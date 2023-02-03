Colorado’s adult education system is severely lacking, a problem that a Senate bill is attempting to remedy in the 2023 legislative session. Not only was the state late to the game in terms of providing any state-level funding to adult education — it was the 50th state to do so in 2014 — but it funds it at one of the lowest per-pupil rates in the country. In the 2020-21 year, the state spent $7 per eligible adult.

