Bunker Elementary opens Muskegon Public Schools' first STEAM lab

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Bunker Elementary opened the Muskegon Public School District's first of three planned science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) labs. The new STEAM lab will host over 400 lessons for students that include digital animation, circuitry, robotic coding, use of data sensors and simple machines. The...
Multiple Michigan schools hit with 'swatting' attempts

MICHIGAN, USA — Fake threats reporting a shooting at multiple schools across Michigan are causing concern for parents Tuesday morning. The schools so far impacted are in Muskegon, Okemos, Detroit, Portage, Haslett, Saginaw, Ann Arbor and Jackson. Michigan State Police said there were also false reports of bomb threats...
Inside Track: Savickas travels executive path

Lindsey Savickas has always veered toward health care. Savickas, however, has not had a prototypical health care career. After spending the early part of her professional life as an oncology nurse, Savickas found her way to Infusion Associates and worked her way up the leadership ladder. Now, Savickas is the...
Active shooter report discredited in 2 minutes at Portage high school

PORTAGE, MI – It took about two minutes to discredit a report of a shooting at Portage Northern High School on Tuesday morning. A call came in around 9:35 a.m., Feb. 7, to the Portage Department of Public Safety, saying shots were fired at Portage Northern High School, 1000 Idaho Ave., Deputy Director Jeff VanderWiere said at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Students just as surprised as Teacher of the Week

OTSEGO, Mich. — Our next Teacher of the Week said the surprise could not have come at a better time. We stopped by Dix Street Elementary School in Otsego to surprise Brittany Morrow. She said, “I feel so special. I mean, I can’t believe this. Honestly, I’m so surprised. I was having a really rough week. So, this has been amazing.”
Honoring GIANTS of West Michigan for Black History Month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Black history is being made every day as Black Americans continuously make significant contributions and impact in various fields and industries, such as politics, arts, sciences, medicine, sports, technology, and more. Every day, Black Americans are making an impact and leaving their mark in various...
The Root Beer Stand in Kalamazoo Announces Opening Date for 2023 Season

Forget the Punxsutawney Phil or Michigan's Woody the Woodchuck, this is the only true sign of spring's imminent arrival in Michigan: The opening of The Root Beer Stand. It's been a long, cold winter without Kalamazoo's favorite drive-in diner but this news gives me hope. You'll soon be able to satisfy your root beer and Coney dog cravings as The Root Beer Stand has announced their opening date for the 2023 season!
After 24 Years This Family-Owned Business in Downtown Otsego Has Closed

A long-standing business in downtown Otsego recently shut its doors and I didn't even get to say goodbye! Did you miss it too?. Located at 103 W. Allegan Street in Otsego, Amish Oak Treasures and More first opened their doors for business in 1998. The family-owned and operated business supplied West Michigan with gorgeous Amish furniture for over 24 years.
A Sad Look Inside Battle Creek’s Declining Lakeview Square Mall

Malls in Michigan are just not what they use to be. Take a look at a scene that is all too common nowadays when it comes to malls. In the past, malls were a great place to go to hang out with friends, get all of your shopping done for the holidays, and get some entertainment. Now, walking through a mall in most places has an almost eerie and empty feeling.
