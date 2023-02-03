While Idaho is a magical place all year long, there is something truly special about the winter months. There are places around the state like Sun Valley and McCall that are incredible destinations during this time of year, but there are also lesser-known locations in the Gem State that shine when the weather is cold and Centennial Waterfront Park in Twin Falls is one of them. This beautiful city park transforms into an ice palace during the winter months and it’s mesmerizing. You need to check it out yourself.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 4 DAYS AGO