musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon get called out by Mila Kunis after 'awkward' red carpet photos
Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon costar in a new romantic comedy, but their chemistry was not as evident in real life.
'Boo-hoo!': 'The View' Star Whoopi Goldberg Ignores Producers & Mocks Fans As She Refuses To Cut To Commercial Break
Whoopi Goldberg blatantly ignored and mocked both producers and viewers on the Monday, February 6, episode of The View.The 67-year-old talk show star sat beside her co-panelists, as they dove into a heated discussion about social media followers.The group of ladies were having a conversation about a recently released list of social rules from Buzzfeed that people were advised to follow — like informing someone that another individual is present in the room while on FaceTime, and the ongoing trend to snap a picture of your food before you take a bite.Sunny Hostin, 54, then brought up the debate of...
Kotaku
Assassin's Creed Wins Grammy, Presenter Absolutely Butchers The Pronunciation [Update]
For the first time ever, tonight’s Grammy awards featured a category just for video game soundtracks. And the first ever winner in this new category was Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed. Congratulations! A momentous occasion for everyone involved, but for the rest of us, also a very funny moment of live television.
Kotaku
Twitch's Popular AI-Powered Seinfeld Show Gets Banned For Transphobia
In an unfortunate turn of events, the AI Seinfeld show that’s been all over Twitch has been hit with the ban hammer for some terribly transphobic “jokes.”. Created by the media lab Mismatch Media, Nothing, Forever has captivated the internet because of its stilted hilarity and technoabsurdism. A 24/7/365 show livestreaming on the watchmeforever Twitch channel, Nothing, Forever is a sitcom-like Seinfeld-esque comedy about four friends talking about nothing in between bits of stand-up and silence. The show is entirely operated by machine-learning technologies, including DALL-E, OpenAI GPT-3, Stable Diffusion, and others. So, as Larry Feinberg (voxel Jerry Seinfeld) and AI friends—Elaine (Yvonne Torres), George (Fred Kastopolous), and Kramer (Zoltan Kakler)—all sit around a New York-looking apartment, everything is generative. And thus, (ideally) no two jokes or scenarios would ever reappear as the show went on.
Kotaku
If You Like HBO’s The Last Of Us, Here’s How To Catch Up On The Series
So, you’ve been watching The Last of Us on HBO and are thinking about getting into the larger franchise? While it does seem pretty straightforward, there’s a bit of external media worth checking out to get the full sense of the series. Here’s a rundown on how to get the full Last of Us experience.
Kotaku
Who Are Kathleen And Perry In HBO’s The Last Of Us?
If you played The Last of Us game and are watching HBO’s TV adaptation, you probably saw a couple of characters in this week’s episode and wondered, “Who the hell are these people?” That’s because these characters weren’t in the original game, but there’s a reason you might have thought you recognized one of them, as he is portrayed by an actor from the game.
Kotaku
World's First Anime AMV Creator Has Passed Away
James Kaposztas, the man behind the world’s first-ever AMV (anime music video), has passed away. Kaposztas’ passing was confirmed in a Tweet on Sunday by Anime.com Inc. publisher and co-founder, Michael Pinto. According to Anime News Network, Kaposzas created his first AMV by hooking up two VCRs together to sync scenes from the sci-fi anime Space Battleship Yamato with The Beatles’ song “All You Need Is Love” back in 1982 when he was a 21-year-old college student. Kaposztas would later upload footage of his first AMV, and four other AMVs, to his YouTube channel. In life, Kaposztas was a staffer at Otakon, one of the world’s largest anime and video game conventions, for 22 years, according to his LinkedIn profile.
Kotaku
Pedro Pascal Stars In Excellent Mario Kart x HBO Sketch
When I see news that Saturday Night Live has released another sketch dedicated to the Mario Kart franchise, I get flashbacks. I think we all remember the frankly quite frightening episode of Saturday Night Live back in 2021 where the world’s second-richest man and currently the world’s most punishing poster Elon Musk hosted. It wasn’t just unfunny because he was there (although his first-time-speaking-to-humans delivery definitely didn’t help), but it almost felt like every sketch he appeared in was specifically designed in a lab to trigger a fight-or-flight response to anyone who watched.
