Lewiston, ID

*Updated* Woman Arrested Who Allegedly Tried to Smother Father at Idaho State Veterans Home Has Initial Appearance in Court, Bond Set at $500,000

Big Country News
Big Country News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments

Pamela Wilson
3d ago

I will lie to say thank to the CNA that answered the call light promptly. That should be a lesson to all CNA who love to ignore their patients call lights. You save that man's life.

6
 

