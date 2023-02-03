Read full article on original website
Related
'Nearshoring' Trend Puts Spotlight on Cross-Border Payment Frictions
Continental nearshoring is driving a broad shift in both global trade and friction-free B2B payments. Supply-chain disruptions, prolonged “zero COVID” shutdowns in China, and soaring shipping rates, alongside widespread geopolitical uncertainty caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, are combining to fuel a nearshoring trend as companies look to strategically diversify their operations in the hopes of avoiding overreliance on a single market or one that is hemispheres away.
Flexible Leasing Options Drive Transition to Sustainable Mobility in Europe
Electric vehicles (EV) are driving the electrification of the European auto market. In the U.K., for example, 16% of all new car sales in 2022 were battery EVs, which according to Rui Ferreira, CCO at London-based EV subscription service Onto, points to a strong growth trajectory in a relatively short period of time.
Latin America Challenges Asia as Super App and Digital Payments Innovation Leader
For an emerging market, Latin America is in many ways leading the global digital transformation of payments through endless innovation and new ways of partnering. This was the upshot of a recent conversation between PYMNTS’ Karen Webster and PayU Latam CEO Francisco Leon, who said the platform has not let up on investment in innovation in both cross-border and local payment methods, and it’s paying off amid an economic slowdown.
EU FinTechs Unlock Small Business Growth Using Open Banking
Open banking can help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in more ways than one. In fact, from payment gateways to automatic invoicing software, a variety of Europe-based startups are using the technology to better cater to the needs of the SMB market. Payments Automation. Managing and tracking payments can be...
EMEA FinTechs Step up to Plug Small Business Finance Gap
In an area once dominated by banks, EMEA FinTechs are now major SMB lenders. Across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, a generation of FinTech lenders are shaking up the way small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) access finance. And if recent events are anything to go by, demand for their services has surged.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
'Total miscalculation': China goes into crisis management mode on balloon fallout
As the new year got underway in China, hopes appeared to be running high that an easing of tensions with the United States could unfold in the months ahead.
Western Union CEO Sees Digital Driving Global Remittance Growth
Digital platforms are continuing to revolutionize the remittances market, and Western Union is taking notice. The 172-year-old financial services company told investors during its fourth quarter earnings call Tuesday (Feb. 7) that it sees remittance volumes remaining resilient in 2023, and growing in line with a macro backdrop that it expects to be similar to last year’s.
Figure Technologies Cuts Funding Goal Amid Venture Capital Downturn
Figure Technologies has reportedly cut its funding goal and may spin off some product lines. Bloomberg reported Monday (Feb. 6) that the startup building blockchain-based financial products aims to raise $100 million — one-third of the amount it had planned earlier and seemed to be near achieving— but that it may wait until the venture capital market picks up.
Wisor AI Secures $8M to Grow Freight Booking Software Solution
Wisor AI has secured $8 million in seed funding to grow its freight booking software solution. The company’s artificial intelligence (AI)-powered solution replaces manual processes and legacy tools and helps freight forwarders plan, price and book shipments in seconds rather than hours or days, Wisor AI said in a Tuesday (Feb. 7) press release.
Mobily Expands Mobile Payment Service in Saudi Arabia
Mobily has expanded its new mobile payment service, Mobily Pay. The Saudi Arabian telecom service provider has expanded Mobily Pay services in the county via a partnership with Swedish technology company Ericsson, according to a Monday (Feb. 6) press release. Ericsson will “continuously evolve and enhance” the Mobily Pay platform...
Partech Raises $262M to Invest in African Tech Companies
Partech has closed its second Africa fund at 245 million euros (about $262 million). Partech Africa II is designed to support the next generation of entrepreneurs across the continent, and the fund closed above its target fund size, the venture capital firm said in a Tuesday (Feb. 7) announcement. “We...
Airswift CEO: Crypto Future Is Decentralization With Regulated Infrastructure
Regulated decentralized systems will be key to an improved outlook for the cryptocurrency industry, Airswift CEO Dr. Yan Zhang writes in the new PYMNTS eBook, “2023 Payments New Year’s Resolutions.”. The cryptocurrency industry, which is resilient and undergoing a self-healing process, will enjoy a much better outlook in...
Alternative Data Gives Lenders Better Insight to Small Business Finances
These are tough times for small businesses. Enigma Technologies Chief Operating Officer and Chief Product Officer Scott Steinberg told PYMNTS that economic uncertainty is not only making capital harder to come by for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), but also more expensive. “Interest rates are rising across the board and...
Pinterest Q4 Shows Favor With Gen Zs but Investors Want Faster Turn-Around
Pinterest may tout itself as the positive, politics-free visual discovery platform, but that upbeat vibe was lost on analysts Monday who felt its turn-around wasn't happening fast enough. This, as the San Francisco-based social media company said its Q4 earnings reflected gains in monthly active users, mobile users, Gen Z...
Enigma and Alloy Team to Deliver Small Business Data to Banks
Enigma and Alloy have partnered to help financial institutions (FIs) better understand small businesses. The collaboration adds Enigma’s intelligence about the financial health and identity of U.S. businesses to Alloy’s onboarding and transaction monitoring platform for banks and FinTechs, the companies said in a Tuesday (Feb. 7) press release.
Bankman-Fried Company Declares Bankruptcy Amid Robinhood Fight
The Sam Bankman-Fried-owned business that holds millions of shares in Robinhood has filed for bankruptcy. The bankruptcy filing by Emergent Fidelity Technologies, reported Saturday (Feb. 4) by Bloomberg News, is happening amid a larger court battle over who should own the stock in the wake of the downfall of FTX Group, the crypto exchange founded by Bankman-Fried.
UK Regulator Reports 'Broad Support' for Reimbursing APP Fraud Victims
The U.K.’s payments regulator wants banks to reimburse victims of authorized push payment (APP) fraud. In light of a 40% increase in APP fraud in 2021, regulators in the country have been considering how to grant victims a right to compensation from their bank. Accordingly, in September, the U.K.’s...
Brazil, India, Mexico and UAE Lead Gains in Online Shopping Satisfaction
Turns out, emerging nations may hold some clues for the rest of the world when it comes to doing digital commerce right. This, as new research into shopping ease and customer satisfaction from six key geographies around the world, revealed that developing countries put up the highest marks and are leading the way.
FCA Threatens Jail Time for Crypto Ad Violations
A British regulator is promising “robust action” against cryptocurrency companies violating its advertising rules. That action, the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) announced Monday (Feb. 6), could include up to two years in prison for firms that breach its restrictions on financial promotions. “All cryptoasset firms marketing to...
