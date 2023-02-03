Read full article on original website
Volcano Vista standout QB Elliot Paskett Bell chooses NMMI
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Elliot Paskett Bell has a school that will help him continue to play the game he loves. The talented Volcano Vista quarterback has committed to play football at New Mexico Military Institute. “I’m a little patriotic, so I was planning on joining the Marines if I wasn’t able to continue playing football […]
Sports Desk: UNM and Nevada Wolfpack ready to run it back on the basketball court
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The first meeting of the season series was a double overtime thriller that ended in the favor of the Nevada Wolfpack. The UNM Lobos and Nevada Wolfpack will play game two of their season series in front of a packed house at The Pit in Albuquerque Tuesday night. As of Monday evening, […]
Albuquerque High football coach resigns, joins new school as OC
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After giving his last seven years to Albuquerque High, Head Coach Tim Johnson is moving on. The former Bulldogs head coach told KRQE sports on Wednesday that he will be joining St. Pius X and new coach Curtis Flakes as the Sartans’ offensive coordinator. “It was more of the relationship we had […]
Matt Griego stops Bryan Aquino, but the result is in question
Late Saturday night in Albuquerque NM, hometown flyweight Matt Griego stopped Bryan Aquino in the 4th round. Although the bout goes into the books as a TKO, it may end up being a no-contest due to the drama that occurred at the time of the stoppage. The first three rounds...
First in Duke City, first in Las Cruces … next stop, Orlando
The Rio Rancho High School cheerleaders, seen here performing during a timeout at a recent game at Cleveland High School, won the APS Metro Cheer Championships (Cleveland High placed eighth) last weekend, one week after competing at the New Mexico State University Cheer Spirit competition, where these Rams were first in “Gameday,” first in cheer with music, and overall grand champions. The squad, coached by Wendy Lopez, will be competing in the national high school cheerleading championships in Orlando, Fla., this weekend. The Rams placed third in Orlando in 2022. The 2023 Spirit State Competition is March 17-18 at The Pit. (Herron photo)
Local car enthusiasts and drifters buy Sandia Speedway
Dan Brockett’s Nissan Silvia drift car. (Courtesy Photo) Sandia Speedway, the old raceway by I-40, was bought by the three local car enthusiasts: Dan Brockett, Jim Guthrie and Mike Ossell. Brockett, who is famous to car enthusiasts from his Wiskey Garage Drift Series and his local drifting events, acquired...
Impact Day: Winter storm moves through New Mexico today
A winter storm moving through New Mexico on Tuesday has canceled or delayed classes in Albuquerque and across New Mexico. Albuquerque can expect to see impact weather through noon today as snow showers continue to fall across the state and the metro. No advisories have been issued for the city,...
Chance of snow all day
The RRO office got a light dusting this morning.(Michaela Helean) There is a small chance of light snow all day today after the light dusting last night. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “Sharply colder temperatures are expected area wide today behind a backdoor cold front. Snow showers will peak in coverage this morning across central New Mexico before slowly waning during the evening hours.”
Chance of snow, more tomorrow too
There is a chance of snow later today with some light winds. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “Accumulating snow is possible across the central mountain chain tonight into tomorrow morning as the system moves overhead.”. Snow chances will increase tomorrow as well. Today. It will be partly sunny, with...
Foul play not suspected in Edgewood teens’ deaths
EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – Three Moriarty High School students died from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning over the weekend. The Edgewood Police Department says a propane heater was found running in a garage where the teens were found. Police say a fourth teen woke up Sunday morning around 11 a.m. and found the others dead in his […]
CTE in Rio Rancho gets boost from CNM
The saga of Rio Rancho Public Schools Career-Technical Education building added another chapter the evening of Feb.6, when the Rio Rancho Public Schools Board of Education approved a joint use agreement with Central New Mexico Community College. The joint-use agreement is expected to be formally approved on Feb.13, when members...
High School Seniors push for menstrual equity in NM
From left: Sofia Lien, Mireya Macias, Noor Ali. (Albuquerque Journal Photo) About a year ago, three teens sought to make menstrual products in their high school bathrooms available and free. Noor Ali, Sophia Lien and Mireya Macias were fed up with the products not being available in the one place...
Albuquerque coffee spot named among 25 ‘best in the U.S.’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Named after a hybrid fish, a unique Albuquerque coffee spot has captured the hearts and palates of an online travel publication as one of the best coffee joints in the country. Praised for offering, “roastology,” Cutbow Coffee on Rio Grande near I-40 has been named among the best 25 coffee shops in the […]
Why I Never Leave Home Without a Folding Aluminum Hiking Pole
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Back in October, a buddy and I hiked the 23-mile Sandia Mountain traverse that goes up and over the entire length of the range outside of Albuquerque, New Mexico. For the first 15 miles I felt great. But then, about a mile into the long descent off the top, I developed a terrible pain in my right shin. I was immediately hobbled and started to worry. The remaining miles were steep and if I couldn’t make it down, a rescue effort was going to either involve a lot of people carrying me or a helicopter.
Man still searching for his blind dog that was in his truck when it was stolen in Rio Rancho
Paul Rush is hoping to give his mom the best birthday present on Wednesday. All she wants for her birthday is for Spot to come home. Spot is an 18-year-old dog who is owned by Rush. While Rush was at a doctor’s appointment on Jan. 31 at the Sandoval Regional Medical Center, his truck was stolen from the parking lot with his loyal friend Spot inside.
KRQE Newsfeed: Cold case cracked, Rental reassessment, Snowy morning, Shoplifter crackdown, Taekwondo competition
Tuesday’s Top Stories Tuesday’s Five Facts [1] Cold case rapes connected to New Mexico music teacher – Three cold case rapes spanning more than a decade and hundreds of miles have been traced back to New Mexico. In all three cases the victims gave similar descriptions of a man with distinctive red cheeks. Investigators say […]
UPDATE: Two juveniles injured after South Valley ATV crash
At the corner of Isleta Boulevard and Clinton Boulevard, there are still remnants of the crash that happened Saturday night, and authorities are still trying to figure out what happened in the South Valley. “I'm not surprised that it happened, mainly because you see it quite frequently,” said Paul Avalos,...
Bill Introduced in New Mexico Would Require Captions on all Public TVs
SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO — A bill has recently been introduced in the state legislature of New Mexico that would require captions be turned on at all times during business hours on what are considered public TVs while the devices are in operation. This would include television sets in bars, restaurants, waiting rooms, gyms and other locations where the TVs are provided to offer news or entertainment to the public.
Person shot to death in Northeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One person was shot to death early Monday morning in Northeast Albuquerque. The person was shot around 1:30 a.m., according to police. The Albuquerque Police Department said officers found a man lying in the street on Candelaria just west of I-25. Evidence showed police he was shot from behind.
