Firefighters battle flames, frigid temps, in East Boston blaze

Crews battled more than just flames at an East Boston residence Friday afternoon.

With temperatures hovering near the single digits, fire officials say the cold always presents a unique set of challenges, but they were prepared.

“We just gotta be a little bit careful because of the ice, it’s crazy,” Boston District Fire Chief Mark Raymond said.

The Boston Fire Department responded to Cottage Street around 3:00 p.m. for a report of a fire in a triple decker home. Conditions were very smoky on arrival with fire showing from the top of the dwelling, according to officials, and the flames even extended to a neighboring exposure.

The fire was knocked down quickly and there were no reports of any injuries.

Twelve people were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Fire crews still have a tough cleanup ahead of them as they deal with slippery conditions and frozen fire hoses.

“It’s cold, but...the fire’s out and nobody’s hurt, so that’s good,” Raymond said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

