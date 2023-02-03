ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kmvt

Minico’s Gibson signs with Montana Western

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Minico senior Nicholas Gibson will play college football at Montana Western. The linebacker/defensive back signed with the Bulldogs Monday morning at Minico High School. Montana Western is an NAIA school located in Dillon, Montana, about a 3.5 hour drive from Rupert. Gibson is a two-time...
RUPERT, ID
Big Country News

Man Dies After van Careens Down Steep Embankment in Southern Idaho

TWIN FALLS - Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle crash in southern Idaho involving a van that drove over steep embankment. Police say at around 1:21 p.m. on Sunday in Twin Falls County, on Thousand Springs Grade Road, a 73-year-old man from Jerome was traveling westbound in a 1996 Ford Econoline Van. He lost control and drove off the south side of the roadway over a steep embankment.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
kmvt

Declo Elementary receives grant to provide ‘Calm Rooms’ for students

DECLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The importance of taking care of your mental health has been heightened since the COVID-19 pandemic. “What the pandemic has done is shone a light on it and again allowed us to talk more freely about our needs and mental health struggles and have them be more accepted,” said Anne Brown - CEO of Cook Center for Human Connection.
DECLO, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

Southwest Idaho’s Lava Ridge Wind Project deserves your mental energy

As an Idaho based energy attorney representing consumers, and small renewable energy developers for the last 40 years, I have, as the cliché goes, seen it all (or at least a lot of “it”). What I have learned over the last four decades is that energy development in Idaho, when done right, benefits all of […] The post Southwest Idaho’s Lava Ridge Wind Project deserves your mental energy appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Single vehicle fatality on Thousand Springs Grade

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho State Police are investigating single vehicle crash on Sunday, February 05, 2023, at 1:21 p.m., on Thousand Springs Grade Road, South of Hagerman. A 73-year-old male from Jerome was traveling westbound on Thousand Springs Grade Road in a 1996 Ford Econoline Van. The driver of...
HAGERMAN, ID
OnlyInYourState

The Little-Known Park In Idaho That Transforms Into An Ice Palace In The Winter

While Idaho is a magical place all year long, there is something truly special about the winter months. There are places around the state like Sun Valley and McCall that are incredible destinations during this time of year, but there are also lesser-known locations in the Gem State that shine when the weather is cold and Centennial Waterfront Park in Twin Falls is one of them. This beautiful city park transforms into an ice palace during the winter months and it’s mesmerizing. You need to check it out yourself.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

One dead when van careens down steep embankment

Idaho State Police are investigating single vehicle crash on Sunday, February 05, 2023, at 1:21 p.m., on Thousand Springs Grade Road, South of Hagerman, in Twin Falls County. A 73-year-old male from Jerome was traveling westbound on Thousand Springs Grade Road in a 1996 Ford Econoline Van. The driver of the Ford lost control and drove off the south side of the roadway over a steep embankment. The driver of the Ford was wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. The roadway was partially blocked for approximately 3 hours to allow emergency responders to clear the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police. We were assisted at the scene by the Gooding County Sheriff's Office, Gooding Fire Department, Wendell Fire Department, Gooding EMS and Gooding County Coroner's Office.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Deadly Crash on Thousand Springs Road Near Hagerman

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KLIX)-A Jerome man was killed in a single vehicle crash Sunday afternoon when his van rolled down a steep embankment near Hagerman. According to Idaho State Police, the 73-year-old was driving a Ford Econoline van down the Thousand Springs Grade Road at around 1:21 p.m. when he lost control, went off the side of the road, and down the steep embankment. ISP said the man had been wearing a seat belt but died in the crash. The roadway was blocked for about three hours until emergency crews could clear the scene. The crash remains under investigation by ISP. Gooding County Sheriff's deputies, Wendell Fire Department, Gooding Fire Department, and Gooding EMS assisted with the crash.
HAGERMAN, ID
98.3 The Snake

A Lawless Idaho Future Is Ahead If Wind Farms Are Approved

Government agents explain that emotion isn’t an argument against southern Idaho’s proposed wind farms. I disagree. As many as 350 people turned out for a public meeting in Jerome. Not one spoke in favor of placing the massive wind turbines on 114 square miles of land along Lava Ridge controlled by the Bureau of Land Management. The overwhelming public opposition should carry some weight. It likely won’t have an impact. So should your emotions.
IDAHO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

'What you have to say matters': The public opposition to Lava Ridge

JEROME — More than 300 people packed into a hangar at the Jerome Airport on Thursday to share information on how to prevent a vast area of the high desert in the Magic Valley from being developed into a massive wind energy project. The Lava Ridge Wind Project could...
JEROME, ID
KOOL 96.5

Tragedy Strikes Idaho’s Finest Burger Joint

I live two and a half hours drive from the Garage Café in Notus and, yet. When I mention it to many people in Twin Falls, they know the place. They’ll share memories of meals there. Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury liked to stop there for breakfast when he served as Chief of Police in Nampa. The late Coach Pete Coulson considered it a favorite stop.
TWIN FALLS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy