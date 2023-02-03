Read full article on original website
Emerging vintage retail corridor in Muskegon to get new plan from MSU students
MUSKEGON, MI – From antiques to bail bonds and window glass to trendy coffee, downtown Muskegon’s Pine Street is an eclectic collection of old and new that’s ready for a makeover. The Pine Street corridor, which also includes Muskegon County’s Hall of Justice, is the focus of...
Bunker Elementary opens Muskegon Public Schools' first STEAM lab
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Bunker Elementary opened the Muskegon Public School District's first of three planned science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) labs. The new STEAM lab will host over 400 lessons for students that include digital animation, circuitry, robotic coding, use of data sensors and simple machines. The...
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Michigan, you should add the following towns to your list.
Multiple Michigan schools hit with 'swatting' attempts
MICHIGAN, USA — Fake threats reporting a shooting at multiple schools across Michigan are causing concern for parents Tuesday morning. The schools so far impacted are in Muskegon, Okemos, Detroit, Portage, Haslett, Saginaw, Ann Arbor and Jackson. Michigan State Police said there were also false reports of bomb threats...
‘Suburban dream, urban crisis’: Redlining’s affect on Grand Rapids’ Black community
The impact of redlining and scars of segregation are still visible in the city to this day.
Corewell Health West First in Nation to Use Innovative Stroke Care Device
Corewell Health West in Grand Rapids, known as Spectrum Health before its merger with Beaumont Health last year, reports it has successfully completed the first-ever ischemic stroke case using the […] The post Corewell Health West First in Nation to Use Innovative Stroke Care Device appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Inside Track: Savickas travels executive path
Lindsey Savickas has always veered toward health care. Savickas, however, has not had a prototypical health care career. After spending the early part of her professional life as an oncology nurse, Savickas found her way to Infusion Associates and worked her way up the leadership ladder. Now, Savickas is the...
Active shooter report discredited in 2 minutes at Portage high school
PORTAGE, MI – It took about two minutes to discredit a report of a shooting at Portage Northern High School on Tuesday morning. A call came in around 9:35 a.m., Feb. 7, to the Portage Department of Public Safety, saying shots were fired at Portage Northern High School, 1000 Idaho Ave., Deputy Director Jeff VanderWiere said at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Students just as surprised as Teacher of the Week
OTSEGO, Mich. — Our next Teacher of the Week said the surprise could not have come at a better time. We stopped by Dix Street Elementary School in Otsego to surprise Brittany Morrow. She said, “I feel so special. I mean, I can’t believe this. Honestly, I’m so surprised. I was having a really rough week. So, this has been amazing.”
Honoring GIANTS of West Michigan for Black History Month
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Black history is being made every day as Black Americans continuously make significant contributions and impact in various fields and industries, such as politics, arts, sciences, medicine, sports, technology, and more. Every day, Black Americans are making an impact and leaving their mark in various...
This Michigan City Has Had The Most Snow In America For The Past 30 Years!
Growing up in Michigan I felt like we got a good amount of snow. But I had no clue that one city in Michigan has been the snowiest city in all of America for the past 30 years. Michigan's Snowiest City Gets A Lot Of Lake Effect Snow. I grew...
The Root Beer Stand in Kalamazoo Announces Opening Date for 2023 Season
Forget the Punxsutawney Phil or Michigan's Woody the Woodchuck, this is the only true sign of spring's imminent arrival in Michigan: The opening of The Root Beer Stand. It's been a long, cold winter without Kalamazoo's favorite drive-in diner but this news gives me hope. You'll soon be able to satisfy your root beer and Coney dog cravings as The Root Beer Stand has announced their opening date for the 2023 season!
Restaurant in Rockford where murder victim worked to hold fundraiser
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A restaurant in Rockford is holding a fundraiser to support the family of an employee who was killed in December. Mya Kelly, 23, worked at the Corner Bar in Rockford during the pandemic, and her father, nicknamed "Toe Joe", is a longtime employee. Kelly was...
Muskegon Heights postpones vote on an interim city manager at special meeting
Officials in Muskegon Heights postponed a vote on an interim city manager, but did hire a temporary attorney at a special meeting on Monday.
OnlyInYourState
The Marvelous 1-Mile Trail In Michigan Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Beach
We have incredible hiking trails in the Mitten State that lead to wonderful overlooks, rivers, and waterfalls. But the best way to appreciate the Great Lake State’s natural beauty is a forest hike that leads to one of our majestic lakes. This secluded beach trail in Norton Shores, Michigan is sure to satisfy your wanderlust.
After 24 Years This Family-Owned Business in Downtown Otsego Has Closed
A long-standing business in downtown Otsego recently shut its doors and I didn't even get to say goodbye! Did you miss it too?. Located at 103 W. Allegan Street in Otsego, Amish Oak Treasures and More first opened their doors for business in 1998. The family-owned and operated business supplied West Michigan with gorgeous Amish furniture for over 24 years.
Pedestrian hit by car, injured in Grand Rapids
A pedestrian was hit by a car and injured Tuesday morning in Grand Rapids, police said.
Marijuana shops among businesses targeted in rash of business break-ins
KENT COUNTY, MI – Sheriff’s deputies over the weekend investigated five business burglaries, including marijuana dispensaries, as a rash of break-ins continue in West Michigan. The burglaries happened at 4919 Town Center Drive SE in Cascade Township, where vape pens were stolen; 5450 Northland Drive NE in Plainfield...
A Sad Look Inside Battle Creek’s Declining Lakeview Square Mall
Malls in Michigan are just not what they use to be. Take a look at a scene that is all too common nowadays when it comes to malls. In the past, malls were a great place to go to hang out with friends, get all of your shopping done for the holidays, and get some entertainment. Now, walking through a mall in most places has an almost eerie and empty feeling.
Michigan cancer survivor headed to the Super Bowl thanks to Make-A-Wish
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Jestin Schulte is just a few classes and a flight away from a celebration he'll remember forever. The 19-year-old Grand Valley State University student and Kenowa Hills graduate will be heading to the Super Bowl just one year after he learned he was cancer free.
