Circle Cinema honors Black History Month with Black Love film series

In honor of Black History Month, Circle Cinema is hosting a Black Love film series throughout February.

Circle Cinema told FOX23 they are hosting the film series to break down stereotypes and give a platform to films that exhibit what Black love really looks like.

“What we’d like to accomplish with the Black Love series is just giving everyone that connected feeling,” said Circle Cinema’s Communications Manager Ryan Thomas.

Thomas said the goal was to show films that everyone can connect with. They are working with an African America advisory board that consists of local filmmakers, community leaders and the film series’ sponsor, Black Vibes Tulsa.

In Circle Cinema’s lobby, they are supporting local artist Jamario Beard’s work with an art gallery.

The theatre is showing Black Love films every Thursday and Valentine’s Day. They are also showing more historical Black films throughout the month. The next one, “Rebuilding Black Wall Street,” will be screening Feb. 5.

“We think its important to support Black History Month,” Thomas said. “To give a spotlight on the community and show all the positive changes that are going on. All tat positive news that’s happening.”

