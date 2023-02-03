Updated* Woman Arrested Who Allegedly Tried to Smother Father at Idaho State Veterans Home Has Initial Appearance in Court, Bond Set at $500,000

Read full article on original website
Pamela Wilson
3d ago
I will lie to say thank to the CNA that answered the call light promptly. That should be a lesson to all CNA who love to ignore their patients call lights. You save that man's life.
Reply
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Accused Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger allegedly posted cryptic SoundCloud rap 11 years agoJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Stained bedding, hair, and glove found by police in Idaho Killer's apartment during searchJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
A search warrant has been released in the murder investigation of two Idaho college students.Sherif SaadMoscow, ID
Experts say that Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger may have killed beforeJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger could have had access to crime lab with live camera streamJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Related
fox29.com
Idaho murders: How does criminology student leave crime scene with blood-dripping knife?
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Idaho student murders suspect may not have forgotten the Ka-Bar knife sheath found in a bed with two of the four victims – it may have been planted there in an effort to mislead investigators, according to a criminal profiler who has been following the case.
Lewiston Man had Five Prior DUI Convictions Before Allegedly Running Over Woman on Saturday
LEWISTON - According to court documents, the man accused of running over a 41-year-old female in Lewiston on Saturday night had been convicted of DUI five times prior to this incident. 36-year-old Jonathan Evans was convicted on DUI charges in 2004, 2005, 2008, 2010 and 2013. The 2013 conviction was...
Idaho Murderer Was Chasing a ‘Thrill Kill’, Says Forensic Expert
The murder of four University of Idaho students, in the early hours of November 13 2022, was likely a “thrill kill” according to a leading forensic psychiatrist. Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were all stabbed to death when an intruder broke into a shared student house in … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Idaho Murder Weapon Will Be Found in One of Two Ways: Ex-FBI Agent
There are two likely scenarios that will lead to the discovery of the murder weapon used in the University of Idaho murders case, according to former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer. Last month, 28-year-old suspect Bryan Kohberger was arrested at his parents’ house in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, on four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary in the stabbings of … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Pullman Police Investigating Suspicious Incident
PULLMAN - The Pullman Police Department is attempting to gather more information about an alleged suspicious incident that occurred Friday evening. On February 3 at approximately 6:14 p.m., the Pullman PD responded to an apartment complex after receiving a report of a male subject that allegedly attempted to force his way into a female's apartment as she arrived home.
Orofino Woman Charged with Felony Grand Theft After Allegedly Stealing Funds from Orofino Youth Soccer
OROFINO, ID - Late last week, Orofino Police Department filed felony charges against an Orofino woman who allegedly stole funds from the Orofino Youth Soccer program, an Idaho non-profit corporation. Charges were filed against Cordi L McKinzie Romero, of Orofino, on February 2, 2023, according to the Orofino Police Department....
Suspect sought in valley woman’s killing caught in California
Police in California have arrested a suspect in connection with the death of a Las Vegas woman last week. Ronald Martin Hetzel Jr. was arrested on Saturday and booked into a Victorville County detention center on a murder charge.
KXLY
Man arrested for aggravated DUI in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Idaho. — A 36-year-old man was arrested for aggravated DUI in Lewiston late Saturday night. The Lewiston Police Department (LPD) says they responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian crash in a parking lot near 19th Street and 9th Avenue in Lewiston. LPD says Jonathan Evans tried to leave a party in his pickup truck, adding that Evans allegedly started a fight.
Las Vegas officers found man with 'several gunshot wounds' in west valley
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide near Sahara Avenue and Durango Drive Monday afternoon.
Pedestrian run Over by Alleged Drunk Driver in Lewiston
LEWISTON - On Saturday February 4th at around 11:52 p.m., Lewiston Police Officers responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in a parking lot near the 1900 block of 9th Ave. The parking area is near Whitman Elementary School. Officers determined 36 year old Jonathan Evans, of Lewiston, attempted to...
North Las Vegas police search 2 crime scenes after man found shot
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person was shot and injured in North Las Vegas on Monday afternoon, police said. It happened at approximately 2:41 p.m. in the 1000 block of W Washburn Rd., near Washburn and Camino Al Norte. When officers arrived they found a man believed to be in his 30s who was suffering […]
North Las Vegas police on scene at two locations related to one shooting
North Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting at the 1000 block of W Washburn Road near Washburn and Camino Al Norte Monday afternoon.
KXLY
Woman dies inside detention center in Lewiston, ISP investigating
LEWISTON, Idaho -- A woman was pronounced dead inside a Lewiston detention center after she was found unconscious, and paramedics were unable to save her. At around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, inmates at the Adult Detention Center in Lewiston notified detention deputies of an unconscious person inside the building.
54-Year-Old Woman Arrested for Attempted First-Degree Murder in Lewiston
LEWISTON, ID - On Thursday, the Lewiston Police Department arrested a 54-year-old Las Vegas woman for attempted First-Degree Murder after she allegedly attempted to smother a patient at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Officers with the LPD responded to the Idaho State Veterans Home at approximately 8:15 a.m....
Las Vegas police search for strong-arm robbery suspect in Spring Valley area
Las Vegas police are searching for a suspect involved in a robbery in the Spring Valley area.
Winchester Volunteer Fire Department and Lewis County Sheriff's Office Hosts Interagency Ice Rescue Training at Winchester Lake
WINCHESTER, ID - Last weekend, the Winchester Volunteer Fire Department and the Lewis County Sheriff's Office hosted their annual Interagency Ice Rescue Training at Winchester Lake. Ice rescue is inherently dangerous and requires multiple layers of response, including EMS, Fire, Law Enforcement, and Park Rangers. Practicing together will help prepares...
2news.com
Henderson Man Sentenced to Prison for Involvement in Large-Scale Methamphetamine Trafficking Conspiracy
A man from Henderso was sentenced to more than five years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for his role in a large-scale conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Las Vegas. Brian Scarborough (47) pleaded guilty in September 2022 to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance – methamphetamine....
news3lv.com
Las Vegas man gets prison time for committing robberies while on supervised release
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas man will return to prison after committing a series of robberies while on supervised release, according to federal prosecutors. Alfonzo Dale Lobas, 34, received his sentence Wednesday in U.S. District Court after pleading guilty in November to three counts of interference with commerce by robbery, the U.S. Attorney's office for Nevada said in a news release.
Nez Perce County Sheriff Bryce Scrimsher Issues Statement Following Death of Inmate at Nez Perce County Jail
LEWISTON, ID - Nez Perce County Sheriff Bryce Scrimsher has issued a statement following the death of an inmate at the Nez Perce County Jail Friday morning. Detention Deputies were notified by inmates in general population of an unconscious inmate at approximately 6:30 a.m. Friday morning. Detention Deputies rushed to the housing area where they performed life-saving measures on 38-year-old Chelsea L. Rohrback-Skinner, of Lewiston. Lewiston paramedics were also summoned to the jail and attempted to revive her, but she would be pronounced deceased. Next of kin have been notified.
Student with gun arrested on North Las Vegas middle school campus
A student was arrested for bringing a gun on campus at Brian and Teri Cram Middle School in North Las Vegas, the school's principal said.
Big Country News
Lewiston, ID
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
Comments / 19