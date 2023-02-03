Read full article on original website
Minico’s Gibson signs with Montana Western
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Minico senior Nicholas Gibson will play college football at Montana Western. The linebacker/defensive back signed with the Bulldogs Monday morning at Minico High School. Montana Western is an NAIA school located in Dillon, Montana, about a 3.5 hour drive from Rupert. Gibson is a two-time...
Buhl uses Bowman’s late 3-pointer to upset Kimberly and punch ticket to 3A state tournament
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Buhl girls basketball team will play in the 3A state tournament next week. The Indians, a week after losing by 30 to Kimberly, beat the Bulldogs Monday to clinch a spot in the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference (SCIC) championship game and grab the conference’s second berth at the state tournament.
Lighthouse Lions stay alive in 1A D1 tournament with last-second win over Murtaugh
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Lighthouse Lions hang to top the Murtaugh Red Devils 45-44. Brooklyn Ramirez hit a free throw with 4.6 seconds remaining to push the Lions to the dramatic win. Ramirez finished with 9 points, the Lions were lead by Jordan Wolverton’s 17.
Thanks to a generous donation, weekend meals return for Magic Valley seniors
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Many residents rely on the Jerome Senior Center for their weekend meal deliveries. Now thanks to a generous donation, those meals will continue to come. The senior center is grateful to St. Luke’s for a recent $33,000 donation to the Meals on Wheels program....
Declo Elementary receives grant to provide ‘Calm Rooms’ for students
DECLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The importance of taking care of your mental health has been heightened since the COVID-19 pandemic. “What the pandemic has done is shone a light on it and again allowed us to talk more freely about our needs and mental health struggles and have them be more accepted,” said Anne Brown - CEO of Cook Center for Human Connection.
Southwest Idaho’s Lava Ridge Wind Project deserves your mental energy
As an Idaho based energy attorney representing consumers, and small renewable energy developers for the last 40 years, I have, as the cliché goes, seen it all (or at least a lot of “it”). What I have learned over the last four decades is that energy development in Idaho, when done right, benefits all of […] The post Southwest Idaho’s Lava Ridge Wind Project deserves your mental energy appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Logan Penner preliminary hearing canceled on Monday, no date has been set
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Logan Danial Penner, who is charged with first degree murder after allegedly shaking a two-month-old baby, was scheduled to appear in court on Monday. His preliminary hearing was scheduled for 8:15 a.m. Monday in front of Judge Calvin Campbell. That hearing was canceled, and...
The Little-Known Park In Idaho That Transforms Into An Ice Palace In The Winter
While Idaho is a magical place all year long, there is something truly special about the winter months. There are places around the state like Sun Valley and McCall that are incredible destinations during this time of year, but there are also lesser-known locations in the Gem State that shine when the weather is cold and Centennial Waterfront Park in Twin Falls is one of them. This beautiful city park transforms into an ice palace during the winter months and it’s mesmerizing. You need to check it out yourself.
Community comes together to support Jerome Elementary School teacher
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Jerome School District and the community is rallying behind a teacher that is in need. Mrs. Sarah Lampert has been in education for more than 20 years, but for the last 7, at Horizon Elementary in Jerome. “She loves kids, and she has...
One dead when van careens down steep embankment
Idaho State Police are investigating single vehicle crash on Sunday, February 05, 2023, at 1:21 p.m., on Thousand Springs Grade Road, South of Hagerman, in Twin Falls County. A 73-year-old male from Jerome was traveling westbound on Thousand Springs Grade Road in a 1996 Ford Econoline Van. The driver of the Ford lost control and drove off the south side of the roadway over a steep embankment. The driver of the Ford was wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. The roadway was partially blocked for approximately 3 hours to allow emergency responders to clear the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police. We were assisted at the scene by the Gooding County Sheriff's Office, Gooding Fire Department, Wendell Fire Department, Gooding EMS and Gooding County Coroner's Office.
T.F. County Sheriff’s Office struggling with low staffing and high overtime concerns
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls County Sheriff Tom Carter is facing serious concerns with overtime due to a shortage of employees. Sheriff Carter says, he’s having to pay out extra money for overtime because of the staff shortage. Despite the fact he’s paying his employees $23.50...
A Lawless Idaho Future Is Ahead If Wind Farms Are Approved
Government agents explain that emotion isn’t an argument against southern Idaho’s proposed wind farms. I disagree. As many as 350 people turned out for a public meeting in Jerome. Not one spoke in favor of placing the massive wind turbines on 114 square miles of land along Lava Ridge controlled by the Bureau of Land Management. The overwhelming public opposition should carry some weight. It likely won’t have an impact. So should your emotions.
'What you have to say matters': The public opposition to Lava Ridge
JEROME — More than 300 people packed into a hangar at the Jerome Airport on Thursday to share information on how to prevent a vast area of the high desert in the Magic Valley from being developed into a massive wind energy project. The Lava Ridge Wind Project could...
Twin Falls Animal Shelter says 10 dogs were abandoned on their doorstep Monday morning
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An unexpected surprise was discovered Monday at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter. We’re not talking about a financial donation, or a food drop off, but according to the staff, a “dog drop-off”. Debbie Blackwood, the director of the animal shelter, shares...
Tragedy Strikes Idaho’s Finest Burger Joint
I live two and a half hours drive from the Garage Café in Notus and, yet. When I mention it to many people in Twin Falls, they know the place. They’ll share memories of meals there. Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury liked to stop there for breakfast when he served as Chief of Police in Nampa. The late Coach Pete Coulson considered it a favorite stop.
