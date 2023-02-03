Read full article on original website
Pritzker disparages groups recruiting candidates for school, library board races
(The Center Square) – With local Illinois school and library board races coming in April, Gov. J.B. Pritzker is disparaging of some groups that have recruited candidates for local offices. At an unrelated event Monday, Pritzker was asked about his criticism of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ position on certain school curriculum. Pritzker said it’s important for him to telegraph Illinois’ values to the rest of the country. He also said Illinois voters should know there are “racist” and “anti-LGBTQ” groups out there recruiting for school...
What to know ahead of Pritzker’s budget proposal to lawmakers
SPRINGFIELD – Gov. JB Pritzker’s second-term legislative agenda will kick off in earnest next week as he proposes his fifth annual state budget to lawmakers in the General Assembly. But while a governor’s proposal usually provides the framework for the state’s annual spending plan, it rarely makes it...
Procedural challenges of Illinois’ gun ban not as successful as other arguments
(The Center Square) – While state-level courts have sided with the equal protections argument in challenges to Illinois’ gun ban, there are other issues some hope get addressed soon. The main issue courts have been citing for issuing temporary restraining orders against the state’s gun and magazine ban have dealt with equal protections. The argument is that the state cannot give one class of individuals, like current or retired police officers, certain rights while taking those same rights away from others. ...
Illinois Governor Issues Another Covid Emergency Declaration
(Springfield, IL) Despite insistence that the Covid emergencies will end, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has made yet another disaster declaration. This is the 40th emergency order since the first was declared in March of 2020, as the Coronavirus began its spread across the globe. The Governor said in January that he will stop making the declarations in early May, which coincides with President Joe Biden’s current goal date for ending the national health emergencies. Illinois is the only state in the immediate area that still operates under emergency orders…the last border state to end those powers was Kentucky, which did so 11 months ago in March of 2022. (Wisconsin’s emergency declarations ended in March of 2021)
New Illinois Law Wipes Out Local Government Ability to Squash Renewables Projects
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has signed HB4412, which contains measures that protect Illinois-based clean energy projects from a growing number of local bans. The bill prevents counties from enacting preemptive local ordinances that outright ban local wind and solar projects, which effectively hinders the state’s new climate goals set forth in the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA).
Curran resolution: Illinois' income tax should remain flat
(The Center Square) – Republican state Sen. John Curran is looking to codify the decision of Illinois voters when it comes to a progressive income tax in Illinois. “The people have spoken, and they could not have been more clear that they do not want a progressive income tax,” Curran told The Center Square after introducing a resolution that calls on lawmakers to reject any progressive income tax proposal placed before the chamber. ...
Republicans continue pushback against Pritzker's consecutive executive orders
(The Center Square) – State lawmakers are split on Gov. J.B. Pritzker's continued use of disaster proclamations related to COVID-19. Pritzker started issuing COVID disaster proclamations and executive orders related to COVID-19 in March 2020. He announced this week that the 30-day consecutive proclamations will end May 11, coinciding with the federal government's announced end. The proclamations keep open the path for federal COVID-19 relief resources to come to Illinois. ...
Gov. Pritzker praises Illinois soldiers before deployment
Gov. J.B. Pritzker attended and spoke at the mobilization ceremony in Peoria for the 1st Assault Helicopter Battalion of the 106th Aviation Regiment.
Administrative Director Declares Illinois Associate Judge Appointed in the Fourth Judicial Circuit
Marcia M. Meis, Director of the Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts, announced today that the Fourth Judicial Circuit judges voted to select Nathan A. Frisch, as associate judge of the Fourth Judicial Circuit. Mr. Frisch received his undergraduate degree in 2010 from the University of Illinois in Springfield, Illinois...
Illinois quick hits: Miller to boycott Biden's address; cockfighting spurs confiscated
Miller to boycott Biden's address Illinois Congresswoman Mary Miller has announced she will not be attending the State of the Union Tuesday in protest of what she called President Joe Biden’s record of “lying to the American people.” Miller cited Biden’s recent statements about the national security risk of the Chinese spy balloon that flew across the country. Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin said he will host Chris Manson as...
Illinois law would require retailers to hire armed guards
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A bill introduced in Springfield would require grocery stores, gas stations, banks, and pawn shops to hire armed security guards. The “Armed Security Protection Act,” introduced by Rep. Thaddeus Jones (D-Calumet City), would require businesses to hire their own security to cover all the hours they are open to the public. […]
Madigan ally doesn't want jury to hear about 'rape in Champaign' email
(The Center Square) – An ally of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan doesn't want a jury to hear about a 2012 email he sent that mentioned an alleged rape in Champaign and fraudulent payroll practices. Michael McClain, a former state lawmaker, longtime lobbyist and close confidante of Madigan, asked the judge in his corruption trial to bar any evidence related to the email. McClain's attorneys also want to bar any mention of the $23 million that AT&T Illinois paid to the federal government as...
Legal Rights of Illinois Vet and Active Service
Are you active duty military or a vet? You have certain rights when it comes to your employer and family you should know about. The Illinois Attorney General issued an updated guide to the legal rights of Illinois Veterans Saturday. Among them, the obligations of your employer when it comes...
Temporary restraining order against Illinois’ gun/magazine ban being considered in Macon County
February 6, 2023 – Another temporary restraining order halting enforcement of Illinois’ gun and magazine ban could be coming soon. On Jan. 10, Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted a ban on selling and possessing more than 170 semi-automatic firearms and magazines of more than 10 rounds for rifles and 15 rounds for handguns. There’s also a registration required by Jan. 1, 2024, for owners of grandfathered guns bought and owned before the law went into effect.
Large majorities means fast-track for Republican bills in Iowa Legislature
The death toll has quickly risen through the night following a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake. Cedar Rapids Parks & Recreation Department looking to fill summer openings. Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department is already looking to fill up their openings for summer jobs. One dead, two injured in Grundy County...
When Does Illinois “Spring Forward?” Sooner Than You Think
A little over one month from now we get to take part in that much-beloved ritual of setting our clocks ahead. In spite of multiple efforts from Illinois state lawmakers over the years, we still have to do this clock-changing routine twice a year. If we ever do end up...
Utility says clean energy standards behind proposed rate hike
(The Center Square) – Ameren Illinois says the transition to clean energy is behind price increases proposed to the Illinois Commerce Commission. The company is asking for more than a $160 million gas rate hike and a four-year $435 million electric rate increase. Ameren Communications Director Tucker Kennedy said the state’s transition to clean energy sources is partly behind the rate increases. ...
Illinois’ biometric privacy law strengthened by latest high court ruling
SPRINGFIELD — People who’ve been subject to fingerprinting, face or retinal scans as either employees or customers of Illinois companies have five years to file lawsuits if they believe the business violated a stringent state privacy law, the Illinois Supreme Court ruled Thursday. It’s the latest in a...
NRA sues over ban on semiautomatic weapons
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois’ two-week-old ban on semiautomatic weapons outlaws “ubiquitous” firearms in “radical” defiance of the Constitution’s Second Amendment, a federal lawsuit filed by the National Rifle Association claims. The powerful NRA joined a parade of gun-rights activists seeking to toss...
Another measure aimed at licensed gun shops and more top stories
A proposal to require gun shops to ensure their inventory is secure. A Warehouse Safety and Standards Task Force established in Illinois. Congressman Darin LaHood says he's willing to explore reasonable police reforms. Will Bauer reports on Missouri recreational marijuana licenses. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has...
