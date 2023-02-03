Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Cold front to bring increasing clouds, occasional showers
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from 2PM Tuesday through 11AM Wednesday for the West Glacier Region, the Lower Clark Fork Region, the Clearwater Mountains, and the Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. A cold front will bring wind and snow later today and Wednesday. In advance of the...
NBCMontana
Whitefish Winter Carnival brings crowds, fun to town
MISSOULA, Mont. — Great crowds turned out at the Whitefish Winter Carnival. People say the parade was a blast. Whitefish is thanking all the businesses, organizations, and community members who came out and worked hard to make this year's festival a success. The community is congratulating The Springs, which...
NBCMontana
FLIC returns to Polson this month
MISSOULA, Mont. — Filmmakers from around the globe will gather in Polson for the Flathead Lake International Cinemafest this month. The event returns to Polson for its 11th year and includes everything from feature-length films to short films. The inspiration for the event comes from FLIC director David King.
NBCMontana
Flathead Warming Center sees uptick in donations, support
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead Warming Center in Kalispell is seeing an unexpected boost of support. Shelter organizers say donations and volunteers have surged during the past two weeks. The increase comes after Flathead County commissioners wrote a letter in January that blamed homeless services for drawing in more...
NBCMontana
State extends recommendation to cancel equine events in Flathead Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana's Department of Livestock extended its recommendation for the cancellation of equine events in Flathead County through Feb. 17. The state quarantined an equine event and boarding facility in response to the diagnosis of a fourth premises with equine herpes virus in Flathead County. Horses at...
NBCMontana
Game wardens seek information on 3 shot, wasted deer in Flathead Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Game wardens with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks are seeking information on three deer that were found shot and wasted in the Swan River. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks game wardens are seeking information on three deer found shot and wasted in the Swan River north of the Montana 209 bridge in Ferndale in Flathead County.
NBCMontana
Man in custody after high-speed pursuit
KALISPELL, Mont. — Bryan Patrick Doyle, 40, is in custody after leading officers on a high-speed pursuit through downtown Kalispell on Saturday. Doyle was booked into Flathead County Detention Center being held on charges of felony criminal endangerment, felony assault on a peace officer, negligent vehicular assault and aggravated DUI.
NBCMontana
Kalispell police investigate possible shooting
KALISPELL, Mont. — Kalispell police are investigating an incident after responding to a hotel for a report of a person claiming to have been shot. Upon arriving on scene officers located the victim and suspect. The victim was taken to Logan Health with non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing...
