Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment
Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs’ Hunt ponders ‘self-fulfilling prophecy’ in Bieniemy quest to be NFL head coach
Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt once shared his disappointment that offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy hadn’t yet secured an NFL head-coaching position elsewhere. Hunt expressed that sentiment at Super Bowl LIV. And three seasons later, Hunt’s disappointment remains. “I wouldn’t say it’s grown,” Hunt said Tuesday, “because I...
Wichita Eagle
How is a Super Bowl organization built? Chiefs CEO shares his blueprint in new podcast
Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said he learned a few big lessons some 12-15 years ago, when things weren’t going well for the Chiefs, that led him to make philosophical changes in the organization. Those changes helped pave the way for the sustained success that the Chiefs enjoy...
Wichita Eagle
Demand for Super Bowl Tickets Continues to Boom
Want to make the trip to Glendale, AZ? It will likely mean shelling out some serious cash. The countdown to Super Bowl LVII has entered its final stretch, with Chiefs and Eagles fans still flooding the ticket market less than a week out from the Big Game. Seats to State Farm Stadium are going for historic prices, as Kansas City and Philadelphia devotees prove they have no issue traveling cross-country for Sunday’s showdown. According to Forbes, the average ticket for this year’s Super Bowl is the second-most expensive ever.
Wichita Eagle
PODCAST: Ejiro Evero is a ‘Home Run Hire’, Super Bowl Picks, Best Halftime Show + More
Hosted by Tobacco Road Sports Radio's Desmond Johnson, Sports Illustrated's Schuyler Callihan and the Panthers all-time leading rusher, Jonathan Stewart. - Super Bowl 57 preview....Chiefs vs Eagles. What is the key to victory for each team?. - Greatest Halftime Show in Super Bowl history?. - A look at newly hired...
Wichita Eagle
Alex Smith shares inside details on taking Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes under his wing in KC
On April 27, 2017, quarterback Alex Smith knew his time with the Chiefs likely would be coming to an end sooner rather than later. That was the day the 2017 NFL Draft started, and by the 10th overall pick, Smith’s fate with the Chiefs was sealed. The Chiefs traded...
Wichita Eagle
Eagles-Chiefs: Super Bowl LVII Positional Breakdown
In many ways Super Bowl LVII is like the famed Spiderman meme. On paper there are so many similarities between the Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, it’s a little freaky. Both teams are 16-3 and entered the postseason as the No. 1 seeds in their respective conferences. Through the 17 games of the regular season, each team scored exactly 564 points and had six All-Pro selections, a group that included their starting quarterbacks and a Kelce brother.
Wichita Eagle
The 49ers Hire Steve Wilks as Defensive Coordinator
Finally, the 49ers have a new defensive coordinator. They just hired former head coach Steve Wilks, according to the NFL Network. Wilks will replace DeMeco Ryans, who recently became the head coach of the Houston Texans. Unlike Ryans and his predecessor, Robert Saleh, who were novices when they became defensive...
Wichita Eagle
Record Number of Americans Reportedly Plan to Bet on Super Bowl LVII
More people than ever are expected to bet on Super Bowl LVII between the Chiefs and Eagles this coming Sunday. A record 50.4 million American adults are set to bet on the Big Game, according to an American Gaming Association Survey, which represents a 61% increase from the previous record set in 2022. An estimated $16 billion is expected to be wagered by those bettors, which is more than double the projection from last year.
Wichita Eagle
Doug Williams: If I Had to Win One Game Today, This Is the QB I’d Pick
(EDITOR’S NOTE: To listen to the Doug Williams interview, fast-forward to 17:56 of the following link: https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/eyetestfortwo?selected=BRCM8892311157) It was 35 years ago that former Washington quarterback Doug Williams made Super Bowl history, but you probably know that. He was the first African-American quarterback to start a Super Bowl …...
Wichita Eagle
Lane Johnson’s Fast Starts, Not False Starts
It is a third-and-8 near midfield. There are three seconds left on the play clock. The optical illusion is about to be on display. Jalen Hurts throws his hands in front of his body, uttering the final syllables of the Eagles’ presnap cadence, demanding the football. Everyone on offense is still, as if frozen in time beneath the pumice of Mount Vesuvius. Everyone, that is, except for Lane Johnson.
Wichita Eagle
Report: Broncos Target Saints QB Coach Ronald Curry for OC
Sean Payton has identified a candidate, if not the potential frontrunner, to become the next Denver Broncos offensive coordinator. Per Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com, the Broncos "plan" to interview Saints quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry for the position — one of four New Orleans staffers with whom Payton is interested in reuniting.
Wichita Eagle
Rodgers Going Into Darkness, Hoping to See NFL Light
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ NFL playing future will be decided in a dark room. After Sunday’s Super Bowl, Rodgers plans on spending four nights at what he called a “sensory-deprivation isolation” retreat. It will be Rodgers, alone in his thoughts, alone in the dark, which he thought would bring him “a lot closer to a final, final decision” on his football future, he said on Tuesday’s edition of The Pat McAfee Show.
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Can’t Make Second Wrong Call at QB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to spend a good bit of time trying to figure out their backup quarterback situation, and while it seems like an unimportant position of need, it's the complete opposite. The Steelers saw first-hand what a backup quarterback could do for a team this...
Wichita Eagle
Chargers to Commanders: TE Gerald Everett on Washington’s Free Agency Radar?
The Washington Commanders are in need of a tight end upgrade this offseason. The group of Logan Thomas, Armani Rogers, John Bates and Cole Turner combined for 60 catches, 518 yards and two touchdowns. This should make the Commanders interested in signing a potential top tight end in free agency.
Wichita Eagle
DeMeco Ryans vs. Sean Payton: Did the Broncos want Texans New Coach More?
The Houston Texans got their man. But did the Broncos?. There has been some debate regarding that very subject since the Texans hired DeMeco Ryans as head coach. Did the Broncos "settle" for Sean Payton?. NFL media reported that before closing the deal with Payton, Broncos brass made a final...
Wichita Eagle
Eagles’ Darius Slay Explains Rift With Former Lions Coach Matt Patricia
Before Darius Slay became a key part of the Eagles‘ defense, he spent years trying to prove himself with the Lions. Apparently, that also meant having to prove his talent to his head coach. Slay’s relationship with former Lions head coach Matt Patricia is well documented, as the two...
Wichita Eagle
Details Emerge About Lou Anarumo’s Next Interview For Cardinals Head Coaching Job
CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is a finalist for the Cardinals head coaching job. He'll have his second interview with the club on Friday according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. Anarumo is one of two known finalists. Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka is also in the mix.
