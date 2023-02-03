ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Palm Beach Daily News

Family confirms that missing Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver Gary Levin has died

PALM BEACH GARDENS — The family of missing Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver Gary Levin confirmed Tuesday that he has died. Lindsay DiBetta, Levin's daughter, posted on her Facebook page that services in her 74-year-old father's honor will be announced in the next few days. She did not discuss the circumstances surrounding his death and said the family is asking for privacy. ...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
cw34.com

Human Remains from Okeechobee still not identified Monday

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — According to authorities, the human remains found in Okeechobee on Saturday still could not be positively identified on Monday. Okeechobee law enforcement says dive teams were out searching the waters near the crime scene to see if there was any physical evidence to help with the investigation.
OKEECHOBEE, FL
cbs12.com

West Palm Beach Police say 'RIP' to K9 Thor

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department have announced the passing of the retired K9 Thor. According to police, Thor passed away with his handler, Officer Sniffen, at his side. "Rest in Peace friend you will be missed by many. You protected us well,...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Man Killed By Brightline Train In Boca Raton

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton Police, Crime Scene Investigators, and Boca Raton Fire Rescue professionals are all on the scene of what appears to be a suicide by train situation in the City of Boca Raton. According to sources with knowledge of […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

Lyft driver found dead after murder suspect found with vehicle, family confirms

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida Lyft driver who was reported missing last week has been found dead, his daughter confirmed on social media Tuesday. “My dad was truly a one of kind person, if you knew him or even met him once you know exactly what I mean when I say that,” Lindsay DiBetta wrote on Facebook. “The stories I have received about him from friends, family and complete strangers over the last week have lifted me up more than you can ever realize.”
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Woman from Palm Beach found guilty of defrauding Cystic Fibrosis nonprofit

MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — A Federal jury convicted a woman out of Palm Beach for defrauding a Cystic Fibrosis nonprofit. According to the Department of Justice, 34-year-old Elizabeth Genna Suarez, formerly known as Elizabeth Mirson Suit, was found guilty of executing a scheme to defraud Piper's Angels Foundation, Inc. between August of 2018 and November of 2019.
PALM BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Body found floating at Intracoastal Waterway

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police were trying to determine if foul play was involved after a man's body was found floating in the Intracoastal Waterway Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.Investigators were called around 3:15 p.m. to the Intracoastal Waterway and E. Sunrise Blvd. after receiving a report of a body in the water.Officials said the scene was active as they searched for clues.Officials did not immediately provide more information about the body.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
eastcoasttraveller.com

8 Best Dive Bars in Florida

Straddling the Florida-Alabama state line, Flora-Bama is one of Pensacola's most famous beach bars. It's known for its live music, fun events, and the Interstate Mullet Toss. It's also a place to enjoy great food and cocktails, with an array of classic beach dive favorites, including oysters, fried pickles, and jumbo chicken wings.
FLORIDA STATE
PSki17

Looking To Move to Florida? These Counties Are the Five Most Expensive.

Florida has long been an attractive destination for all sorts of citizens. While perhaps best known as a retirement mecca, Florida also attracts considerable numbers of college students, young families, and international travelers each year. The pristine beaches, relatively low taxes, and mild winters all combine to form a natural advantage that has led to the state becoming the fastest-growing in the nation.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy