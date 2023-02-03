Read full article on original website
Related
Bill aims to cut college degree requirements for state jobs in Georgia
The move is a reaction to difficulties in attracting workers in a tight labor market, the high cost of college, and Republican distrust of the ideological effects of college education.
Gwinnett County lawmaker says Georgia’s arrest record prevents minorities from getting jobs
A Gwinnett County lawmaker told Channel 2 Action News Georgia’s arrest record system is preventing many poor and black and brown people from getting jobs. Channel 2′S Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson spoke to the lawmaker who said the system needs to change. Representative Gregg Kennard introduced a bill for those who have been arrested but never charged and sometimes never even convicted but still have criminal records. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Proposed Georgia legislation would lessen licensing requirements, proponents say
(The Center Square) — Proponents say a pair of proposed bills would cut down on the red tape facing providers of services that require occupational licenses. House Bill 155 would provide a pathway for the spouses of firefighters, health care providers and law enforcement officers who move to Georgia to immediately secure an occupational license if they hold a license in their previous state of residence and are in good standing. ...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Eggs and Issues speakers say Georgia economy is sunny side up
Approximately 2,600 business leaders and others packed a ballroom at the Georgia World Congress Center on Jan. 11 for the Georgia Chamber of Commerce’s annual Eggs and Issues breakfast, a gathering at which representatives of business, industry, and government across the state report on Georgia’s economic standing and offer predictions and recommendations for the future.
valdostatoday.com
Georgia DHS submits waivers to benefit DFCS
ATLANTA – The Georgia DHS has recently submitted waivers to the USDA to request improved outcomes of DFCS customers and workers. The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) is committed to transforming its systems and work to meet its goals of serving customers. In support of these efforts, DHS has submitted seven requests in recent months to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) for waivers to improve outcomes for Division of Family & Children Services customers and benefits workers. Three of seven waivers have been approved, and the remaining four – pending FNS consideration and approval – will help ensure children and families get the services they need in a timely manner, enhance work processes and supports, and improve caseworker effectiveness.
ValueWalk
Proposed $500 One-Time Tax Rebate From Georgia: Who Could Get It?
Millions of Georgians may soon get a tax rebate of up to $500 from the state’s record budget surplus. Governor Brian Kemp has proposed sending a one-time tax rebate from Georgia of up to $500 using $1 billion of the state’s $6.6 billion budget surplus. One-Time Tax Rebate...
'That would benefit the health system': Georgia House bills could raise cigarette, vape tax
MACON, Ga. — If you smoke cigarettes or vape, your cost could go up. A bill in the General Assembly would raise the state tax and use the proceeds to improve health care. Introduced by House Representative Ron Stephens, two bills in the contention could make the tax possible.
Political Rewind: Republicans go after local prosecutors; DNC approves an earlier Georgia primary
Chauncey Alcorn, @CLamontLives, reporter, Capital B. Edward Lindsey, @edlindsey14, former Georgia state representative. Melita Easters, @easters_melita, founder and director, Georgia WIN List. Patricia Murphy, @MurphyAJC, political reporter and political columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown. 1. State Republicans introduced two bills that would grant the legislature power over district attorneys.
gwinnettforum.com
FOCUS: Here’s the reason this guy is no longer a Republican
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. | I was once a Republican Georgia county commissioner. Then I served as the chair of the Association County Commissioners of Georgia’s Tax Committee. I’m no longer a Republican. Here’s one reason why. The GOP has become a fiscally irresponsible group. It does not...
Albany Herald
Instant runoffs bill introduced in Georgia House
ATLANTA — An effort that could lead eventually to the elimination of runoff elections in Georgia has surfaced in the General Assembly. State Rep. Joseph Gullett, R-Dallas, introduced a bill into the Georgia House this week that would allow Georgia cities to experiment with instant runoff voting in nonpartisan municipal elections.
