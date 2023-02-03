ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

WESH

Prescribed burn causes visibility issues in east Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Part of SR-520 was shut down as a prescribed burn sent smoke blowing across parts of east Orange County. The road was closed at James Creek Road in Christmas. State troopers with Florida Highway Patrol were forced to close the road between Nova and State...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Lightning detection systems help make Central Florida parks safer

OVIEDO, Fla. — There’s no missing the siren’s blaring pitch from the lightning detection system. "If you hear that loud blast, seek shelter,” Jack Whittaker with Oviedo Parks and Recreation said. “Get inside of a building. Get inside of a vehicle. Hiding under a tree or hiding under a pavilion is often not your best bet."
OVIEDO, FL
ocala-news.com

Resident voices concerns on dental practices in Florida

I am in agreement with a recent letter regarding dental practices in Florida. I recently went to a nationally recognized dental office that advertises a lot on TV touting a free X-ray. I wanted to have a tooth filled, that’s all. A cursory exam was done along with the X-ray. Then they sat me down and outlined what, in their opinion, needed to be done. This included a plethora of procedures that I was told would cost me approximately $10,000. They never filled my tooth that day as that would have required a separate appointment, according to them. Needless to say, I never returned. I definitely feel there was more interest in my pocketbook than my dental health.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Orange County approves funding for affordable housing project

Two developers will be getting $7 million each from Orange County to build new affordable housing projects, including one on land owned by Universal Orlando. Orange County commissioners voted Tuesday to provide money from the county’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund for the projects. One would add more than 300...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
kennythepirate.com

Warning: You may see live fire at the Orlando International Airport

Don’t be alarmed if you see live fire at the Orlando International Airport!. It is no secret that Orlando International Airport (also known as MCO) has only gotten busier over the past few years. This year it was named one of the 10 busiest airports in the United States.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Crash creates backups on SR-417 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash on State Road 417 before mile marker 25 has traffic backed up in Orange County, according to FL 511. According to FDOT, the right lane of State Road 417 north is blocked. A subject was declared a trauma alert and transported to a...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Vandals target Spruce Creek Elementary in Port Orange, police say

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – Four unidentified individuals vandalized Spruce Creek Elementary School in Port Orange on Sunday, police said. Police said the vandals struck around 2 a.m. at the school in Volusia County and did an estimated $30,000 in damages, though that number could go up following an inventory of stolen items.
PORT ORANGE, FL
thetouristchecklist.com

16 Best Restaurants in Titusville, FL

In search of the best restaurants in Titusville, FL, for a fun mealtime?. Titusville city is the county seat of Brevard County, Florida, United States. The city’s population was 46,307 in 2020. Titusville is a town whose pride is in her bountiful supplies of redfish from the lagoons that Border her territory.
TITUSVILLE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Armed person shot, injured by deputy in New Smyrna Beach: Deputies

NEW SMRYNA BEACH, Fla. - A person was shot and injured in Volusia County after allegedly threatening others Sunday, deputies said. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said they received a call about an armed person threatening others at 3946 Lakeshore Drive in New Smyrna Beach. The person was reportedly shot...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
Oscar

Cruise Ships, Orlando to Panama

Cruise ships offer a unique and exciting way to explore the beautiful waters between Orlando, Florida, and Panama. With several cruise lines operating this route, travelers have several options to choose from, each offering different amenities, prices, and experiences.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Here’s what Flagler Beach’s new pier may look like

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – Designs are coming along for the new Flagler Beach pier. The iconic wooden pier has been battered by storms over the last decade. Now, the city says they’re going to build a taller and tougher one to withstand storms. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: SpaceX early...
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
click orlando

Fire rips through Brevard County home, officials say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A home in Port St. John suffered heavy damage from a fire on Friday evening, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue. Crews from Brevard County Fire Rescue, Titusville Fire Department and Four Communities Fire Department responded to the home in the 6600 block of Haven Avenue.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Firefighters battle house fire in Ormond Beach

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Firefighters finally have a house fire in Ormond Beach under control. Firefighters said flames were through the roof when they arrived on scene at 159 Highland Avenue Monday night. The home is significantly damaged. Fortunately, the resident wasn’t inside the home at the time of...
ORMOND BEACH, FL

