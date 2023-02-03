Read full article on original website
20-year-old dies two days after south Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 20-year-old man has died in the hospital after he was shot Sunday morning in south Columbus. Marchel Brooks, 20, was pronounced dead at Grant Medical Center on Tuesday at 9:26 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers responded to the 3000 block of Markham Road at 2:54 a.m. […]
WSYX ABC6
Man dies after shooting in south Columbus over the weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One of two men shot in south Columbus early Sunday morning has died from his wounds. Officers found the victim, now identified as 20-year-old Marchel Brooks with gunshot wounds while responding to multiple reports of shots fired at the 3300 block of Markham Road around 2:54 a.m. Sunday. Brooks and one other victim had been transported to the hospital for their injuries.
WSYX ABC6
Getaway driver pleads guilty 4 years after deadly robbery at local Internet cafe
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday in the 2019 shooting deaths of a husband and wife in a local Internet café. Justice B. Stringer admitted he drove several co-defendants to and from the robbery that resulted in the shooting deaths of Joseph Arrington and his wife, Karen Arrington. The Arringtons were working at Players Paradise on East Broad Street when they were shot and killed during the violent robbery on Jan. 20, 2019.
WSYX ABC6
Multi-vehicle accident shuts down part of Groveport Road
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Due to an accident involving multiple vehicles, part of Groveport Road has been closed down. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the crash shut down Groveport Road between State Route 317 and Green Point Drive, however they said there were no serious injuries from the crash.
NBC4 Columbus
US 23 in Delaware County reopens following explosion
LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Emergency vehicles are on U.S. 23 north of Columbus in Delaware County due to a tank explosion Monday afternoon. Currently, U.S. 23 is closed in both directions at East Orange Road, causing heavy delays. The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed there was one minor injury from the incident.
WSYX ABC6
School bus driver reportedly attacked, police looking for suspect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are calling on the community for tips that may help lead to the arrest of a suspect who reportedly attacked a bus driver for Columbus City Schools last week. Police say the incident occurred on Belvidere Avenue on Tuesday, January 31 when students...
2 dead in wrong-way crash on State Route 104
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are dead following a wrong-way crash on state Route 104 in south Columbus Saturday evening. According to Columbus police, they were called to S.R 104 near Alum Creek Road shortly before 8:30 p.m. Police say Janeiro Matthews was driving his 2014 Kia Cadenza westbound...
WSYX ABC6
Man rescued from ditch at Columbus construction site
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Firefighters saved a man trapped in a trench at a construction site Monday. Around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, the Columbus Division Fire got the call that a man was trapped in a ditch on West State Street. Crews arrived to find the man buried up to his waist in the trench.
sciotopost.com
Man Arrested for Overnight Shooting in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE – A man was arrested and charged with a shooting in Chillicothe last night. The Chillicothe Police Department responded to a shooting victim at Adena Regional Medical Center Emergency Room on 2/5/23 around 8:04pm. The victim was transported to Grant Hospital and is in stable condition. Police reported that he was shot in the abdomen.
wosu.org
Child expected to die from what Columbus police call suspicious injuries
Columbus Police are investigating what they call a suspicious incident involving a 2-year-old girl. Police said the girl arrived at Nationwide Children's Hospital Saturday in cardiac arrest and was suffering from visible injuries and possible neglect. Police said the girl is not expected to recover from her injuries and that...
WSYX ABC6
2 shot overnight in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two men were hospitalized after having been shot in south Columbus early Sunday morning. Police arrived at the 3300 block of Markham Road on report of multiple shots fired around 2:54 a.m. Sunday morning finding two men suffering from gunshot wounds. The two victims were...
Columbus police investigate severely injured girl, 2
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a 2-year-old girl was taken to the hospital in cardiac arrest and suffering from suspicious injuries. Officers responded to Nationwide Children’s Hospital Saturday just before 10:30 p.m. for a suspicious injury/possible child neglect call. Doctors said the girl has visible injuries and is not expected to […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Fatal crash closes busy Ross Co. roadway
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — According to Ross County Sheriff George Lavender, Veterans Parkway in Union Township has been closed this morning since around 7:30 a.m. due to a serious crash. Initial reports say that a dump truck was involved in a rollover accident. One person, sources said, did succumb...
WSYX ABC6
Questions from community after CPD releases footage of officer shooting man
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police released body-worn camera and cruiser footage of an officer shooting a man during a traffic stop. The video shows two officers in one police cruiser pulling over a truck on February 5. The driver stops the truck, gets out, and runs. You can...
People in Ohio town urged to evacuate as train wreck smolders
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — A smoldering tangle of dozens of derailed freight cars, some carrying hazardous materials, has kept an evacuation order in effect in Ohio near the Pennsylvania state line as environmental authorities warily watch air quality monitors. About 50 cars derailed in East Palestine at about...
WSYX ABC6
Truck carrying hydrogen fuel explodes in Delaware County, US 23 traffic light destroyed
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — U.S. 23 reopened in Delaware County hours after a semi carrying hydrogen fuel exploded on the road. The Delaware County Sheriff's Office says it happened around 2:30 p.m. on Monday after a two-vehicle crash involving that semi. ODOT said the traffic light at the crash...
FireRescue1
3 members of Ohio FD die within days of each other
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three members of the Columbus Division of Fire have died within a week. Battalion Chief Richard Richardson died in late January of occupational cancer, according to Columbus Firefighters Union Local 67. He served for 34 years, the department said. “Richardson’s legacy of leadership and Brotherhood lives...
WSYX ABC6
Chief: Parent suicide in Pickerington school "Very hard to prevent"
PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WSYX) — Pickerington Police Chief Tod Cheney, whose detective witnessed a parent die by suicide in a school office last week, said the death would have been very hard to prevent if not impossible. The chief answered questions about what’s next in the school district, school safety,...
WSYX ABC6
2 hospitalized after multiple vehicle crash on I-71
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Multiple vehicles including a Columbus Police cruiser were struck on I-71 late Saturday night, and two people were hospitalized. Around 10:47 p.m. Saturday night, the driver of a Hyundai headed southbound lost control of his vehicle near the Cooke Road overpass, crashing into the center divider.
WSYX ABC6
3 Reynoldsburg City Schools canceled following water outage
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Three Reynoldsburg City Schools has canceled classes Tuesday following a water outage. The outage affects Summit Road Elementary School, Reynoldsburg High School-Summit Campus and Taylor Road Elementary School. Parents are asked to pick their children up who attend those three schools by 11 a.m.
