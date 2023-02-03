ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake City, FL

WCJB

Suwannee County man killed in officer-involved shooting

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Suwannee County. FHP troopers say the shooting happened at the Busy Bee convenience store on U.S. 129, north of I-10, at around 5:30 on Tuesday evening. The trooper involved was not injured and has been place...
LIVE OAK, FL
WCTV

Man killed in officer-involved shooting at Live Oak Busy Bee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man was shot and killed by a Florida Highway Patrol Trooper at the popular Busy Bee gas station late Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 5:30 p.m. at the location in Live Oak, just off I-10 and U.S. Highway 129, stated a news release sent out just after 9 p.m. The Trooper was not injured.
LIVE OAK, FL
WCJB

GPD releases identities of two victims of deadly shooting in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police Department has confirmed the identities of two people killed in a shooting at a home in Northwest Gainesville early on Thursday morning. Officers say Brittany Avery-Hoisington, 33, and Trayvon Henry Sheppard, 21, were killed and a third person was wounded during a shooting...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Williston man dies in the hospital after being shot in the head

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Williston Police Department has confirmed a man who was shot in the head in Williston on Sunday has died from his injuries. Officers say the shooting happened on Sunday afternoon on Northeast Fourth Avenue near the intersection of 11th Street, less than a mile from the old Williston Middle School. It is the second shooting in that neighborhood within the last month.
WILLISTON, FL
WCJB

‘I was scared’: Lake City home struck by more than 30 bullets; man left injured

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police officers are investigating two shootings, that left two people hurt. The first shooting happened near Northwest Ridgewood Avenue at around 9 p.m. on Friday. Officials are looking for a grey SUV that pulled alongside the victim’s vehicle and released gunfire. The victim was shot twice and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

valdostatoday.com

Arrest made for theft in Valdosta

VALDOSTA – Following a 911 call, Curtis Anderson of Valdosta was arrested for theft by entering an auto. Arrested: Anderson, Curtis E, African American male, age 32, resident of Valdosta. On February 2, 2023, at approximately 12:01 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to 520 North Troup Street after E911...
VALDOSTA, GA
WCJB

LCPD looks for missing 16-year old girl from Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police officers are on the lookout for a missing teen. According to the department, Janessa Wilson, 16, was last seen at the Walmart in Lake City Sunday night. She was last wearing a blue crop top and blue and black sweatpants. Wilson also...
LAKE CITY, FL
Lake City Reporter

