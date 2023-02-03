Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
Want $2,000 in Annual Passive Income? Buy $93 of This Stock Per Week for 5 Years
Innovative Industrial Properties is likely to keep growing in the long term. Investors who make small weekly purchases of its shares will get plenty of income. That said, like all stocks, it isn't a fully passive or risk-free investment. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
McDonald's and ExxonMobil Have News for Investors
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this podcast, Motley Fool senior analyst Bill...
Motley Fool
2 Colossal Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever
Amazon’s leadership in e-commerce and cloud computing should pay off once economic pressures ease. Coca-Cola’s brand strength has helped the company increase revenue over the long term. And investors love the dividend growth too. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now and Hold Forever
Strong earnings and a positive free-cash-flow outlook make AT&T a compelling opportunity. Aside from the hedging value that precious metals provide, Barrick Gold is among the best operators in this sector. Regional banks have been pushed to the wayside, but NYCB stock is worth a look at these levels. You’re...
Motley Fool
Why C3.ai Stock Popped Again Today
Google is preparing to launch its own version of chat-based search. Interest in AI stocks continues to soar following the launch of ChatGPT. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
This Recession Indicator Has Been Foolproof for 70 Years: Here's What It Says Happens Next
A lesser-known subindex of a closely watched economic indicator portends trouble for the U.S. economy. Additionally, the Treasury yield curve suggests tough times may lie ahead for the economy and Wall Street. Despite heightened volatility, weakness in equities may represent a once-in-a-decade buying opportunity for long-term investors. You’re reading a...
Motley Fool
The Best Reason To Take Social Security Long Before Age 70
Determining when to claim Social Security is an important retirement decision. You can file as early as age 62, but it will reduce your monthly payments. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Like Realty Income? Then You'll Love This Dividend Stock
Agree Realty is a net lease REIT that specializes in retail properties and ground leases. The company is growing rapidly, spending billions of dollars on new acquisitions and developments. Like Realty Income, Agree Realty pays dividends monthly and has a long track record of boosting its payouts. You’re reading a...
Motley Fool
Why Alphabet Stock Was a Dog on Monday
The platform announced that it is opening its artificial intelligence service to a group of testers. This follows the recent moves of a rival service, ChatGPT. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Lumen Technologies Stock Tumbled by 4% on Monday
One of the telecom's institutional investors has trimmed its stake. This adds to the already gloomy sentiment on the company. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
2 Market-Beating Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
HubSpot ranked as the second-best global software company last year. Arista is a market leader in high-speed data center networking platforms. HubSpot and Arista have large and growing addressable markets. Both stocks could produce market-beating returns for patient shareholders. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Avoid This Week
There are near-term concerns for Tesla, Apple, and 1-800-Flowers.com this week. Tesla Motors is up 87% since bottoming out four weeks ago. It has moved higher in 10 of the past 11 trading days. It's OK to exhale here. Apple and 1-800-Flowers.com reported very different quarterly results last week. Both...
Motley Fool
Is This Dividend King a Buy for Income Investors?
A dip in demand for COVID-19 testing resulted in lower revenue and earnings for Abbott Laboratories in its fourth quarter. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 Reasons Not to Buy a House in 2023
Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. Don't buy a home before reading this.
Motley Fool
Are You Missing Out on These 2 Double-Digit Dividend Raises?
The financial sector isn't home to many dividend-raising companies, but these two industry stalwarts are outliers. The pair both declared hikes that went well beyond the typically modest lifts from publicly traded businesses. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool
Is Aurora Cannabis Headed for Another Reverse Stock Split?
The stock's fortunes haven't improved, however, and another reverse split may be on the horizon. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Is This Peloton's Turning Point?
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this podcast, Motley Fool senior analyst Asit...
Motley Fool
Why Chegg Stock Was Down Today
The education technology provider beat revenue and earnings estimates. But management’s guidance for fiscal 2023 was below Wall Street’s expectations. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 Top Gaming Stocks to Buy in February
Microsoft's Xbox brand has experienced stellar revenue growth since 2017. Take-Two could have some lucrative developments just around the corner. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
2 Cannabis Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
Trulieve has had 19 consecutive quarters of positive adjusted EBITDA. Green Thumb Industries has shown a net profit for nine straight quarters. Trulieve is well placed to succeed if Florida adopts adult-use cannabis sales. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Comments / 0