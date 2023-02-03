Once again, the New Bern community responded and the Women’s Clothing Drive hosted by Tried By Fire, Inc. (TBFI) on Jan. 16, was an overwhelming success! “We expected to get a good response, but this turned out to be far greater than we could have imagined,” said Bonita Simmons, Executive Director of Tried By Fire, Inc. With support from a MLK Service Day Project Grant from Target Corporation, women’s clothing, shoes, handbags, and jewelry were received at My Sister’s House (MSH), now nearing completion, at 524 Roundtree Street.

NEW BERN, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO