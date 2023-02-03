Read full article on original website
Montana’s Best Sandwich is One of the Best in America
If you've lived in Montana for a while you've probably heard about the pork chop sandwich. The pork chop sandwich was invented in Butte, Montana nearly 100 years ago. According to the Butte-Silverbow Archives, a man named John Burklund invented the pork chop sandwich in 1924. You may know him as "Pork Chop John." The sandwich was essentially a way to feed hungry mine workers in Butte.
You’ll Love These 13 Great Donut Shops in Montana
There's nothing that beats a freshly-baked donut. It's the perfect pairing for your morning cup of coffee. Here's a list of the best donut shops across Montana to help you satisfy your sweet tooth. Luckily, there are great donut shops all over Montana. Whether you're craving something simple like a...
For Nearly 70 Years Montana Held This Record, Until Now
Sometimes records are impossible to break, and this record stood for nearly seventy years. Montanans are used to cold temperatures in the winter, and we are usually prepared for the conditions. Many folks don't know, but Rogers Pass in Montana held the coldest temperature ever recorded in the continental United States at -70! This bone-chilling temperature happened back in 1954 and has stood for nearly seventy years.
More Summer Fun! Raising The Roof Tour Makes Stop In Montana.
The Kettlehouse Amphitheater has announced some really great acts coming up for this summer. One of those is:. ROBERT PLANT AND ALISON KRAUSS: Raising The Roof Tour. From rocker legend, Robert Plant and country music's sweetheart, you will get a beautiful blend of bluegrass and toe-tapping rhythm. You will be addicted to their sound in moments.
Thirsty? Here’s The Top 10 Drunkest Towns In Montana
Montanans do a lot of things well, and one of those things includes drinking. Each year a city or two from Montana will make the list of the drunkest cities in America (normally Bozeman or Missoula), it seems that most of the towns that make the national list are all in the northern part of the country. I'm guessing part of this is because up north, we have winter 6 months out of the year and sometimes that's enough to drive someone to drink.
Things I Hope the Spy Balloon Didn’t See in Montana
By now I'm sure you heard about the object multiple sources have confirmed is a Chinese spy satellite that hovered above Montana, for the sake of simplicity I'll refer to it as a "spy balloon" because that makes it sound less scary to me. I'm trying to focus on less-troubling...
Not So Great: The Ranking of the Dirtiest Cities in Montana
Montana may be full of a lot of beautiful places, but there are a few places that don't really fit that description. Some towns in Montana are downright dirty. Here's a list of the dirtiest towns in Montana. Most of the pictures of Montana shared on social media show snow-capped...
Here’s The Top 10 Weirdest Town Names You’ll Find In Montana.
Each state has a town or two with a strange name. Something that kind of makes you scratch your head a little and think "who came up with that?" Case in point, I grew up in the south not too far from a little town named "Tightwad". Tightwad. The little village has a small population and there isn't a whole lot going on there, but it's a popular place to stop a get a picture or two. In fact, people come from all over just to get a selfie in front of the Bank of Tightwad.
Montanans Will Be Delighted By This Iconic Drink
After a long day of work or if you are meeting up with friends for an adult beverage, this iconic drink is a perfect choice. Montana is known for several popular food items, including huckleberries and pork chop sandwiches, but what about beverages? Montana is passionate when it comes to adult beverages. Everywhere you go in Montana, you can find a craft brewery or a distillery in many cities and towns. So what is Montana's most iconic beverage?
Dateline NBC Episode Will Focus on Slain Montana Deputy
A new episode of Dateline on NBC will tell the story of Montana Deputy Sheriff Mason Moore, who was killed in the line of duty in 2017. Deputy Sheriff Mason Moore was shot and killed on May 16, 2017, while in pursuit of a vehicle near mile marker 109 on Highway 287 near Three Forks. Moore was a member of the Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office. He also served as a volunteer firefighter for Central Valley Fire Department in Belgrade, MT, and the Three Forks Fire Department in Three Forks. Deputy Moore was a husband and father of three children. He was 42 years old.
Reactions To The Chinese Spy Balloon Over Montana: Shoot It Down?
Montana, and the rest of the country, is freaking out about this Chinese spy balloon that's been hovering overhead for the last few days. Rightfully so. No matter your political stance, everyone wants to know 'where is the Chinese spy balloon now' and 'did the US shoot down the Chinese spy balloon?'.
This Is A Bit Shocking! Montana Ranks In Top 5 For Worst…
From just walking around Bozeman and other parts of Montana, I would never have thought that Montana would rank so high for this. Then again, if you think about it for a minute, when is the last time YOU made an appointment?. Here is how the study works. WalletHub takes...
This Unique Place is the Best For Seeing Bald Eagles in Montana
If you want to see a lot of bald eagles in Montana, there's one place you can go during the winter that will blow your mind. When most people think of bald eagles, they think of a magnificent creature soaring through the air. After all, the bald eagle is the symbol of freedom. Seeing a bald eagle in Montana isn't a big deal for most people that live here. Don't get me wrong, it's still cool to see one, but it's fairly common.
6 Products You Absolutely Can Not Buy With Montana Food Stamps
In 2022, there were over 42 million United States residents using SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), formally known as food stamps; Montana ranks 38th in the United States for SNAP participants. There are certain rules and regulations when it comes to using SNAP, and certain things you can and can...
Opinion: Why Are Some Montanans Such Hateful, Horrible People?
Here in Montana, we have some top-notch folks. In fact, the state is filled with wonderful people that are willing to help any chance they get. Then on the other end, we've got some folks that are just plain awful. The truth is most of these people live on the...
Here’s 8 States That Have Longer And Harsher Winters Than Montana
Winter can be brutal here in Montana with lots of wind, snow, and temperatures well below zero. In fact, that alone should be a word of warning for those thinking of moving here from warmer climates. A lot goes into being prepared to live in a state with rough winters...
This Amazing Montana Brewery Is Forced To Temporarily Close
If there is one thing you don't want to happen to a business in the winter, it's this problem. If there is one industry the people of Montana love more than others, it has to be the craft brewery scene. Montana has incredible breweries that can be found in large cities or small towns. The Gallatin Valley alone has over ten breweries you can check out daily, and each one offers a variety of beers to enjoy.
The Truth About Our Government Considering Shooting Down Spy Aircraft Over Montana
Well, this sounds straight out of a Hollywood movie. However, multiple news outlets are reporting it's 100 percent true. Yahoo News is reporting that for the last several days a suspected Chinese Spy Balloon has been flying over the United States, and our President, along with military leaders have been in discussion about exactly what they should do about it.
Popular Montana Stretch Of Interstate Closed Because Of Weather.
UPDATE: I-90 is closed from Livingston to Big Timber due to severe conditions. The road will be closed overnight. MDT and law enforcement personnel will evaluate road and weather conditions in the morning of Wednesday, February 1st, and determine when the highway will reopen to travel. The last few days...
If You Are Traveling To England, You Need To Know This
When you travel internationally, you want things to go as smoothly as possible. Many Montanans are looking forward to traveling internationally in 2023 out of the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, and what's not to get excited about? You get to travel to a new place and experience new things. The...
