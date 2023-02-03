Read full article on original website
Adult education in Colorado could get a leg up with a new bipartisan bill
Colorado’s adult education system is severely lacking, a problem that a Senate bill is attempting to remedy in the 2023 legislative session. Not only was the state late to the game in terms of providing any state-level funding to adult education — it was the 50th state to do so in 2014 — but it funds it at one of the lowest per-pupil rates in the country. In the 2020-21 year, the state spent $7 per eligible adult.
Colorado officials draft bill regulating stream restoration
Colorado officials have drafted a bill aimed at addressing a rift between stream restoration projects and water rights holders. The draft clarifies that restoration projects do not fall under the definitions of a diversion, storage or a dam and do not need to go through the lengthy and expensive water court process to secure a water right.
Colorado educator survey illustrates an education system in ‘dire straits’
Colorado educators are feeling under stress, undervalued and unsafe, and the result is an education system that’s in “dire straits.”. Those are some of the main takeaways from the Colorado Education Association’s 2023 State of Education report. The association is the statewide labor union for public educators in Colorado with over 39,000 members across numerous local chapters including the Eagle County Education Association.
50-car train derailment causes big fire, evacuations in Ohio
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — A freight train derailment in Ohio near the Pennsylvania state line left a mangled and charred mass of boxcars and flames Saturday as authorities launched a federal investigation and monitored air quality from the various hazardous chemicals in the train. About 50 cars derailed...
Sorry, not sorry: Some 1/6 rioters change tune after apology
WASHINGTON — Appearing before a federal judge after pleading guilty to a felony charge in the deadly Capitol riot, former West Virginia lawmaker Derrick Evans expressed remorse for letting down his family and his community, saying he made a “crucial mistake.”. Less than a year later, Evans is...
Local wind ensemble selected for state conference performance
A student wind ensemble from Eagle Valley High School was selected as one of 32 school bands to perform at the annual Colorado Music Educators Association conference at The Broadmoor last week. Each year, the association gathers music teachers from around the state for four days of clinics to help...
