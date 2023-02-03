Read full article on original website
Multiple MI state parks and campground to temporarily close for improvements
Multiple locations throughout Michigan’s state parks and recreation system will temporarily close this summer and fall for improvements.
WNEM
First Alert: Icy roads north early and school closings, then turning warmer
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A quick burst of rain and freezing rain has moved through Mid-Michigan early this morning. This has led to icy roads in many of our northern counties. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect to highlight these slick roads. Additionally, there are a number of school closings as a result of the ice. After this morning and aside from the wind, the weather turns quieter for today and Wednesday with above-freezing temperatures.
Have You Seen These Frozen Sand Sculptures Along Lake Michigan?
The weather has the capability of creating some crazy phenomena. Take Michigan for example. It can be sunny and tepid one minute, and the next minute we're getting golf ball-sized hail. But what about cold weather phenomena? And I'm not talking about blizzard amounts of snow. I'm talking about frozen...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Love nature? Michigan DNR looking to hire 1,300 seasonal park workers for 2023
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is hiring about 1,300 seasonal park workers throughout the state for 2023. The DNR is hiring several positions, such as park interpreters, park rangers and full-time and part-time firefighters. The employees work throughout Michigan at various state parks, state forest campgrounds, boating access sites and harbors.
OnlyInYourState
The Marvelous 1-Mile Trail In Michigan Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Beach
We have incredible hiking trails in the Mitten State that lead to wonderful overlooks, rivers, and waterfalls. But the best way to appreciate the Great Lake State’s natural beauty is a forest hike that leads to one of our majestic lakes. This secluded beach trail in Norton Shores, Michigan is sure to satisfy your wanderlust.
25 people rescued from ice floes on Lake Michigan and Huron
Twenty-five people were rescued from ice floes on two Great Lakes this week, prompting a warning from the Coast Guard about unsafe and changing conditions. The Coast Guard rescued 11 people, including six children, from the Green Bay ice off Sherwood Point near Sturgeon Bay, Wisc., on Monday evening, Feb. 6.
fox2detroit.com
Video: Crystal clear ice forms on Lake Superior
DETROIT (FOX 2) - We're more than halfway through winter and in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, Lake Superior has frozen solid several inches thick, making it possible to not only walk on top of the Great Lake - but see to the bottom. In a video uploaded to YouTube by Chelsey...
Woman dies in camper trailer fire in Northern Michigan
TUSTIN, MI – A woman died in a camper trailer fire over the weekend in Northern Michigan, 9&10 News reports. Jeanette Marie Whitenton, 53, formerly of Oxford, died Saturday when the camper trailer she was staying in caught fire at Cadillac Woods Campground in Tustin, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
Up North Voice
AuSable Media opposes Camp Grayling land grab
AuSable Media and UpNorthVoice.com stand with the Northern Michigan community at large, local governments and conservation organizations opposed to the expansion of Camp Grayling. The Camp currently encompasses 230 square miles of state land, primarily in Crawford County. The proposed expansion would allow the federal government to essentially seize, with...
ACI Plastics becomes Michigan’s largest plastic film recycler with new $10M facility
FLINT, MI - A major Flint-based recycling plastic facility is set to become Michigan’s largest plastic film recycler. Officials with the Michigan Dept. of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) today joined with Mayor Sheldon Neeley as well as Genesee County state legislators to unveil Flint-based ACI Plastics’ new $10 million-plus plastics recycling facility.
chelseaupdate.com
State Park Stewardship Workdays; Great Backyard Bird Count This Month
Want to get involved in taking care of Michigan’s natural and cultural resources?. Here are some opportunities coming up in February. Several state parks in southern Michigan will host stewardship workdays, where volunteers are needed to help restore natural areas by removing invasive plants that threaten high-quality ecosystems. Workdays...
2 killed, 4 others injured in collision in Northern Michigan
MACKINAC COUNTY, MI – Two people died in a crash Saturday, Feb. 4, that was caused by inclement weather, Mackinac County sheriff’s deputies said. Four other people were also hospitalized in the collision. Police said the driver was traveling along U.S. Route 2 – about 13 miles west...
Engineers debate potential volatility of proposed Great Lakes Tunnel
(The Center Square) – Warnings of a potential explosion if the proposed Great Lakes Tunnel is built have been reiterated by engineers and equally refuted by the pipeline’s proponents. Geologist and engineer Brian O’Mara and pipeline safety expert Richard Kuprewicz submitted testimony to the Michigan Public Service Commission on Friday in which they asserted the proposed tunnel could explode either from methane, crude oil, or natural gas liquids. Enbridge, the...
Bomb Threats Received at Multiple Walmart Stores Throughout the State of Michigan
Three Walmart locations in Michigan were forced to evacuate Monday (2/6) after bomb threats were reported at those stores. The Oakland County Sheriff's Department reports that the threats were received at the Walmart stores in Rochester Hills, White Lake, and Clinton. A similar threat was made at a Walmart store...
Metro Detroit Walmart stores evacuated due to bomb scares; Police believe they may be linked to nationwide threats
Police are investigating a series of bomb threats made against at least three Metro Detroit Walmart stores that authorities believe may be part of “a larger effort to disrupt the retailing giant.”
9&10 News
Michigan Farm Cooperative Awarded $250,000 Grant From USDA
An exciting expansion is on the horizon for a Northern Michigan co-op. The Michigan Farm Cooperative was awarded a $250,000 grant from the United States Department of Agriculture. The cooperative consists of 25 family farms and connects farm production with restaurants, schools, meal prep businesses and more. A partnership between...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police trooper seriously injured in head-on collision
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Police are reminding people to wear their seatbelts after a Michigan State Police vehicle was struck head-on by someone attempting to pass a salt truck Tuesday morning. According to authorities, the crash happened at about 7:15 a.m. on Dixie Highway, near Tripp Road. Police said...
tourcounsel.com
Birchwood Mall | Shopping mall in Fort Gratiot Twp, Michigan
Birchwood Mall is an enclosed shopping mall located in Fort Gratiot Township, outside the city of Port Huron, Michigan, United States. The Mall features more than 100 stores and a food court. The mall's anchor stores are CubeSmart, Dunham's Sports, JCPenney, and Target. Other major tenants include Planet Fitness and AMC Birchwood 10.
Gardner White Opens La-Z-Boy Galleries in 12 Stores Statewide
Warren-based Gardner White has opened La-Z-Boy Recliner Galleries at all 12 of its stores statewide. The collaboration between the two iconic Michigan furniture industry giants (La-Z-Boy is based in Monroe) […] The post Gardner White Opens La-Z-Boy Galleries in 12 Stores Statewide appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
WLNS
'Wheels on Rails' coming to Michigan
Experts explain how to deal with trauma after swatting …. Experts explain how to deal with trauma after swatting scares. WLNS’ Sheri Jones is being inducted into Michigan …. WLNS' Sheri Jones is being inducted into Michigan Journalism Hall of Fame!. Sheri Jones surprised with induction into MI Journalism...
