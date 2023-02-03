Braving the cold

Not everybody was hunkering down inside Friday as frigid air arrived in the region.

Four women from Toronto, Canada, strolled through downtown Mystic around noon. The group was in the area on business and heard Mystic was “very pretty,” so they bundled up and decided to check it out before going to the airport.

In East Lyme, Scott Eck was bundled up to keep warm while working outdoors during his job retrieving grocery carts from the parking lot at Stop & Shop.

The National Weather Service forecast for Saturday is sunny, with a high temperature around 21 with wind chill between -10 and -20.

The weather is expected to moderate Sunday, with the forecast calling for partly sunny skies with a high near 44.