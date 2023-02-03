ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WDEF

Suspect identified, arrested in homicide of Chattanooga woman

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga Police identified the man involved in the homicide of a woman in January. He is facing charges, according to CPD. Police identified the suspect as 43-year-old David Fritts. CPD says they linked Fritts to the crime. He is being charged with criminal homicide and...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Lansing Daily

Chattanooga homeowner charged with shooting stranger in her own backyard Monday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga homeowner faces charges after police say she shot a homeless man who was in her back yard early Monday morning. NOW UPDATED: An affidavit we just obtained provides more information about this story. Scroll down to read more. A Chattanooga Police release says the incident happened a little before 4:30 a.m.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for February 7

The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 23-001352- 1500 block South Seminole Drive- Unknown Trouble/Unknown Medical- The caller advised she needed to go to the hospital. EMS responded and transported the caller to the hospital. 23-001357- 3900 block Ringgold Road- Suspicious Person- The caller advised a...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WTVCFOX

Woman shot early Sunday morning in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot on Dorris Street. CPD says a 22-year-old woman was shot around midnight. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials say the woman was on Dorris Street when she heard gunfire...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
850wftl.com

Woman faces charges after shooting homeless man in her backyard

CHATTANOOGA, TN– A homeowner is facing charges after she shot a homeless man she found near her backyard. The incident was reported on Monday just before 4:30 a.m. 34-year-old Priscilla Teem told investigators that she was woken up by her dogs barking at someone near her property. Teem viewed...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga Police Chief discusses police reform, Tyre Nichols

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Chattanooga is still reeling from the death of Tyre Nichols, with talks of police reform returning to local and national attention. The National Pan-Hellinic Council of Chattanooga hosted city Police Chief Celeste Murphy as a guest speaker Monday night to discuss how Chattanooga Police is reshaping its culture and holding its officers accountable.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
theutcecho.com

Fatal Hit and Run Raises Questions about Bike Safety in Chattanooga

On Jan. 25, 2023,, a bicyclist was killed in a hit and run with a vehicle on 32nd street, raising questions about bike safety in Chattanooga. This incident is only part of a disturbing rise in bicycle fatalities involving vehicles in the Chattanooga area. A week before, a teenage boy was injured in another hit and run for which the driver turned herself in. The Dalton police department has reported an 8% rise in bicycle fatalities.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Single Vehicle Accident Leaves One Dead, One injured in Cleveland

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Cleveland Police responded at 5:05am to the site of a fatal crash on Keith Street. Officers on the scene found one car with two people inside. The driver, 24 year-old Krista Buckner, was flown to a Chattanooga hospital to receive help, but 24 year-old passenger Leyasia Woods was pronounced dead on the scene.
CLEVELAND, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests February 2-5

According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Feb. 2-5. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
EAST RIDGE, TN
On Target News

Tullahoma Police asking for the Public’s Help

The Tullahoma Police Department needs your assistance in identifying the male subject pictured above. He was involved in an incident at a local business on January 12, 2023, and the person was driving the vehicle pictured. If you have any information, please get in touch with Detective Johnny Gore at...
TULLAHOMA, TN
WAFF

One killed in Stevenson crash Monday morning

STEVENSON, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Stevenson Monday morning. According to a spokesperson with the Stevenson Police Department, a semi-truck crashed around 7:25 a.m. Monday morning, killing the driver. Officials say that the deadly crash occurred on Highway 117 near Snodgrass Bridge. The...
STEVENSON, AL
WTVCFOX

2 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash on Highway 127 in Dunlap Sunday

Dunlap, Tenn. — Two people were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 127 near the intersection of old Highway 8. The Dunlap Volunteer Fire Department responded on Sunday to the crash. Firefighters had to use Hurst EDRAULIC battery-powered spreaders to open the driver's door of one of the...
DUNLAP, TN
WDEF

Fatal shooting near Rossville Boulevard

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a fatal shooting near Rossville Boulevard. It happened just after 1 PM at 4310 6th Avenue. Officers found a 35 year old man had already died from a gunshot wound. Witnesses say a man in dark clothing fled the scene before they...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

