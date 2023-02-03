ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walden, CO

Adult education in Colorado could get a leg up with a new bipartisan bill

Colorado’s adult education system is severely lacking, a problem that a Senate bill is attempting to remedy in the 2023 legislative session. Not only was the state late to the game in terms of providing any state-level funding to adult education — it was the 50th state to do so in 2014 — but it funds it at one of the lowest per-pupil rates in the country. In the 2020-21 year, the state spent $7 per eligible adult.
Colorado officials draft bill regulating stream restoration

Colorado officials have drafted a bill aimed at addressing a rift between stream restoration projects and water rights holders. The draft clarifies that restoration projects do not fall under the definitions of a diversion, storage or a dam and do not need to go through the lengthy and expensive water court process to secure a water right.
Colorado educator survey illustrates an education system in ‘dire straits’

Colorado educators are feeling under stress, undervalued and unsafe, and the result is an education system that’s in “dire straits.”. Those are some of the main takeaways from the Colorado Education Association’s 2023 State of Education report. The association is the statewide labor union for public educators in Colorado with over 39,000 members across numerous local chapters including the Eagle County Education Association.