Families weigh in on proposed bill to reopen cold case investigations in Georgia
ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers heard from the families of murder victims Monday, who want the state to get better at handling cold cases. A bill in the House would let families petition to reopen such cases. Backers of the bill said there are at least 500 unsolved murder cases...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Raffensperger endorses earlier 2028 Georgia presidential primary
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After Saturday’s news the national Democratic Party has approved shuffling the dates of its 2024 presidential primaries, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger endorsed moving Georgia ahead in the primary season as well, but only beginning in 2028. The Republican election chief, who garnered...
Washington Examiner
Georgia House Democrats drop gun bills
(The Center Square) — Georgia House Democrats have rolled out a series of bills they say will help stem gun violence in the state. On Wednesday, state Reps. Michelle Au, D-Johns Creek, and Mary Margaret Oliver, D-Decatur, announced four pieces of legislation ranging from a proposal to institute a three-day waiting period to buy firearms to holding firearm owners responsible if a minor uses their firearm to threaten violence.
2 in Georgia win big in Monday's $747 million Powerball jackpot
ATLANTA — For the first time since November, we have a Powerball jackpot winner. Unfortunately, if you live in Georgia, you weren't the big winner. However, two in Georgia are walking away with a nice chunk of change. The winning numbers for Monday, Feb. 6 are 5-11-22-23-69, Powerball 7,...
Kemp, Jones vow to hold rogue Georgia prosecutors accountable for giving criminals a pass
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones are vowing to hold rogue prosecutors accountable for giving accused criminals a pass by not charging misdemeanors for some crimes.
Georgia could soon be home to the world’s first vaccine for honeybees
“It’s just getting harder for bees to do what they do,” Keith Delaplane says. Increasingly, honeybees and other pollinators face survival challenges from climate change, pesticide use, and habitat destruction—in addition to bacteria, parasites, and viruses that can swiftly decimate a hive. But researchers like Delaplane, a professor of entomology at the University of Georgia and the director of UGA’s Bee Program, are working to offer beekeepers tools to combat at least some of these threats. Next year, Georgia—home to one of the biggest commercial beekeeping industries in the country—might also be home to the world’s first vaccine for honeybees. The post Georgia could soon be home to the world’s first vaccine for honeybees appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Georgia Republican lawmakers file public safety bills
(The Center Square) — Georgia Republicans are moving forward with a series of bills they say will help protect residents and hold prosecutors in the state accountable. "We’re seeing a pattern around the state of people who are committing violent crimes," Lt. Governor Burt Jones, a Republican, told The Center Square. "They’re being processed through basically signature bonds, and a signature bond is nothing more than ... a promissory note, and we believe that it’s happening on a lot larger scale than a lot of...
Georgia's Budget Surplus Brings Relief to Residents: Eligible Residents Can Receive Up to $500 in Tax Rebates!
Georgia having a budget surplus of $6.6 billion, has decided to use $1 billion to provide tax rebates to residents. With the state of Georgia having a budget surplus of $6.6 billion, the governor, Brian Kemp, has proposed using $1 billion of this surplus to provide tax rebates to residents. The proposal was passed by the state House on Thursday with a 170-1 vote and is now heading to the state Senate for further debate.
WALB 10
Lowered tariffs on pecans could help Georgia growers
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Republic of India announced a major 70% cut to tariffs on U.S. pecan exports. Experts are saying these cutbacks are a big relief for Georgia pecan growers. Georgia produces about one-third of all American pecans. With India lowering its tariffs on imported pecans from 100%...
Channel 2 investigation finds many rural Georgia communities are dealing with doctor deserts
Some families told us that they’re traveling more than an hour away just for checkups.
The Georgia Sun
Atlanta, GA
26K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
The Georgia Sun is a news and infotainment website devoted to all things Georgia. We believe the news doesn’t have to be stuffy and staying informed need not be boring. Here you will find a casual take on the news and important issues of the day, broken down into an easy to digest format.https://www.thegeorgiasun.com
Comments / 5