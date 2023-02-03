ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

Want $2,000 in Annual Passive Income? Buy $93 of This Stock Per Week for 5 Years

Innovative Industrial Properties is likely to keep growing in the long term. Investors who make small weekly purchases of its shares will get plenty of income. That said, like all stocks, it isn't a fully passive or risk-free investment. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool

McDonald's and ExxonMobil Have News for Investors

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this podcast, Motley Fool senior analyst Bill...
DailyWealth

The Stock Market's 'New Phase' Will Go Beyond the Fed

The Weekend Edition is pulled from the daily Stansberry Digest. The Federal Reserve's message is changing... As many expected, the Fed raised its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points to a range of 4.5% to 4.75% this past Wednesday. The central bank also said it will continue reducing its holdings of Treasurys and other debt, like mortgage-backed securities.
Motley Fool

2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in 2023

Chewy is building out a highly diversified business that's nowhere close to done growing. Airbnb is finding that leisure travel is really just one piece of its business growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Motley Fool

1 Supercharged Dividend Stock to Buy in 2023

American Express beat its fourth-quarter guidance and is expecting further growth in 2023. Its pivot to focusing on younger customers is generating strong performance, as well as giving it a long growth runway. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool

This Recession Indicator Has Been Foolproof for 70 Years: Here's What It Says Happens Next

A lesser-known subindex of a closely watched economic indicator portends trouble for the U.S. economy. Additionally, the Treasury yield curve suggests tough times may lie ahead for the economy and Wall Street. Despite heightened volatility, weakness in equities may represent a once-in-a-decade buying opportunity for long-term investors. You’re reading a...
NASDAQ

The S&P 500 Chart Just Flashed a Major Warning to Investors

I worked in dealing rooms around the world for a couple of decades and have made a living from markets, one way or another, for another two decades, so when people come into my workspace, they are often surprised. They expect to see me surrounded by screens showing charts, each one buried in a mass of squiggles, lines, and drawings. What they find instead is one screen that is more likely to be focused on a news feed than a chart, and an armchair where I am often found, seemingly staring into space. That is because I generally rely more on fundamental analysis than I do technical for idea generation. Once I have an idea, I use charts for timing a trade or investment, but they are rarely the spark.
Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Perfect Index Fund to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

The S&P 500 has fallen into a bear market, but the benchmark index has recovered from every past drawdown. The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF makes it possible to spread investment dollars across all the growth stocks in the S&P 500. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool

2 Consumer Stocks Absolutely Crushed the Falling Market Friday

Nordstrom got interest from activist investor Ryan Cohen, according to reports. Clorox reported strong earnings in its most recent quarter. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy During a Recession

More companies will streamline their businesses with ServiceNow’s digital workflow tools to cope with macro headwinds. Broadcom is better diversified than many other chipmakers. ASML will remain one of the world’s most important tech companies. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
CNBC

35% of millionaires say retirement is 'going to take a miracle,' report finds

Fewer Americans feel confident about their financial well-being and retirement plans amid persistent high inflation and market volatility. Even high net worth individuals say their savings won’t cut it anymore, according to a report from Natixis Investment Managers. These days, fewer Americans — including millionaires — feel confident about...
Motley Fool

2 Market-Beating Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

HubSpot ranked as the second-best global software company last year. Arista is a market leader in high-speed data center networking platforms. HubSpot and Arista have large and growing addressable markets. Both stocks could produce market-beating returns for patient shareholders. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...

