COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday in the 2019 shooting deaths of a husband and wife in a local Internet café. Justice B. Stringer admitted he drove several co-defendants to and from the robbery that resulted in the shooting deaths of Joseph Arrington and his wife, Karen Arrington. The Arringtons were working at Players Paradise on East Broad Street when they were shot and killed during the violent robbery on Jan. 20, 2019.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO