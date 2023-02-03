ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment

Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Demand for Super Bowl Tickets Continues to Boom

Want to make the trip to Glendale, AZ? It will likely mean shelling out some serious cash. The countdown to Super Bowl LVII has entered its final stretch, with Chiefs and Eagles fans still flooding the ticket market less than a week out from the Big Game. Seats to State Farm Stadium are going for historic prices, as Kansas City and Philadelphia devotees prove they have no issue traveling cross-country for Sunday’s showdown. According to Forbes, the average ticket for this year’s Super Bowl is the second-most expensive ever.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Eagles-Chiefs: Super Bowl LVII Positional Breakdown

In many ways Super Bowl LVII is like the famed Spiderman meme. On paper there are so many similarities between the Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, it’s a little freaky. Both teams are 16-3 and entered the postseason as the No. 1 seeds in their respective conferences. Through the 17 games of the regular season, each team scored exactly 564 points and had six All-Pro selections, a group that included their starting quarterbacks and a Kelce brother.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

The 49ers Hire Steve Wilks as Defensive Coordinator

Finally, the 49ers have a new defensive coordinator. They just hired former head coach Steve Wilks, according to the NFL Network. Wilks will replace DeMeco Ryans, who recently became the head coach of the Houston Texans. Unlike Ryans and his predecessor, Robert Saleh, who were novices when they became defensive...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wichita Eagle

Record Number of Americans Reportedly Plan to Bet on Super Bowl LVII

More people than ever are expected to bet on Super Bowl LVII between the Chiefs and Eagles this coming Sunday. A record 50.4 million American adults are set to bet on the Big Game, according to an American Gaming Association Survey, which represents a 61% increase from the previous record set in 2022. An estimated $16 billion is expected to be wagered by those bettors, which is more than double the projection from last year.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Doug Williams: If I Had to Win One Game Today, This Is the QB I’d Pick

(EDITOR’S NOTE: To listen to the Doug Williams interview, fast-forward to 17:56 of the following link: https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/eyetestfortwo?selected=BRCM8892311157) It was 35 years ago that former Washington quarterback Doug Williams made Super Bowl history, but you probably know that. He was the first African-American quarterback to start a Super Bowl …...
WASHINGTON STATE
Wichita Eagle

Lane Johnson’s Fast Starts, Not False Starts

It is a third-and-8 near midfield. There are three seconds left on the play clock. The optical illusion is about to be on display. Jalen Hurts throws his hands in front of his body, uttering the final syllables of the Eagles’ presnap cadence, demanding the football. Everyone on offense is still, as if frozen in time beneath the pumice of Mount Vesuvius. Everyone, that is, except for Lane Johnson.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Report: Broncos Target Saints QB Coach Ronald Curry for OC

Sean Payton has identified a candidate, if not the potential frontrunner, to become the next Denver Broncos offensive coordinator. Per Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com, the Broncos "plan" to interview Saints quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry for the position — one of four New Orleans staffers with whom Payton is interested in reuniting.
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Rodgers Going Into Darkness, Hoping to See NFL Light

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ NFL playing future will be decided in a dark room. After Sunday’s Super Bowl, Rodgers plans on spending four nights at what he called a “sensory-deprivation isolation” retreat. It will be Rodgers, alone in his thoughts, alone in the dark, which he thought would bring him “a lot closer to a final, final decision” on his football future, he said on Tuesday’s edition of The Pat McAfee Show.
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Steelers Can’t Make Second Wrong Call at QB

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to spend a good bit of time trying to figure out their backup quarterback situation, and while it seems like an unimportant position of need, it's the complete opposite. The Steelers saw first-hand what a backup quarterback could do for a team this...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

DeMeco Ryans vs. Sean Payton: Did the Broncos want Texans New Coach More?

The Houston Texans got their man. But did the Broncos?. There has been some debate regarding that very subject since the Texans hired DeMeco Ryans as head coach. Did the Broncos "settle" for Sean Payton?. NFL media reported that before closing the deal with Payton, Broncos brass made a final...
HOUSTON, TX

