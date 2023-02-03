Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
Nate Barnhart named Mountain West Freshman of the Week
CASPER, Wyo. — University of Wyoming redshirt freshman Nate Barnhart was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Week on Monday morning. It is the first time he has garnered the honor this season, and he is the first Cowboy to earn the award as well. He averaged 8.5...
oilcity.news
University of Wyoming Cowgirls drop heart-breaker to rival Colorado State on last-second shot
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — It was a battle until the bitter end, but a Colorado State 3-pointer with two seconds left was the difference as the Wyoming Cowgirls’ five-game road winning streak was snapped Saturday against the rival Rams, 66–63. Saturday’s contest featured 12 ties and 16 lead changes.
wyo4news.com
Cowboys narrowly fall to nationally ranked North Colorado
February 6, 2023 — The Wyoming Cowboy wrestling squad wrapped up their home slate on Sunday, dropping a 19-16 decision to No. 19 ranked Northern Colorado. The Senior Day dual came down to the final match. The Cowboys led by three points going into the heavyweight match, but UNC’s Xavier Doolin secured a fall over the Cowboy’s Terren Schwartz to give the Bears the win.
basketballcolorado.com
Basketball Colorado 5A Top10 Week of 2/5/23 Presented by B-Ball Games
Frederick dropped from the top spot in 5A after losing to Riverdale Ridge on Saturday afternoon. And a couple of…. This content is for Basketball Colorado , Basketball Colorado All-Access , and 2022 Bball_CO & Mtn Hoops Fall Showcase members only.
Project to Bring New Data Center to Cheyenne Nearing Finish Line
A yearslong project to bring a new data center to Cheyenne is nearing the finish line, Mayor Patrick Collins says. "We have been working with the company for over five years now," Collins, who met with company representatives last week, said Friday in his Mayor's Minute column. "We are so...
Man Killed, Wyoming Trooper Injured After Van Hits Tow Truck on I-80
A man was killed and a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper injured Saturday afternoon when a van plowed into a parked tow truck on Interstate 80, the patrol says. It happened around 2:20 p.m. at mile marker 288, about 22 miles west of Laramie. Sgt. Jeremy Beck says a Laramie trooper...
Denver man beaten by police reflects on Tyre Nichols video
Video showing the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police officers shocked the nation. For Denver community activist Alexander Landau, the video brought back bad memories.
Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains, 70 MPH Winds Elsewhere
The Cheyenne Office of the National Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra Madre mountains southeast Wyoming. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Sierra Madre Mountains in south-central Wyoming as accumulating snowfall is likely early this evening through tonight and Monday. Snowfall accumulations around 6 to 10 inches expected, especially above 9000 feet elevation. Use caution as outdoor recreation in the high terrain could become dangerous to those caught unprepared! Additionally, light snow accumulations are expected for the higher elevations of the Snowy Range.
cowboystatedaily.com
World’s Largest, Most-Advanced Vertical Farming Facility To Be Built In Laramie
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. University of Wyoming graduate Nate Storey has a vision to feed the world into the 21st century, and has the motivation and means to do it. The Wyoming State Lands and Investments Board announced a $20 million grant this week for...
International Space Station: View of Colorado from space
(COLORADO) — A live video showing the International Space Station (ISS) passing through Colorado captures the state, all in white, after recent snowstorms and winter weather on Friday, Feb. 3. The ISS-Above shows the pass track over the City of Denver as well as different northern Colorado cities labeled in a frame grab of the […]
county10.com
Legislative proposal lets Northern Arapaho Tribe build, operate casinos in Laramie, Uinta counties to help fund K-12 education in Wyoming
Wyoming’s House Revenue Committee has advanced legislation that would let the state pursue a Class III gaming proposal from the Northern Arapaho Tribe to help fund K-12 education in the state. House Bill 287 authorizes the State Board of Land Commissioners to establish up to two gaming districts in...
KDVR.com
Meth found in classroom, teacher arrested
A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. Denver weather: Breezy, sunny Sunday before snow …
Over 40 Vehicles Involved in Deadly Interstate Pileup in Wyoming
One motorist died and several were injured Saturday in a horrific pileup involving 44 vehicles along Interstate 80 between Elk Mountain and Arlington in southern Wyoming. Officials responded to the scene around mileposts 266 and 261 in Carbon County, per Wyoming Highway Patrol. The crash occurred in two separate areas as the result of the brutal winter storm battering the state with feet of snow and roaring wind.
A rare and beautiful bird is turning up all over Denver this winter
Birdwatchers walking along the Highline Canal during an annual bird count last Christmas got a surprise gift when one of them spotted a Bohemian waxwing among the juncos and blue jays. The beautiful bird, so named because of the bright red and yellow waxy secretions that decorate the tips of their wings, was embedded with a flock of its cousins, cedar waxwings, which are much more common in Colorado. It was the first time in 35 years that a Bohemian waxwing had been recorded along...
oilcity.news
Florida resident dies in Snowy Range snowmobile crash
CASPER, Wyo. — A 46-year-old Florida resident died Saturday in a snowmobile crash in the Snowy Range, the Albany County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. County sheriff’s deputies as well as Centennial Valley Volunteer Fire Department and Laramie Fire Department-EMS personnel were dispatched to a report of a snowmobile crash with an injury around 1:31 p.m. on Feb. 4. A United States Forest Service Officer also responded.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislators Try And Fail – Again – To Defund UW Gender Studies Program
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Some Wyoming lawmakers tried and failed Friday to defund the University of Wyoming’s gender studies program. The effort came as a proposed amendment to the state House of Representatives supplemental budget bill. Rep. Jeanette Ward, R-Casper, said the program runs...
Safety Concerns Spur Closure of Pedestrian Bridge in Cheyenne
Structural safety concerns have forced the Wyoming Department of Transportation to temporarily close the Western Hills Boulevard pedestrian bridge over Interstate 25 in Cheyenne. WYDOT spokeswoman Andrea Staley says the bridge, which provides a protected crossing for Jessup Elementary School, McCormick Junior High School, and Central High School students, was...
sweetwaternow.com
One Life Claimed, One Trooper Injured after Van Collides with Tow Truck
LARAMIE — A 79-year-old Massachusetts man succumbed to injuries sustained in a crash after the van he was driving struck a tow truck. A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper was also injured in the accident. On February 4, at 2:20 p.m., a Laramie trooper and a large tow truck were...
Crews unable to enter 2-story house after fire contained in Fort Collins
A two-story house was fully engulfed in flames in Fort Collins when Poudre Valley Fire Authority crews arrived on scene early on Tuesday. According to Poudre Valley Fire, crews responded to the home in the 2000 block of Churchill Court near Kent Way, where the home was covered in flames.Firefighters had to take a defensive approach to the fire when they arrived at the scene just after 4:30 a.m., so crews had not been able to enter the home for safety reasons even after the fire had been contained as of 5:30 a.m. There was no immediate information about anyone who might have been inside during the time of the fire early on Tuesday. Crews began to clear the scene around 6:45 a.m. There was no immediate information about possible damage to any other nearby homes.
Friends trapped in burning car escape with nothing
Two friends are recovering at a burn unit in Aurora after they were stuck in a burning car.
