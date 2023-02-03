Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
University of Alabama Head Basketball Coach Nate Oats Receives a Contract Extension Through 2029. See New Buyout DetailsZack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
Related
wbrc.com
Black Tuscaloosa-area realtors highlight achievement
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - February is recognized as Black History Month. In Tuscaloosa, a group of realtors is celebrating a first for minorities and real estate. The Tuscaloosa Association of Realtors elected it’s first African American president. Juanita Taggart-Jones became president in December. Some of the black realtors in...
wbrc.com
Hoover teachers voice frustration about the cancellation of author Derrick Barnes’ visit
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Last week, we reported on the Hoover City School District cancelling children’s book author Derrick Barnes just before his planned visit to a few elementary schools in the area. This upset some parents and teachers in the Hoover community. Now, more than 100 teachers in...
wbrc.com
Free tax prep available at UAB
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB has a way to save you money this tax season, offering you free tax prep. From now and until April 18 you can get your taxes done for free, if you meet certain income requirements. UAB is a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, or VITA, site...
wbrc.com
Hoover girls learn about math, science at GEMS expo
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - It was all about girl power Friday at Berry Middle School in Hoover as hundreds of students gathered to learn about math and science. Rocky Ridge Elementary School principal Dilhani Uswatte organized the Girls Engage in Math and Science, or GEMS, expo. She said that it...
wbrc.com
More than 30 teachers’ aides in Jefferson Co. told they need more qualifications to keep their jobs
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Central Alabama American Federation of Teachers says they are getting reports of more than 30 teachers’ aides in Jefferson County Schools being told by their administration that they need new qualifications to meet a federal requirement to keep their jobs. Local AFT President Erika...
wbrc.com
New program launches to help small businesses in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new program to help small businesses in Birmingham thrive is now taking applications. The application to join the accelerator program, LadderUp is open February 6 - March 6. The program is curated by Birmingham-based company, Shipt. A representative says LadderUp is looking to help established...
wbrc.com
Mercedes-Benz Marathon Weekend information
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Mercedes-Benz Marathon Weekend of Events, presented by Birmingham Marathon, Inc. and Mercedes-Benz U.S. International (MBUSI), announces its final race weekend to take place in Birmingham Feb. 10-12, 2023. The 21-year partnership with Mercedes-Benz U.S. International has attracted more than 200,000 runners, has helped local charities raise...
wbrc.com
Birmingham City Schools: Gun found at elementary school, no threat to students
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A staff member discovered a gun carried by a student at Central Park Elementary School in Birmingham Monday, February 6, 2023, according to an official with Birmingham City Schools. The Birmingham Police Department and a system official say there was no threat to students or staff...
wbrc.com
‘Sextortion’ rising nationally, how your children can stay safe
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The FBI and other law enforcement agencies are seeing a growing increase in financial “sextortion” globally. Sextortion primarily targets young males through social media or gaming apps. Typically, these young men believe they are communicating with a young female and will send sexually explicit...
wbrc.com
USFL Stallions expected to make impact on and off field in second season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It won’t be long before the USFL is back in action right here on FOX6! The league announced its 2023 schedule today. Birmingham will host the defending champion Stallions and the New Orleans Breakers, each playing five home games at Protective Stadium. But unlike last...
wbrc.com
Birmingham medical practice informs patients of security breach
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham-based medical practice is informing patients of a data breach that could have compromised personal information. Cardiovascular Associates (CVA), a physician practice with multiple locations in and around Birmingham, discovered on December 5 that systems within CVA’s network may have been subject to unauthorized activity.
wbrc.com
‘Quit Rate’ in the U.S. remains high, could be fueling inflation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re thinking about finding a new job, you aren’t alone. Americans are still quitting their jobs at a high rate. The U.S. Quit Rate shows how many workers left their jobs either to move on to something else, or to do nothing at all.
wbrc.com
Report: Kevin Steele accepts job as defensive coordinator at Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - After spending a year in Miami, Kevin Steele is reportedly returning to the Southeastern Conference to once again coach under Nick Saban at Alabama. Sources have told ESPN that Steele has accepted the job of defensive coordinator. He will be taking over for Pete Golding who, after five years in Tuscaloosa, left in January to head to Ole Miss.
wbrc.com
Chilton Co. getting grant from the state to make up for loss of pistol permit sales
CHILTON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Now that pistol permits in Alabama are optional, at least in most cases, your local sheriff’s office likely has a deficit to make-up. There are grants set-up to help cover that loss in revenue, but are they enough?. The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office along...
wbrc.com
Calera Police providing peace of mind for local families amid inmate release
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - If your loved one was the victim of a violent crime you’d expect some sort of message if their killer or attacker was getting out of prison. The Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles is supposed to notify victim’s family’s prior to all releases. As we saw last week, sometimes there is a fair amount of chaos that comes with that.
wbrc.com
Experts say rental rates in the Birmingham-metro area are up about $300 since before pandemic
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s some good news and some bad news when it comes to rental rates in our area. Researchers at rent.com said rent prices appear to be leveling off, but it’s still quite expensive to rent in our area. They said we’re paying hundreds more...
wbrc.com
Police asking parents to monitor children’s online activities after Georgia deputy arrest
PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WBRC) - Osiel Guevara, a Rockdale County, Georgia Sheriff’s deputy, is accused of coming to Alabama to try and meet an underage girl. He was arrested on January 24. Pleasant Grove police tell us they believe Guevara met the girl on the online gaming platform Roblox....
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Springtime vibes in the air
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Though the calendar may say February, Monday felt very spring-like across Central Alabama with afternoon highs easily climbing to near 70 under plenty of mild, pleasant sunshine. Some thin clouds have moved in tonight, making for a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will start off in the 40s tomorrow morning with some filtered sunshine to get you out the door. Make sure to wear layers because afternoon highs will reach the low 70s again with the warming trend sticking around through mid-week. Though most of the day will be dry tomorrow, southeast winds in place will continue to gradually increase moisture across our area, bringing the chance for even some isolated showers by Tuesday evening.
wbrc.com
Alabama Taxpayer Assistance Center to open for those needing in-person help from IRS employees
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced special Saturday hours on Feb. 11 at the Birmingham, Alabama Taxpayer Assistance Center located at 418 20th St. North, Room 501. The special Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. No appointments are required. The IRS is offering these...
wbrc.com
Greene Co. next in line or FEMA tornado disaster recovery center
GREENEC CO., Ala, (WBRC) - Happening right now in Greene County, FEMA is opening a disaster recovery office in Eutaw. Beginning tomorrow those living in Eutaw can begin applying for assistance from the Jan. 12 tornado. It could be two weeks or maybe even two months; much of the time frame depends on the significance of the damage inflicted by that Jan. 12 tornado.
Comments / 0