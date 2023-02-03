ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jason Kelce says Super Bowl outcome won't impact decision on a potential retirement

By Glenn Erby
 3 days ago
Jason Kelce has been playing year to year since the Eagles’ 2018 Super Bowl win and as he returns to claim the prize five years later, he’ll once again ponder whether to retire and look toward the Hall of Fame.

While meeting with the media on Friday, Philadelphia’s All-Pro center said that next Sunday’s outcome in Super Bowl LVII won’t impact the decision on his playing future.

Kelce has continued to talk about how much fun he’s been having and if he decided to walk away, the legendary center’s resume would include five All-Pro designations, six Pro Bowls, two Super Bowl appearances, and 147 consecutive starts over the last nine years under three head coaches.

If production and performance are any indicators, then Kelce will likely return in 2023 after another season as one of the top two centers in the NFL.

There’s still one game to play this season, allowing fans another week at least, to enjoy one of the greatest sixth-round picks in league history.

