Scio Township, MI

WNEM

First Alert: Icy roads north early and school closings, then turning warmer

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A quick burst of rain and freezing rain has moved through Mid-Michigan early this morning. This has led to icy roads in many of our northern counties. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect to highlight these slick roads. Additionally, there are a number of school closings as a result of the ice. After this morning and aside from the wind, the weather turns quieter for today and Wednesday with above-freezing temperatures.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Love nature? Michigan DNR looking to hire 1,300 seasonal park workers for 2023

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is hiring about 1,300 seasonal park workers throughout the state for 2023. The DNR is hiring several positions, such as park interpreters, park rangers and full-time and part-time firefighters. The employees work throughout Michigan at various state parks, state forest campgrounds, boating access sites and harbors.
fox2detroit.com

Video: Crystal clear ice forms on Lake Superior

DETROIT (FOX 2) - We're more than halfway through winter and in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, Lake Superior has frozen solid several inches thick, making it possible to not only walk on top of the Great Lake - but see to the bottom. In a video uploaded to YouTube by Chelsey...
MLive

Woman dies in camper trailer fire in Northern Michigan

TUSTIN, MI – A woman died in a camper trailer fire over the weekend in Northern Michigan, 9&10 News reports. Jeanette Marie Whitenton, 53, formerly of Oxford, died Saturday when the camper trailer she was staying in caught fire at Cadillac Woods Campground in Tustin, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
Up North Voice

AuSable Media opposes Camp Grayling land grab

AuSable Media and UpNorthVoice.com stand with the Northern Michigan community at large, local governments and conservation organizations opposed to the expansion of Camp Grayling. The Camp currently encompasses 230 square miles of state land, primarily in Crawford County. The proposed expansion would allow the federal government to essentially seize, with...
The Flint Journal

ACI Plastics becomes Michigan’s largest plastic film recycler with new $10M facility

FLINT, MI - A major Flint-based recycling plastic facility is set to become Michigan’s largest plastic film recycler. Officials with the Michigan Dept. of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) today joined with Mayor Sheldon Neeley as well as Genesee County state legislators to unveil Flint-based ACI Plastics’ new $10 million-plus plastics recycling facility.
chelseaupdate.com

State Park Stewardship Workdays; Great Backyard Bird Count This Month

Want to get involved in taking care of Michigan’s natural and cultural resources?. Here are some opportunities coming up in February. Several state parks in southern Michigan will host stewardship workdays, where volunteers are needed to help restore natural areas by removing invasive plants that threaten high-quality ecosystems. Workdays...
The Center Square

Engineers debate potential volatility of proposed Great Lakes Tunnel

(The Center Square) – Warnings of a potential explosion if the proposed Great Lakes Tunnel is built have been reiterated by engineers and equally refuted by the pipeline’s proponents. Geologist and engineer Brian O’Mara and pipeline safety expert Richard Kuprewicz submitted testimony to the Michigan Public Service Commission on Friday in which they asserted the proposed tunnel could explode either from methane, crude oil, or natural gas liquids. Enbridge, the...
9&10 News

Michigan Farm Cooperative Awarded $250,000 Grant From USDA

An exciting expansion is on the horizon for a Northern Michigan co-op. The Michigan Farm Cooperative was awarded a $250,000 grant from the United States Department of Agriculture. The cooperative consists of 25 family farms and connects farm production with restaurants, schools, meal prep businesses and more. A partnership between...
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police trooper seriously injured in head-on collision

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Police are reminding people to wear their seatbelts after a Michigan State Police vehicle was struck head-on by someone attempting to pass a salt truck Tuesday morning. According to authorities, the crash happened at about 7:15 a.m. on Dixie Highway, near Tripp Road. Police said...
tourcounsel.com

Birchwood Mall | Shopping mall in Fort Gratiot Twp, Michigan

Birchwood Mall is an enclosed shopping mall located in Fort Gratiot Township, outside the city of Port Huron, Michigan, United States. The Mall features more than 100 stores and a food court. The mall's anchor stores are CubeSmart, Dunham's Sports, JCPenney, and Target. Other major tenants include Planet Fitness and AMC Birchwood 10.
WLNS

'Wheels on Rails' coming to Michigan

Experts explain how to deal with trauma after swatting …. Experts explain how to deal with trauma after swatting scares. WLNS’ Sheri Jones is being inducted into Michigan …. WLNS' Sheri Jones is being inducted into Michigan Journalism Hall of Fame!. Sheri Jones surprised with induction into MI Journalism...
