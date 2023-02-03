ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie SeaWolves announce first wave of 2023 promotional calendar

By Drew Miller
(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com )– With opening day a little more than two months away, the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, have announced the first wave of their 2023 promotional calendar that includes giveaways, fireworks and community initiatives.

Opening night is scheduled for Tuesday, April 11 at 6:05 p.m. against the Altoona Curve (Pittsburgh Pirates) where the team will be raising their 2022 Southwest Division Champions banner. Fans in attendance will receive a 2023 magnet schedule upon exit thanks to the Crime Victim Center.

Community celebrates Erie SeaWolves playoff run, despite championship loss

Fireworks are back by popular demand and have increased to 13 nights over the course of the season, with three during the Independence Day homestand, June 30 and July 2 and 3.

Fans are also invited to the All-American BBQ picnic on July 3 that includes all-you-can-eat BBQ chicken breast, BBQ pulled pork, cheeseburgers, Stouffer’s Mac & Cheese, potato salad, Bush’s baked beans, cupcakes and Pepsi fountain drinks.

Erie SeaWolves fans react to team making playoffs for first time in nearly a decade

Other giveaways throughout the season include a Division Champs flag giveaway for the first 1,000 fans on April 29, Christmas in July on July 15 where the first 1,000 fans will receive a SnowWolves winter cap, and much more.

Community initiatives include partnering with local businesses, school organizations and cancer awareness organizations. Events include Education Days for local students, School Spirit Days where a portion of ticket sales go to parent-teacher organizations and Strike Out Cancer Weekend benefitting the Hillman Cancer Fund of the Hamot Health Foundation.

More details can be found here .

