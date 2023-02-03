PJs for Preemies delivers donated clothing and joy to NICU at Hillcrest Medical Center

A Claremore mom is making good on her promise to deliver PJs for Preemies to Hillcrest Medical Center.

Taylor Galvan delivered more than 330 items on Friday afternoon, with the majority of the clothing items going to the NICU for preemies.

Galvan, who has two boys, launched her donation drive over the holidays, setting up collection boxes at stores including Wildflour Baking Company in Claremore and the Sugar Sugar Bake Shop.

She also received donated PJs through Amazon.

Galvan told FOX23 News she was motivated to collect PJs for preemies after her own journey.

Her youngest son Jensen was born at just 30 weeks, weighing only 2 lbs, 13.2 ounces.

He spent 62 days in the NICU at Hillcrest Medical Center. Galvin said during that stressful time as a parent, shopping for PJs was the last thing on her mind.

She hopes the donated clothing will provide comfort to new parents whose babies are receiving care in the NICU.

Today, her son Jensen is thriving, weighing around 17 pounds at six months.