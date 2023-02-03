If one only glanced at the results for Monday’s Alpine combined at the FIS World Alpine Ski Championships in Meribel, France, it would appear Mikaela Shiffrin is on a path eerily reminiscent to last February’s Beijing Olympics. Even a casual observer, however, could see that the American skiing off-course with three gates remaining in the slalom portion of the combined — which adds the time from one super-G run and one slalom run — was an error of aggression, not one of nerves.

