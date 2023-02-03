Read full article on original website
Albertsons and Other Grocers Expand Mobile Offerings to Drive Loyalty
As traditional grocers face increasing competition from eCommerce, they are broadening their digital ecosystems. Albertsons Companies, for its part, the grocery giant behind a wide range of well-known supermarket chains including Safeway, Vons and Jewel-Osco, and bought by Kroger in October, is looking to deepen its relationships with customers by adding more wellness features to its app.
Another 87 Bed Bath & Beyond Locations Across 30 States are Closing
Bed Bath & Beyond announced the closure of 87 more stores. The company is thinking about renegotiating its debt in bankruptcy court. CEO Sue Gove said inventory shortages and lowered credit limits are to blame. Bed Bath & Beyond announced the closure of 87 more shops, down from 1,020 in...
Two Best Buy Locations Merging Into a Single Outlet Store as One Permanently Closes on March 4
The outlet will be shopping mall-based, remaining in one of the original store locations. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and BizJournals.com.
Bond CEO Says Secured Credit Cards Help Consumers Build Strong Credit Profiles
Firms that offer secured credit cards directly to customers will see a boost this year, Bond CEO Roy Ng writes in the new PYMNTS eBook, “2023 Payments New Year’s Resolutions.”. With the uncertain macroeconomic environment lingering, we predict that savvy consumers will choose secured credit cards to build...
This Popular Restaurant Chain Has Quietly Filed for an IPO
Is the dearth of restaurant IPOs in 2022 finally coming to an end?
Dollar Stores Become Grocery Stores as Food Prices Climb
As food costs rise, consumers are turning to dollar stores to buy groceries. More than 20% of consumers purchase their groceries at stores such as Dollar Tree and Dollar General, CNBC reported Sunday (Feb. 5), citing research from Coresight. The report also points to a study published in the American...
Valvoline Looks to Double Retail Locations as Vehicle Maintenance Surges
Valvoline is seeing strong demand for quick and convenient oil changes and other automotive services. The preventative vehicle maintenance provider saw its system-wide same-store sales increase 11.9% during the quarter ended Dec. 31, and it’s continuing to add locations across the country, according to a Tuesday (Feb. 7) press release.
Enigma and Alloy Team to Deliver Small Business Data to Banks
Enigma and Alloy have partnered to help financial institutions (FIs) better understand small businesses. The collaboration adds Enigma’s intelligence about the financial health and identity of U.S. businesses to Alloy’s onboarding and transaction monitoring platform for banks and FinTechs, the companies said in a Tuesday (Feb. 7) press release.
Pinterest Q4 Shows Favor With Gen Zs but Investors Want Faster Turn-Around
Pinterest may tout itself as the positive, politics-free visual discovery platform, but that upbeat vibe was lost on analysts Monday who felt its turn-around wasn't happening fast enough. This, as the San Francisco-based social media company said its Q4 earnings reflected gains in monthly active users, mobile users, Gen Z...
Bill-Pay Pain Points Driving Consumers to One-Stop Digital Solutions
Bill payment in the U.S. needs an overhaul as PYMNTS research shows the majority of bill-paying consumers are encountering friction in the process. More than half experienced at least one key pain point in the past 90 days, such as a lack of payment options or security concerns. These and...
Retail, Manufacturing CFOs Report Efficiency Is Their New Payments Priority
Many businesses have gone through several stages of technology spending since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Initially, retailers and manufacturers focused on investing in the digital shifts that would keep them in business. As 2022 drew to a close and economic uncertainty became more of a worry, many began boosting efficiency and cutting costs.
Wisor AI Secures $8M to Grow Freight Booking Software Solution
Wisor AI has secured $8 million in seed funding to grow its freight booking software solution. The company’s artificial intelligence (AI)-powered solution replaces manual processes and legacy tools and helps freight forwarders plan, price and book shipments in seconds rather than hours or days, Wisor AI said in a Tuesday (Feb. 7) press release.
Alternative Data Gives Lenders Better Insight to Small Business Finances
These are tough times for small businesses. Enigma Technologies Chief Operating Officer and Chief Product Officer Scott Steinberg told PYMNTS that economic uncertainty is not only making capital harder to come by for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), but also more expensive. “Interest rates are rising across the board and...
Report: $10B CVS-Oak Street Health Deal Could Close This Week
CVS is reportedly nearing a $10.5 billion deal to acquire Oak Street Health. The purchase could be announced as early as this week, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday (Feb. 7), citing sources with knowledge of the matter. A CVS spokesperson declined to comment when reached by PYMNTS. Based in...
Meta Platforms, C3 AI Lead CE 100 Index Up 4.4%
Earnings season is here. So is AI mania. To that end, the CE 100 Stock Index was up 4.4% through the past week, buoyed by Big Tech’s quarterly reports that showed — despite near term macro volatility — investments in advanced technologies continues unabated. And year to...
Instacart Deploys Scan & Pay as In-Store Shoppers Demand Digitization
Instacart’s first Scan & Pay checkout deployment comes as in-store mobile features catch on among grocers. The grocery aggregator announced Monday (Feb. 6) that Foodcellar Market, a grocer in Queens, New York, is the first to offer the own-device self-service option to all in-store customers. “Our technology helps [grocers]...
Conferma Pay Names Square Exec Jason Lalor as CEO
Conferma Pay has picked Square and Mastercard veteran Jason Lalor as its new CEO. Lalor has more than 20 years of FinTech experience and will help Conferma Pay in its goal of accelerating the digitization of B2B travel payments, the U.K. company said in a Monday (Feb. 6) news release.
Restaurants Improve Gratuity Payouts as Tipping Increasingly Becomes the Norm
Restaurants’ efforts to optimize payouts come amid a generational shift toward tipping, per PYMNTS data. As restaurants look to boost employee retention, many are seeking ways to improve the tip-divvying process, both reducing labor needs all told by taking time out of the payout process and making it easier for staff to get their payments.
Saudi Arabia Builds Smart Warehouses to Meet Booming eCommerce Demand
Saudi Arabia’s eCommerce sector is set to benefit from major investments in new smart warehouses. In the city of Jeddah, the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (Modon) has signed a deal to build 14 new high-tech warehouses that will be operated based on a public-private sector partnership model.
ShiftMed Raises $200M to Expand Digital Healthcare Labor Marketplace
ShiftMed has raised $200 million to expand its digital healthcare labor marketplace. The platform, which connects healthcare providers with licensed nurses, aims to expand its national footprint across the healthcare market, ShiftMed said in a Monday (Feb. 6) press release. “Healthcare providers continue to struggle with access to credentialed workers...
