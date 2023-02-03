Read full article on original website
River Radamus places fourth in Alpine combined at first men’s event of the 2023 FIS World Alpine Ski Championships
River Radamus would rather not have the unwanted distinction of placing fourth at global championships. His riveting performance in Tuesday’s Alpine combined — the opening event for the men at the 2023 FIS World Alpine Ski Championship — shouldn’t be diminished simply because it lacked a medal.
Shiffrin skis out of slalom in Alpine combined at FIS World Alpine Ski Championships
If one only glanced at the results for Monday’s Alpine combined at the FIS World Alpine Ski Championships in Meribel, France, it would appear Mikaela Shiffrin is on a path eerily reminiscent to last February’s Beijing Olympics. Even a casual observer, however, could see that the American skiing off-course with three gates remaining in the slalom portion of the combined — which adds the time from one super-G run and one slalom run — was an error of aggression, not one of nerves.
VIDEO: Deep snow at Shimokura ski resort in Japan
Vail Daily reporter John LaConte takes viewers to Shimokura resort, one of five Japanese ski areas where the Indy Pass is accepted. LaConte is using Japan Ski Tours guiding service and riding a Weston Japow snowboard.
Salomone: Fly rod lengths to enhance your fishing
Walking into a fly shop and perusing the available rods in the rod rack points towards a tremendous number of rods in the 9 foot-category. We are in trout country so it makes sense that the predominant length on most rods is the ideal 9-foot length. Closer observation reveals lengthy rods sticking out feet farther and short, nimble sticks like whippy willows that line the river. What is it about a fly rod’s length that enhances your fly fishing?
Prep notebook: Huskies hockey falls to Sailors, basketball teams collect wins and skiers compete in Aspen and Leadville
The Battle Mountain boys hockey team is still in search of its first league win of the season after a busy weekend at Dobson Arena. Despite opening with a 1-0 lead, Saturday’s high-energy, physical game — the Huskies third straight — against Steamboat Springs ended with a 3-2 loss after the Sailors scored two second-period goals. Battle Mountain was aggressive against the No. 4-ranked Sailors, peppering goalie Rush Hale with 32 shots on goal.
