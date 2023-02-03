ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wbrc.com

Black Tuscaloosa-area realtors highlight achievement

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - February is recognized as Black History Month. In Tuscaloosa, a group of realtors is celebrating a first for minorities and real estate. The Tuscaloosa Association of Realtors elected it’s first African American president. Juanita Taggart-Jones became president in December. Some of the black realtors in...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Free tax prep available at UAB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB has a way to save you money this tax season, offering you free tax prep. From now and until April 18 you can get your taxes done for free, if you meet certain income requirements. UAB is a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, or VITA, site...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Hoover girls learn about math, science at GEMS expo

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - It was all about girl power Friday at Berry Middle School in Hoover as hundreds of students gathered to learn about math and science. Rocky Ridge Elementary School principal Dilhani Uswatte organized the Girls Engage in Math and Science, or GEMS, expo. She said that it...
HOOVER, AL
wbrc.com

New program launches to help small businesses in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new program to help small businesses in Birmingham thrive is now taking applications. The application to join the accelerator program, LadderUp is open February 6 - March 6. The program is curated by Birmingham-based company, Shipt. A representative says LadderUp is looking to help established...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Mercedes-Benz Marathon Weekend information

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Mercedes-Benz Marathon Weekend of Events, presented by Birmingham Marathon, Inc. and Mercedes-Benz U.S. International (MBUSI), announces its final race weekend to take place in Birmingham Feb. 10-12, 2023. The 21-year partnership with Mercedes-Benz U.S. International has attracted more than 200,000 runners, has helped local charities raise...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

‘Sextortion’ rising nationally, how your children can stay safe

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The FBI and other law enforcement agencies are seeing a growing increase in financial “sextortion” globally. Sextortion primarily targets young males through social media or gaming apps. Typically, these young men believe they are communicating with a young female and will send sexually explicit...
CALERA, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham medical practice informs patients of security breach

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham-based medical practice is informing patients of a data breach that could have compromised personal information. Cardiovascular Associates (CVA), a physician practice with multiple locations in and around Birmingham, discovered on December 5 that systems within CVA’s network may have been subject to unauthorized activity.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Report: Kevin Steele accepts job as defensive coordinator at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - After spending a year in Miami, Kevin Steele is reportedly returning to the Southeastern Conference to once again coach under Nick Saban at Alabama. Sources have told ESPN that Steele has accepted the job of defensive coordinator. He will be taking over for Pete Golding who, after five years in Tuscaloosa, left in January to head to Ole Miss.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Calera Police providing peace of mind for local families amid inmate release

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - If your loved one was the victim of a violent crime you’d expect some sort of message if their killer or attacker was getting out of prison. The Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles is supposed to notify victim’s family’s prior to all releases. As we saw last week, sometimes there is a fair amount of chaos that comes with that.
CALERA, AL
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Springtime vibes in the air

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Though the calendar may say February, Monday felt very spring-like across Central Alabama with afternoon highs easily climbing to near 70 under plenty of mild, pleasant sunshine. Some thin clouds have moved in tonight, making for a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will start off in the 40s tomorrow morning with some filtered sunshine to get you out the door. Make sure to wear layers because afternoon highs will reach the low 70s again with the warming trend sticking around through mid-week. Though most of the day will be dry tomorrow, southeast winds in place will continue to gradually increase moisture across our area, bringing the chance for even some isolated showers by Tuesday evening.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Greene Co. next in line or FEMA tornado disaster recovery center

GREENEC CO., Ala, (WBRC) - Happening right now in Greene County, FEMA is opening a disaster recovery office in Eutaw. Beginning tomorrow those living in Eutaw can begin applying for assistance from the Jan. 12 tornado. It could be two weeks or maybe even two months; much of the time frame depends on the significance of the damage inflicted by that Jan. 12 tornado.
GREENE COUNTY, AL

