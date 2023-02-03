Read full article on original website
A Chinese Spy Balloon has Been Spotted Above the U.S. and Was Finally Shot Down Over the Coast of South CarolinaZack Love
Jet Zooms By, Explosion and Smoke Follow Where Chinese Spy Balloon Was Spotted, Military Helicopters Rush to SceneEden ReportsBillings, MT
Beijing Denies Balloon Flying Over US Territory is SpyingAnne SpollenBillings, MT
According to the Pentagon, the item seen above Billings was a Chinese surveillance balloon.Superb26Billings, MT
Big grocery store chain opening another new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
Chinese Spy Balloon Carried Explosives to Self-Detonate Once it Gathered All Vital Intel, Shooting it Down Was for Show
Navy divers are currently retrieving debris from the fallen Chinese spy balloon. A high-ranking general announced that the U.S. is exploring the possibility that the balloon was carrying explosives.
'Give me a break': Ex-CIA official on US response to Chinese balloon
Former CIA and FBI official Phil Mudd discusses whether the US overreacted to the suspected Chinese spy balloon that hovered over the nation for days before the US military shot it down.
Augusta Free Press
U.S. military crews begin effort to recover remnants of Chinese spy balloon
The U.S. military has finally begun collecting remnants of the Chinese spy balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. The recovery effort was delayed until Monday because of rough seas in the Atlantic, according to Air Force Gen. Glen D. VanHerck, commander of the North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command.
Losses in Ukraine are 'out of proportion' to what NATO has been planning for, the alliance's top general says
"Hard power is a reality," US Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli said in January. "If the other guy shows up with a tank, you better have a tank."
BBC
Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media
The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
Vladimir Putin's Soldiers Starving In Ukraine, Surviving On Only 'Instant Noodles' & Potatoes Cooked On 'Rockets'
Vladimir Putin’s forces are starving in Ukraine and are forced to survive on only potatoes, onions and instant noodles cooked using the back ends of rockets, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Russia’s death toll recently surpassed 500,000, one Russian soldier spoke out to reveal the Russian military’s food situation has not changed even 12 months after first invading Ukraine in February 2022.Even more shocking was recently released footage of a Russian battlefield kitchen that indicated Putin’s soldiers are struggling to survive as their options for food and nutrients are severely limited.That is the revelation shared by...
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to Canada
Some New York City migrants are abandoning New York to escape to Canada where they believe they may have a better chance. The New York Post reports that migrants who are fed up with crimes, drugs, and living in New York shelters are abandoning the city and heading towards Canada.
Idaho murders – update: Source reveals victim ‘grabbed knife’ as Kaylee Goncalves’ family appeals gag order
One of the victims in the Idaho murders reportedly fought the attacker before she was killed. Sources close to the investigation told NewsNation that slain University of Idaho Xana Kernodle had suffered wounds to her fingers after “repeatedly grabbing” the knife from the killer during the 13 November attack. Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin and her roommates Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were also murdered that night. Washington State University criminology PhD student Bryan Kohberger has since been charged with the slayings. Last week, the Goncalves family’s attorney Shanon Gray appealed a gag order in the case that he described...
Augusta Free Press
FBI arrests two people in plot to attack multiple Maryland electrical substations
A Maryland woman and a Florida man were arrested last week on charges related to a plot to attack power grid facilities on multiple electrical substations in Maryland. Sarah Beth Clendaniel, 34, of Catonsville, Md., was set to make her initial court appearance on Monday in the U.S. District Court in Baltimore, while Brandon Clint Russell, 27, of Orlando, was to appear in U.S. District Court in Orlando.
Augusta Free Press
National effort continues to end two Social Security provisions, provide fairness for public servants
U.S. Reps. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia and Garrett Graves of Louisiana are leading the bipartisan, national effort to eliminate the Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP) and the Government Pension Offset (GPO). The legislation has nearly 130 cosponsors in the U.S. House, only four weeks after its reintroduction. The Social Security Fairness...
Augusta Free Press
H-2B visa reforms could ease labor challenges for Virginia’s seafood industry
Virginia lawmakers met with Department of Labor Secretary Marty Walsh last Tuesday to discuss the Commonwealth’s labor challenges in the seafood industry. Walsh was joined by U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine, and U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman, who urged the DOL to consider reforms to the H-2B lottery that would make the process easier for small family businesses to meet their seasonal labor needs. Many of Virginia’s seafood processors rely on additional workers from the H-2B visa program to meet seasonal labor needs, but struggle every year to get enough visas.
Augusta Free Press
Climate News Roundup: The retreat of the Outer Banks; the heat is on in the Bay
The ocean has become an increasingly greedy neighbor, forcing parts of the Outer Banks in North Carolina to retreat more than 200 feet in the last two decades. Some beaches are now losing about 13 feet a year. Sea levels along U.S. coastlines are expected to rise as much as 12 inches by 2050, with the Southeast and Gulf Coasts seeing the most change.
