monday. Nash County deputies said the 24-year-old man left walking from a home in the 6800 block of Racetrack Road, outside of Castalia, and hasn’t been seen since.
newbernnow.com
Women’s Clothing Drive a Success
Once again, the New Bern community responded and the Women’s Clothing Drive hosted by Tried By Fire, Inc. (TBFI) on Jan. 16, was an overwhelming success! “We expected to get a good response, but this turned out to be far greater than we could have imagined,” said Bonita Simmons, Executive Director of Tried By Fire, Inc. With support from a MLK Service Day Project Grant from Target Corporation, women’s clothing, shoes, handbags, and jewelry were received at My Sister’s House (MSH), now nearing completion, at 524 Roundtree Street.
Make history in Goldsboro this spring
“They led the way” is the title for the newest Civil War Trails sign in North Carolina which was recently installed in Goldsboro. On March 27, join community leaders, descendants, and officials in downtown Goldsboro as they dedicate the new site and remember the service of the men in the 135th United States “Colored” Infantry.
1 dead after 2 shot near Cummins Engine Plant in Whitakers, multiple sources confirm
Major Moore with the sheriff's office said one of the victims remained at the plant located at 9377 US-301 in Whitakers, and the other went down the road to a store in Battleboro, that is technically in Rocky Mount.
WITN
Eastern Carolina law enforcement agencies facing staffing shortages
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Law Enforcement agencies across the country are experiencing staffing shortages, and Eastern Carolina is no exception. New recruits are in short supply and retirement rates are on the rise in The United States. During 2020-2021 resignations among police officers increased by 18% compared to previous years...
cbs17
Wayne County hoping to build second jail facility as temporary solution to deteriorating main building
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Wayne County is looking to find a solution to its deteriorating jail facility and may have found a temporary solution — if it gets approved. The county wants to build an additional facility to connect with its existing jail building and will come before the Local Government Commission (LGC) on Tuesday looking for approval.
Best of MrBeast: Giving back to service workers
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast is known for giving out money, so this video shows nothing new. In a “best of” video posted to Facebook, he gives generous tips to a pizza delivery driver in Greenville. The driver later came and thanked MrBeast for the money. He then proceeded to hand the driver more money, […]
Teen arrested in Kinston after shots fired into home
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — An 18-year-old was arrested and is facing numerous charges after a home was struck by gunfire. Malachi McBride, 18, had warrants out for six counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling from an incident that happened on Jan. 16 around 10 p.m. at the 2100 block of West Road […]
beckersasc.com
ECU Health closing 5 outpatient clinics: What ASCs need to know
Greenville, N.C.-based ECU Health is closing five outpatient clinics. 1. The closure is a part of a cost-cutting strategy to ensure the health system's long-term sustainability, according to the Roanoke-Chowan News-Herald. 2. The facilities include a women's clinic in Williamston, N.C., a family medicine clinic in Jacksonville, N.C., an immediate...
Comments / 0