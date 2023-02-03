Read full article on original website
Related
avoyellestoday.com
Muriel Agnes LaCour Gaspard, 80, Echo
A Mass of Christian Burial for Muriel Gaspard will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church with Rev. Dwight de Jesus officiating. Entombment will follow in the St. Francis de Sales Mausoleum under the direction of Kramer Funeral Home of Fifth Ward.
avoyellestoday.com
Horace Joseph Dupont, 86, Melville
Funeral services for Horace Joseph Dupont, age 86, will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, February 6, 2023, in the Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home Chapel in Melville, LA. Pastor Rocky Warden will officiate the services. Graveside services and burial will follow in the Melville Methodist Cemetery. Visitation will be held...
avoyellestoday.com
Maggie Bordelon, 90, Big Bend
Funeral Mass for Maggie Mae Clark Bordelon of Big Bend will take place at the St. Peter Catholic Church of Bordelonville on Friday, February 10th, 2023 beginning at 11:00am with Rev. Louis Sklar officiating. Burial will take place at the St. Peter Catholic Cemetery. Maggie Bordelon, age 90, passed away...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Alexandria, Louisiana
Discovering the Best Things to Do in Alexandria, Louisiana. Alexandria, Louisiana, is a vibrant and historically rich city, offering a variety of activities and attractions for visitors and residents alike. From outdoor adventures to cultural experiences, there is something for everyone in Alexandria. Whether you are interested in history, nature,...
avoyellestoday.com
St. Clair Adam Paul, 96, Effie
Funeral services for Mr. St. Clair Adam Paul will be held on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home with Reverend Gary Wiley, Reverend Seth Gaspard(grandson), Reverend Carl Beard Jr., and Reverend Danny Aycock officiating. Interment will be held at St. Joseph Mausoleum #2. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.
OnlyInYourState
Roll The Windows Down And Take A Drive Down The Longleaf Pine Scenic Byway In Louisiana
Louisiana is well known for its flat, swampy wetlands, but if you want to see a completely different side of Louisiana, head to the central portion of the state. The Kisatchie National Forest is Louisiana’s only National Forest, and it’s a beauty. The 600,000-acre forest sprawls across multiple parishes and boasts hundreds of primitive trails that would take a lifetime to traverse. One of the best introductions to this hidden gem is to take the Longleaf Trail Scenic Byway, a short, sweet, and scenic byway in Louisiana that’ll give you a taste of the Kisatchie.
kalb.com
ATRANS bus benches removed at Bolton, Jackson intersection
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - This time last year, the City of Alexandria announced major plans to renovate bus benches across the city, including adding more covered shelter stops near shopping areas. However, we noticed that some of the bus benches were starting to be removed. At the busy intersection of...
Police Bust Man Selling Fentanyl and Meth Out of His Pineville, Louisiana Home
PINEVILLE, La. (KPEL News) - A Rapides Parish man has learned that selling meth and fentanyl out of his home is not a great idea. John David Dorsey, 36, of Pineville, Louisiana, has been arrested after Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) agents investigated multiple complaints about his illicit activities, and determined that he was committing multiple crimes out of his residence on Radio Road in Pineville.
Opelousas man arrested in connection with theft of Zoosiana squirrel monkeys
An arrest has been made in the theft of several squirrel monkeys from Zoosiana Jan. 28, authorities said.
avoyellestoday.com
Christopher Rabalais, Sr., 56, Lettsworth
Funeral Mass for Christopher Rabalais, Sr. of Lettsworth will take place at the Christ the King Catholic Church of Simmesport on Monday, February 6th, 2023 beginning at 10:00am with Rev. Paul Kunnumpuram officiating. Burial will take place at the Christ the King Catholic Cemetery. Christopher Rabalais, Sr., age 56, passed...
Louisiana Female Offender Escapes from Jail and is Apprehended in Under an Hour
Louisiana Female Offender Escapes from Jail and is Apprehended in Under an Hour. Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana female offender escaped from Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office DC-3 Women’s Jail in Cottonport, Louisiana, but was apprehended in under an hour and returned to custody. Deputies from the...
KPLC TV
SWAT makes arrests in Westlake homicide, one still sought
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - SWAT deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested two people today in connection with a killing in Westlake last week. Kevin E. Williams Jr., 23, of Eunice, was arrested for second-degree murder, and Autoria Lachney, 22, was arrested for accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.
51-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Police Find Approximately $10k Worth of Methamphetamine During Traffic Stop
51-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Police Find Approximately $10k Worth of Methamphetamine During Traffic Stop. Sabine Parish, Louisiana – A 51-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested after police reportedly found approximately $10,000 worth of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. On February 6, 2023, Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell announced...
tourcounsel.com
Alexandria Mall | Shopping mall in Louisiana
Alexandria Mall is a shopping mall located in Alexandria, Louisiana, United States. It features Dillard's, JCPenney, Conn's, Burlington Coat Factory, and Bed Bath And Beyond as anchor stores. Built by Buddy Tudor's family-owned construction company from Pineville, Alexandria Mall opened in 1973 with JCPenney, Sears, Beall-Ladymon (a chain based in...
kalb.com
TORN DOWN: Abandoned N. MacArthur Dr. hotel finally demolished, two other buildings awaiting same result
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - What once stood as an abandoned hotel for years on North MacArthur Drive is now nothing more than a pile of rubbish. The old Select 10 Motel and Suites is one of three buildings located on the property expected to be torn down in the coming months after sitting vacant and being a central location for homeless populations and crime. That same building also caught on fire in 2022. Back in January, the Alexandria City Council unanimously voted to tear down the buildings after multiple stories were done with residents calling for them to be condemned.
Drug investigation in Louisiana leads to multiple arrests
Four people have been arrested following a drug investigation, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office (RPSO).
avoyellestoday.com
Unidentified Pedestrian Killed in Vernon Parish Crash
On February 4, 2023, at approximately 7:03 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 111 at Tom Beckcom Road. This crash killed an unidentified white female pedestrian. The initial investigation revealed that an unidentified vehicle was traveling southbound on Louisiana Highway 111. For...
KPLC TV
Arrests made in Vernon Parish hit-and-run, victim identified
VERNON PARISH, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police announced arrests in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian on Highway 111 at Tom Beckom Road. Melissa A. Jernigan, 44, and Larry P. Jernigan, 48, of Anacoco were identified and booked into the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, according to Louisiana State Police Troop E.
Crews recover body from creek in Natchez
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police and fire crews worked to recover a body that was found in a creek on Sunday, February 5. The Natchez Democrat reported police were notified around 10:40 a.m. about an adult male body that was floating face down in a creek near Cottage Farm Road off of Palestine Road. […]
kjas.com
Hit and run incident in Vernon Parish leaves woman dead
Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft and Louisiana State Police are looking for a vehicle and it's driver following a hit and run incident that occurred on Friday, leaving a woman dead. Officers with Louisiana State Police Troop E said the incident occurred shortly after 7:00 on Saturday night on Louisiana...
Comments / 0