Fentanyl, loaded heroin needles and other drugs allegedly seized from Woodland Park home
WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - A Teller County man is facing a slew of drug charges after fentanyl, meth, heroin and other narcotics were allegedly found on his property. Law enforcement executed a search warrant Sunday at a home in the 900 block of Woodland Avenue, which is on the outskirts of Woodland Park. The Teller County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies recovered approximately 108 fentanyl pills, 2.6 grams of meth, seven needles loaded with heroin, another .55 grams of heroin, a combined 125 Seroquel and Trazadone pills, and 400 milliliters of an unknown liquid substance. A loaded pistol was also located in the home.
Pueblo man sentenced to more than 15 years for felony charges
Pueblo County foster mother testifies in ex-boyfriend’s murder trial for 14-month-old’s death
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The star witness in the murder trial of a Pueblo County man accused of killing a toddler testified about the several apparent injuries to one of her own foster children days and weeks preceding his death. Ramondo Jones, 38, is accused of killing 14-month-old foster child Aiden Seeley back in The post Pueblo County foster mother testifies in ex-boyfriend’s murder trial for 14-month-old’s death appeared first on KRDO.
Man arrested for DUI after crashing into Loaf ‘N Jug
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man is under arrest after crashing his SUV into a Loaf ‘N Jug store on Tuesday, Feb. 7, along with innocent bystander’s cars, before leaving the scene. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, their dispatch center started receiving multiple calls stating that a […]
CSPD officer investigates broken door, arrests suspect
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man was arrested after a Colorado Springs Police Officer (CSPD) discovered a business with a broken door in the early morning of Monday, Feb. 6. According to CSPD, on Monday, around 3:36 a.m. a patrol officer was patrolling in the 2300 block of West Colorado Avenue, in Old Colorado City when […]
thesource.com
Black Colorado Ranchers Arrested After Domestic Terrorism From Locals
Black Colorado farmers Courtney and Nicole Mallery were arrested after making complaints about harassment on he and his wife’s farm. A case involving racial tensions between a Black family and their predominantly white neighbors has escalated to multiple restraining orders and now felony arrests. Courtney and Nicole relocated to...
Pueblo felon sentenced for drug, weapons charges
Pueblo 17-year-old arrested for shooting father
Pueblo police arrest teenager accused of shooting dad
Passenger shot from another vehicle on North Academy
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Officers from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were called to a hospital after a man arrived with a gunshot wound, their investigation revealed he was shot while riding in a vehicle on North Academy Boulevard. According to CSPD, around 2:52 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb 7 officers were called to a hospital […]
KKTV
WATCH: Vehicle found charred and abandoned on I-25
Colorado ranchers claim to be target of racially charged "reign of terror"
Courtney W. Mallery and his wife Nicole, a black couple that own and operate Freedom Acres Ranch in El Paso County, are claiming that they have been on the receiving end of a racially charged "reign of terror" from community members, strangers, and deputies from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
On the Lookout: Pueblo bank robber; McDonald’s menace; convenience store attempted robber
PUEBLO, Colo, (KRDO) -- Friday, February 2, a robber walked into the Pueblo Bank & Trust off Jerry Murphy Road, demanding money from the clerk. The robbery happened during the noon hour. Pueblo Bank & Trust Robber (PPD) The male suspect's appearance was nothing note-worthy: white t-shirt over a grey hoodie, with a maroon-colored baseball The post On the Lookout: Pueblo bank robber; McDonald’s menace; convenience store attempted robber appeared first on KRDO.
CBI seeking other possible victims connected to former Cripple Creek police officer
COLORADO, (KRDO) -- The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is investigating a former member of the Cripple Creek police department and said they believe there may be additional victims. During the course of the investigation of Alexander Kenoyer, CBI agents said they discovered several explicit images and videos – possibly from the internet – of women The post CBI seeking other possible victims connected to former Cripple Creek police officer appeared first on KRDO.
Feb. 6 Fugitive Finder: Pikes Peak Most Wanted
(PIKES PEAK REGION) — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in finding its weekly featured fugitives below. SPENCER RUBEN GARCIA is a White Male, 23 years old, 5’9” tall, and 199 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. GARCIA is wanted for Assault 1 – SBI w/Deadly Weapon, Violent Crime […]
KKTV
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responds to article about black Colorado ranchers allegedly facing ‘domestic terrorism’
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - For several weeks, KKTV 11 News viewers have been sharing videos from social media showcasing a man in El Paso County claiming he is being terrorized. Viewers have also been sharing an article from the “Ark Republic” titled “Get out. ‘I stood naked with...
KKTV
Man shot while in car in north Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is expected to recover after he was shot in a car early Tuesday morning. The victim showed at a Colorado Springs hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg shortly before 3 a.m. Police were then alerted by hospital staff, and officers went to talk to the victim.
mountainjackpot.com
Suspects Wanted on Felony Theft Charges Arrested
Last summer, the Teller County Sheriff’s Office alerted the public that they were looking for two suspects wanted on a slew of felony charges. The sheriff’s office put felony warrants out for the arrests of Florissant residents Jerry and Emily Spinnichia. These warrants were based on what they found when they searched the suspects’ residence.
Meth found in classroom, teacher arrested at school
A teacher was arrested on Friday after meth was found in a classroom, police said.
Pueblo teen shoots father in the knee over van dispute
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A Pueblo teen is under arrest after he shot his father in the knee when the father wouldn’t let him borrow the family’s van. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said officers responded to the 1200 block of East 7th Street, on the City’s East Side, around 12:02 a.m. on a report of […]
