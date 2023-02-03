ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Gwinnett County lawmaker says Georgia’s arrest record prevents minorities from getting jobs

A Gwinnett County lawmaker told Channel 2 Action News Georgia’s arrest record system is preventing many poor and black and brown people from getting jobs. Channel 2′S Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson spoke to the lawmaker who said the system needs to change. Representative Gregg Kennard introduced a bill for those who have been arrested but never charged and sometimes never even convicted but still have criminal records. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The Center Square

Proposed Georgia legislation would lessen licensing requirements, proponents say

(The Center Square) — Proponents say a pair of proposed bills would cut down on the red tape facing providers of services that require occupational licenses. House Bill 155 would provide a pathway for the spouses of firefighters, health care providers and law enforcement officers who move to Georgia to immediately secure an occupational license if they hold a license in their previous state of residence and are in good standing. ...
thechampionnewspaper.com

Eggs and Issues speakers say Georgia economy is sunny side up

Approximately 2,600 business leaders and others packed a ballroom at the Georgia World Congress Center on Jan. 11 for the Georgia Chamber of Commerce’s annual Eggs and Issues breakfast, a gathering at which representatives of business, industry, and government across the state report on Georgia’s economic standing and offer predictions and recommendations for the future.
valdostatoday.com

Georgia DHS submits waivers to benefit DFCS

ATLANTA – The Georgia DHS has recently submitted waivers to the USDA to request improved outcomes of DFCS customers and workers. The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) is committed to transforming its systems and work to meet its goals of serving customers. In support of these efforts, DHS has submitted seven requests in recent months to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) for waivers to improve outcomes for Division of Family & Children Services customers and benefits workers. Three of seven waivers have been approved, and the remaining four – pending FNS consideration and approval – will help ensure children and families get the services they need in a timely manner, enhance work processes and supports, and improve caseworker effectiveness.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Republicans go after local prosecutors; DNC approves an earlier Georgia primary

Chauncey Alcorn, @CLamontLives, reporter, Capital B. Edward Lindsey, @edlindsey14, former Georgia state representative. Melita Easters, @easters_melita, founder and director, Georgia WIN List. Patricia Murphy, @MurphyAJC, political reporter and political columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown. 1. State Republicans introduced two bills that would grant the legislature power over district attorneys.
gwinnettforum.com

FOCUS: Here’s the reason this guy is no longer a Republican

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. | I was once a Republican Georgia county commissioner. Then I served as the chair of the Association County Commissioners of Georgia’s Tax Committee. I’m no longer a Republican. Here’s one reason why. The GOP has become a fiscally irresponsible group. It does not...
Albany Herald

Instant runoffs bill introduced in Georgia House

ATLANTA — An effort that could lead eventually to the elimination of runoff elections in Georgia has surfaced in the General Assembly. State Rep. Joseph Gullett, R-Dallas, introduced a bill into the Georgia House this week that would allow Georgia cities to experiment with instant runoff voting in nonpartisan municipal elections.
atlantanewsfirst.com

Raffensperger endorses earlier 2028 Georgia presidential primary

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After Saturday’s news the national Democratic Party has approved shuffling the dates of its 2024 presidential primaries, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger endorsed moving Georgia ahead in the primary season as well, but only beginning in 2028. The Republican election chief, who garnered...
Washington Examiner

Georgia House Democrats drop gun bills

(The Center Square) — Georgia House Democrats have rolled out a series of bills they say will help stem gun violence in the state. On Wednesday, state Reps. Michelle Au, D-Johns Creek, and Mary Margaret Oliver, D-Decatur, announced four pieces of legislation ranging from a proposal to institute a three-day waiting period to buy firearms to holding firearm owners responsible if a minor uses their firearm to threaten violence.
Atlanta Magazine

Georgia could soon be home to the world’s first vaccine for honeybees

“It’s just getting harder for bees to do what they do,” Keith Delaplane says. Increasingly, honeybees and other pollinators face survival challenges from climate change, pesticide use, and habitat destruction—in addition to bacteria, parasites, and viruses that can swiftly decimate a hive. But researchers like Delaplane, a professor of entomology at the University of Georgia and the director of UGA’s Bee Program, are working to offer beekeepers tools to combat at least some of these threats. Next year, Georgia—home to one of the biggest commercial beekeeping industries in the country—might also be home to the world’s first vaccine for honeybees. The post Georgia could soon be home to the world’s first vaccine for honeybees appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
The Center Square

Georgia Republican lawmakers file public safety bills

(The Center Square) — Georgia Republicans are moving forward with a series of bills they say will help protect residents and hold prosecutors in the state accountable. "We’re seeing a pattern around the state of people who are committing violent crimes," Lt. Governor Burt Jones, a Republican, told The Center Square. "They’re being processed through basically signature bonds, and a signature bond is nothing more than ... a promissory note, and we believe that it’s happening on a lot larger scale than a lot of...
Ty D.

Georgia's Budget Surplus Brings Relief to Residents: Eligible Residents Can Receive Up to $500 in Tax Rebates!

Georgia having a budget surplus of $6.6 billion, has decided to use $1 billion to provide tax rebates to residents. With the state of Georgia having a budget surplus of $6.6 billion, the governor, Brian Kemp, has proposed using $1 billion of this surplus to provide tax rebates to residents. The proposal was passed by the state House on Thursday with a 170-1 vote and is now heading to the state Senate for further debate.
WALB 10

Lowered tariffs on pecans could help Georgia growers

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Republic of India announced a major 70% cut to tariffs on U.S. pecan exports. Experts are saying these cutbacks are a big relief for Georgia pecan growers. Georgia produces about one-third of all American pecans. With India lowering its tariffs on imported pecans from 100%...
