Man lost in woods at night rescued by Mass. State Police using helicopter and infrared camera

State Police were able to rescue a man in his 70′s that had gotten lost while walking in the Granville State Forest Thursday night by taking to the skies and deploying an infrared camera.

Police say they were contacted at approximately 6:30 p.m. after the man was long overdue to return from his trek into the forest.

An MSP helicopter immediately took the skies and began combing the state park for the man. The man had his cell phone with him and told troopers that he could see the helicopter.

A member of the crew aboard the helicopter instructed the man to turn his phone’s flashlight on and point it at the helicopter. The flight crew was then immediately able to spot the man using the helicopter’s infrared laser and mounted camera.

The troopers aboard the helicopter were then able to instruct those searching on the ground to the man’s location. As temperatures dropped to 26 degrees and below, first responders were able to guide the man out of the forest.

“Without the efforts of the State Police Air Wing and the various MSP and Granville Fire ground units, the lost man may have suffered severe, or even fatal, consequences from the cold,” said Massachusetts State Police in a statement. “We are extremely grateful that we and our partners at Granville Fire had the opportunity, training, and equipment necessary to make sure this incident had a good ending.”

