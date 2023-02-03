ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Circle Cinema honors Black History Month with Black Love film series

By Alexa Mostrom
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10MYfK_0kbrUyeF00

In honor of Black History Month, Circle Cinema is hosting a Black Love film series throughout February.

Circle Cinema told FOX23 they are hosting the film series to break down stereotypes and give a platform to films that exhibit what Black love really looks like.

“What we’d like to accomplish with the Black Love series is just giving everyone that connected feeling,” said Circle Cinema’s Communications Manager Ryan Thomas.

Thomas said the goal was to show films that everyone can connect with. They are working with an African America advisory board that consists of local filmmakers, community leaders and the film series’ sponsor, Black Vibes Tulsa.

In Circle Cinema’s lobby, they are supporting local artist Jamario Beard’s work with an art gallery.

The theatre is showing Black Love films every Thursday and Valentine’s Day. They are also showing more historical Black films throughout the month. The next one, “Rebuilding Black Wall Street,” will be screening Feb. 5.

“We think its important to support Black History Month,” Thomas said. “To give a spotlight on the community and show all the positive changes that are going on. All tat positive news that’s happening.”

MORE: History behind Black History Month



Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTUL

Cherokee Nation helps to bring Native stories to the big screen

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation and its film office are proudly celebrating the world premiere of "Fancy Dance," the first recipient of the tribe's film incentive. This film recently debuted at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, as a finalist in the U.S. Dramatic Competition.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Black Wall Street Heritage and History Festival held in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The 10th annual Black Wall Street Heritage and History Festival took place Saturday afternoon. The event took place at The Big 10 Ballroom, near E. Apache St. and N. Peoria Ave., and lasted from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The event featured Black vendors, spoken words, a fashion show and live music.
TULSA, OK
OnlyInYourState

This Upscale, Underground Restaurant In Oklahoma Offers An Unforgettable Dining Experience

Bored with chain dining options in Tulsa? If so, delve into a unique culinary and literary experience at The Hemingway Steakhouse. Located on Cherry Street, The Hemingway is a hidden gem (literally) that marries an appreciation for great food and literary art in one charming location. Its warm, old-world ambiance creates a peaceful retreat from everyday life. Gather your friends and head to The Hemingway for a meal that you’ll never forget.
TULSA, OK
OnlyInYourState

These 3 Small Towns Were Once Home To Oklahomans That Changed The World

Oklahoma has a long and storied history, especially with regard to the early pioneer days and the Dust Bowl of the 1930s. These three small towns in Oklahoma have brought the world several truly extraordinary people whose lives have had quite an impact. We love sharing wonderful places with you, especially when they are the roots from which some amazing people have sprung.
CLAREMORE, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Another arrest made in shooting, killing of Broken Arrow teen

BROKEN ARROW, Okla — Broken Arrow Police arrested another teen in connection to the shooting and killing of Broken Arrow teenager Dacari Green. Ja’Cori Whitmore, 15, was arrested on Tuesday and is facing charges of first degree murder. Police said Whitmore will be charged as an adult, same...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Claremore mom vows to launch another “PJs for Preemies” drive after recent success

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Taylor Galvan returned to the NICU on Friday for the first time since her son, Jensen Cole, arrived about 10 weeks early in July. Galvan and her husband Phillip, along with her cousin Lauren Knapp delivered 270 pajamas to the NICU at the Hillcrest Medical Center. They dropped off another set of 30 pajamas to the NICU at Hillcrest South on Friday afternoon.
CLAREMORE, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
21K+
Followers
119K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy