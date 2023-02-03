Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Positive News: Freedom Alliance Gives Tennessee Veteran an 'All Terrain' Wheelchair Which Gives Him More MobilityZack LoveRed Bank, TN
Popular Retailer is Closing Several Stores in the CountryBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in TennesseeAsh JurbergFarragut, TN
4-year-old Dog Reunited with Homeless Owner Gets a MAC Cares Fund Opened in Her HonorWilliamChattanooga, TN
4-year-old Dog Reunites with Homeless Owner Through a Facebook PostWilliamChattanooga, TN
WDEF
Suspect identified, arrested in homicide of Chattanooga woman
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga Police identified the man involved in the homicide of a woman in January. He is facing charges, according to CPD. Police identified the suspect as 43-year-old David Fritts. CPD says they linked Fritts to the crime. He is being charged with criminal homicide and...
Chattanooga homeowner charged with shooting stranger in her own backyard Monday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga homeowner faces charges after police say she shot a homeless man who was in her back yard early Monday morning. NOW UPDATED: An affidavit we just obtained provides more information about this story. Scroll down to read more. A Chattanooga Police release says the incident happened a little before 4:30 a.m. … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
WTVC
Teen hit by car in Chattanooga near Finley Stadium, driver charged with DUI early Monday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 43-year-old woman faces charges after Chattanooga Police say she was driving drunk and struck a teenager early Monday morning. The incident happened at 1800 Chestnut Street, near Finley Stadium. The 19-year-old victim told officers she was getting in her vehicle when a passing vehicle struck...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for February 7
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 23-001352- 1500 block South Seminole Drive- Unknown Trouble/Unknown Medical- The caller advised she needed to go to the hospital. EMS responded and transported the caller to the hospital. 23-001357- 3900 block Ringgold Road- Suspicious Person- The caller advised a...
wvlt.tv
Chattanooga woman charged after shooting man in her backyard, police say
Going to the super bowl is a reality for several UT students. The business school students are going to Glendale, Arizona to work some of the events around the game. It’s part of a program called Big Orange Combine. Lawmakers want to make day after Super Bowl a state...
WTVCFOX
Woman shot early Sunday morning in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot on Dorris Street. CPD says a 22-year-old woman was shot around midnight. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials say the woman was on Dorris Street when she heard gunfire...
850wftl.com
Woman faces charges after shooting homeless man in her backyard
CHATTANOOGA, TN– A homeowner is facing charges after she shot a homeless man she found near her backyard. The incident was reported on Monday just before 4:30 a.m. 34-year-old Priscilla Teem told investigators that she was woken up by her dogs barking at someone near her property. Teem viewed...
WDEF
Chattanooga Police Chief discusses police reform, Tyre Nichols
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Chattanooga is still reeling from the death of Tyre Nichols, with talks of police reform returning to local and national attention. The National Pan-Hellinic Council of Chattanooga hosted city Police Chief Celeste Murphy as a guest speaker Monday night to discuss how Chattanooga Police is reshaping its culture and holding its officers accountable.
theutcecho.com
Fatal Hit and Run Raises Questions about Bike Safety in Chattanooga
On Jan. 25, 2023,, a bicyclist was killed in a hit and run with a vehicle on 32nd street, raising questions about bike safety in Chattanooga. This incident is only part of a disturbing rise in bicycle fatalities involving vehicles in the Chattanooga area. A week before, a teenage boy was injured in another hit and run for which the driver turned herself in. The Dalton police department has reported an 8% rise in bicycle fatalities.
WTVCFOX
Lookout Mountain teen charged for setting curtain afire at Covenant College
LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, Ga. — UPDATE:. A teenager from Lookout Mountain is facing charges for setting a curtain on fire at Covenant College on Saturday, the Dade County Sheriff's Office says. 19-year-old Trotter Raymond Clark is charged with 1 count of arson, DCSO says. They say Clark is currently out...
WTVCFOX
11-year-old boy charged with sharing marijuana edibles at Lakeview Middle School
ROSSVILLE, Ga. — A 6th grader at Lakeview Middle School in Catoosa County faces charges after deputies say he offered marijuana-laced bars to 2 of his classmates. The incident happened last Thursday, according to a report we obtained from the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office. The report says a paraprofessional...
WTVCFOX
Woman dead, driver hospitalized after crash in Cleveland Sunday morning, police say
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Cleveland Police are investigating after two women were involved in a fatal crash Sunday morning. The crash happened on Keith Street near Monterrey’s Mexican Restaurant around 5:05 a.m. Cleveland Police say two women were found inside the vehicle. The 24-year-old driver was flown by Life...
WTVCFOX
Big rig rolls over, putting driver in precarious, dangling position on Cagle Mountain
DUNLAP, Tenn. — Firefighters in Dunlap rescued a truck driver dangling over the side of the road on Cagle Mountain Monday night. Click our gallery above to see more photos. A post on the Dunlap Fire Department's Facebook page says the accident happened on State Route 111 just above the waterfalls on Cagle Mountain at about 10 p.m.
WDEF
Single Vehicle Accident Leaves One Dead, One injured in Cleveland
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Cleveland Police responded at 5:05am to the site of a fatal crash on Keith Street. Officers on the scene found one car with two people inside. The driver, 24 year-old Krista Buckner, was flown to a Chattanooga hospital to receive help, but 24 year-old passenger Leyasia Woods was pronounced dead on the scene.
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests February 2-5
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Feb. 2-5. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Tullahoma Police asking for the Public’s Help
The Tullahoma Police Department needs your assistance in identifying the male subject pictured above. He was involved in an incident at a local business on January 12, 2023, and the person was driving the vehicle pictured. If you have any information, please get in touch with Detective Johnny Gore at...
WAFF
One killed in Stevenson crash Monday morning
STEVENSON, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Stevenson Monday morning. According to a spokesperson with the Stevenson Police Department, a semi-truck crashed around 7:25 a.m. Monday morning, killing the driver. Officials say that the deadly crash occurred on Highway 117 near Snodgrass Bridge. The...
WTVCFOX
2 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash on Highway 127 in Dunlap Sunday
Dunlap, Tenn. — Two people were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 127 near the intersection of old Highway 8. The Dunlap Volunteer Fire Department responded on Sunday to the crash. Firefighters had to use Hurst EDRAULIC battery-powered spreaders to open the driver's door of one of the...
WTVCFOX
Advocates ask Hamilton County Sheriff's Office to uphold promise of policy transparency
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Communities across the country are taking another look at law enforcement policies following videos showing Memphis Police beating Tyre Nichols. Nearly two years ago, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office promised more transparency on department policies. Jim Hammond was still Sheriff when they said they would...
WDEF
Fatal shooting near Rossville Boulevard
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a fatal shooting near Rossville Boulevard. It happened just after 1 PM at 4310 6th Avenue. Officers found a 35 year old man had already died from a gunshot wound. Witnesses say a man in dark clothing fled the scene before they...
