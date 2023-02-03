Read full article on original website
First Reports Of Antisemitic Flyers On Treasure Coast
These incidents have been happening in recent weeks across Palm Beach County, including in Boca Raton, the Town of Palm Beach and on vehicles in the employee parking lot at the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
Family confirms that missing Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver Gary Levin has died
PALM BEACH GARDENS — The family of missing Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver Gary Levin confirmed Tuesday that he has died. Lindsay DiBetta, Levin's daughter, posted on her Facebook page that services in her 74-year-old father's honor will be announced in the next few days. She did not discuss the circumstances surrounding his death and said the family is asking for privacy. ...
Family confirms missing 74-year-old Florida Lyft driver dead
MIAMI (AP) — A South Florida Lyft driver who went missing more than a week ago has died, his daughter confirmed Tuesday. Lindsay DiBetta posted on Facebook that the family would be announcing information on services for her father, Gary Levin, in the next few days. “My dad was...
Human Remains from Okeechobee still not identified Monday
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — According to authorities, the human remains found in Okeechobee on Saturday still could not be positively identified on Monday. Okeechobee law enforcement says dive teams were out searching the waters near the crime scene to see if there was any physical evidence to help with the investigation.
Daughter of missing Lyft driver says father has died
Multiple sources tell WPTV that a body found in Okeechobee County on Saturday is the remains of Gary Levin, 74.
West Palm Beach Police say 'RIP' to K9 Thor
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department have announced the passing of the retired K9 Thor. According to police, Thor passed away with his handler, Officer Sniffen, at his side. "Rest in Peace friend you will be missed by many. You protected us well,...
Details remain murky how Matthew Flores took possession of Lyft driver's car
WPTV is learning more about the whereabouts of the man last seen driving the car of Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver Gary Levin.
Man Killed By Brightline Train In Boca Raton
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton Police, Crime Scene Investigators, and Boca Raton Fire Rescue professionals are all on the scene of what appears to be a suicide by train situation in the City of Boca Raton. According to sources with knowledge of […]
Lyft driver found dead after murder suspect found with vehicle, family confirms
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida Lyft driver who was reported missing last week has been found dead, his daughter confirmed on social media Tuesday. “My dad was truly a one of kind person, if you knew him or even met him once you know exactly what I mean when I say that,” Lindsay DiBetta wrote on Facebook. “The stories I have received about him from friends, family and complete strangers over the last week have lifted me up more than you can ever realize.”
High-tech security cameras may soon be installed at St. Lucie County parks to combat crime
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office is working to get security cameras installed at five county parks. The sheriff's office and county commissioners teamed up to order these state-of-the-art cameras with live capabilities. The added layer of protection comes after the tragic mass shooting...
McCray's Murals leave a legacy across the city of Riviera Beach and beyond
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The McCray's name is well-known in Riviera Beach, from civil rights to barbecue. But one of the McCray's brothers carved out his own niche as an artist. The legacy of Demetrius McCray is visible across the county. "Demetrius did over 100 schools in Palm...
1 person killed, another injured in crash in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One person is dead, another injured following a crash in West Palm Beach. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at around 12:25 p.m., units were dispatched to Military Trail and Shenandoah Drive after reports of a crash. When crews...
Cat fight on Antique Row and other juicy real estate news
Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. Wow! Last week was like Mr. Toad's Wild Ride with Mr. Toad on acid and Palm Beach County's most revered historians slapping at each other like cats trapped in a heritage leather Birkin tote.
Woman, man face murder charges after victim found dead in Vero Beach
The remains of a man's body found along State Road 60 in Vero Beach on Jan. 30 have been identified and a Taramac woman and Tennessee man have been arrested in the homicide, Broward Sheriff's Office said Monday. Gianni Coto, 28, of Tamarac, had been missing since Jan. 25. The...
Woman from Palm Beach found guilty of defrauding Cystic Fibrosis nonprofit
MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — A Federal jury convicted a woman out of Palm Beach for defrauding a Cystic Fibrosis nonprofit. According to the Department of Justice, 34-year-old Elizabeth Genna Suarez, formerly known as Elizabeth Mirson Suit, was found guilty of executing a scheme to defraud Piper's Angels Foundation, Inc. between August of 2018 and November of 2019.
Bargain Hunting: These 5 Florida Counties Have the Cheapest Home Sales Values
Florida - the nation's fastest-growing state - has been called a microcosm of the United States as a whole. Wide-ranging demographics, wealth, geography, and real estate prices make Florida one of the nation's more varied and diverse states. It's no wonder, then, that so many people are looking to move there.
Body found floating at Intracoastal Waterway
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police were trying to determine if foul play was involved after a man's body was found floating in the Intracoastal Waterway Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.Investigators were called around 3:15 p.m. to the Intracoastal Waterway and E. Sunrise Blvd. after receiving a report of a body in the water.Officials said the scene was active as they searched for clues.Officials did not immediately provide more information about the body.
8 Best Dive Bars in Florida
Straddling the Florida-Alabama state line, Flora-Bama is one of Pensacola's most famous beach bars. It's known for its live music, fun events, and the Interstate Mullet Toss. It's also a place to enjoy great food and cocktails, with an array of classic beach dive favorites, including oysters, fried pickles, and jumbo chicken wings.
Florida teen pleads guilty to killing classmate, apologizes in court
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida teen pleaded guilty to killing his classmate by stabbing her more than 100 times two years ago. Aiden Fucci, now 16, changed his plea just before the start of his trial on Monday. Fucci pleaded guilty to stabbing 13-year-old Trystyn Bailey....
Looking To Move to Florida? These Counties Are the Five Most Expensive.
Florida has long been an attractive destination for all sorts of citizens. While perhaps best known as a retirement mecca, Florida also attracts considerable numbers of college students, young families, and international travelers each year. The pristine beaches, relatively low taxes, and mild winters all combine to form a natural advantage that has led to the state becoming the fastest-growing in the nation.
