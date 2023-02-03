ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment

Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Miami

What Can't Patrick Mahomes Do? His Teammates Offer a Few Answers

What can’t Patrick Mahomes do? His teammates offer a few answers originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Patrick Mahomes can do it all on the football field. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback already owns a Super Bowl trophy, a Super Bowl MVP and a league MVP (with a second one likely on the way later this week). He has led the Chiefs to the AFC Championship Game in all five seasons as a starter and has his team on the verge of a second title in four years.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Miami

Most Memorable Off-The-Field Super Bowl Moments

Most memorable off-the-field Super Bowl moments originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. For all the tradition surrounding the Super Bowl, it always manages to provide a number of surprises not even organizers could have predicted. Sometimes these moments are so memorable, they become more defining than the game itself. As...
ARIZONA STATE
NBC Miami

Donna Kelce Brings Cookies for Sons at Super Bowl Opening Night

Donna Kelce brought cookies to Super Bowl opening night. The mother of Travis and Jason Kelce surprised her sons during an interview with NFL Network’s Michael Irvin with two batches of cookies. The Kelces are the first brothers to face each other in the Super Bowl, Travis as a...
NBC Miami

Kansas City Chiefs Bar in South Philadelphia to Close for Super Bowl

A South Philadelphia bar that has long been a haven for Chiefs fans will close for Kansas City's Super Bowl showdown against the hometown Eagles on Sunday. Big Charlie's Saloon, located at 1953 S. 11th St., announced the decision on social media Monday afternoon, claiming that tickets for its watch party sold out too fast and the bar did not want to turn away any of its customers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Miami

Ranking Top Five Chicken Wing Flavors Ahead of Super Bowl LVII

It’s time to be a wingman. If you’re doing some last-minute shopping for chicken wings to accompany your Super Bowl LVII feast and you’re not quite sure what flavor to select, don’t fret. Chicken, in particular, has been a personal specialty of mine for an extensive...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Miami

Drake Makes Amusing Cameo in LeBron James' Celebratory Video

Drake makes amusing cameo in LeBron James' celebratory video originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Drake was on his worst behavior on Tuesday. After LeBron James broke the NBA's all-time leading scoring record against the Oklahoma City Thunder, NBA on TNT unveiled a series of videos featuring players and celebrities praising the kid from Akron for his achievement.
OHIO STATE
NBC Miami

Five Interesting Facts About Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni

Five interesting facts about Eagles coach Nick Sirianni originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Philadelphia Eagles and head coach Nick Sirianni are headed to Super Bowl LVII. The 41-year-old coach is taking the team to their fourth Super Bowl appearance in franchise history after boasting a 14-3 regular season...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Miami

Tkachuk's 5-Point Night Leads Panthers Over Lightning 7-1

Two days after being named MVP of the NHL All-Star Game on home ice, Matthew Tkachuk had a five-point night with two goals as the Florida Panthers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 7-1 on Monday night. Tkachuk, who was also named NHL First Star of the Week for his All-Star...
TAMPA, FL

