WESH
Prescribed burn causes visibility issues in east Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Part of SR-520 was shut down as a prescribed burn sent smoke blowing across parts of east Orange County. The road was closed at James Creek Road in Christmas. State troopers with Florida Highway Patrol were forced to close the road between Nova and State...
WESH
Lightning detection systems help make Central Florida parks safer
OVIEDO, Fla. — There’s no missing the siren’s blaring pitch from the lightning detection system. "If you hear that loud blast, seek shelter,” Jack Whittaker with Oviedo Parks and Recreation said. “Get inside of a building. Get inside of a vehicle. Hiding under a tree or hiding under a pavilion is often not your best bet."
WESH
Eatonville residents, developer clash on what they want to see for Hungerford property
EATONVILLE, Fla. — The public has spoken and so has the Eatonville town council. The developer wants to make changes to the comprehensive plan in relation to the Hungerford property by having more residential and less commercial development. The second reading failed. “By approving this proposal the town is...
ocala-news.com
Resident voices concerns on dental practices in Florida
I am in agreement with a recent letter regarding dental practices in Florida. I recently went to a nationally recognized dental office that advertises a lot on TV touting a free X-ray. I wanted to have a tooth filled, that’s all. A cursory exam was done along with the X-ray. Then they sat me down and outlined what, in their opinion, needed to be done. This included a plethora of procedures that I was told would cost me approximately $10,000. They never filled my tooth that day as that would have required a separate appointment, according to them. Needless to say, I never returned. I definitely feel there was more interest in my pocketbook than my dental health.
Heavy rain in Brevard County, gradual warming on the way for Central Florida
Sunday’s weather was a tale of two cities, or more like counties.
WESH
Orange County approves funding for affordable housing project
Two developers will be getting $7 million each from Orange County to build new affordable housing projects, including one on land owned by Universal Orlando. Orange County commissioners voted Tuesday to provide money from the county’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund for the projects. One would add more than 300...
WESH
Nation’s oldest Black township faces controversial vote on development of historic property
EATONVILLE, Fla. — Tuesday marks a highly anticipated voted over a historic piece of land in Orange County. The Hungerford property in Eatonville is up for sale. It is a treasured 100-acre parcel of land in the oldest Black township in the country. In a 1.6-square-mile town, 100 acres goes a long way.
kennythepirate.com
Warning: You may see live fire at the Orlando International Airport
Don’t be alarmed if you see live fire at the Orlando International Airport!. It is no secret that Orlando International Airport (also known as MCO) has only gotten busier over the past few years. This year it was named one of the 10 busiest airports in the United States.
WATCH: UPS tractor-trailer crashes on side, blocks busy roadway in Orlando
Crews are working to clear a crash involving a UPS tractor-trailer that overturned early Tuesday in Orlando.
click orlando
Crash creates backups on SR-417 in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash on State Road 417 before mile marker 25 has traffic backed up in Orange County, according to FL 511. According to FDOT, the right lane of State Road 417 north is blocked. A subject was declared a trauma alert and transported to a...
click orlando
Vandals target Spruce Creek Elementary in Port Orange, police say
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – Four unidentified individuals vandalized Spruce Creek Elementary School in Port Orange on Sunday, police said. Police said the vandals struck around 2 a.m. at the school in Volusia County and did an estimated $30,000 in damages, though that number could go up following an inventory of stolen items.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man who broke into gas station identified after he left behind his debit card: deputies
PALM COAST, Fla. - A Florida man who reportedly broke into a Palm Coast gas station and stole items, was identified and later arrested after he left behind his debit card, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies responded to the business after its alarm went off early Sunday morning,...
thetouristchecklist.com
16 Best Restaurants in Titusville, FL
In search of the best restaurants in Titusville, FL, for a fun mealtime?. Titusville city is the county seat of Brevard County, Florida, United States. The city’s population was 46,307 in 2020. Titusville is a town whose pride is in her bountiful supplies of redfish from the lagoons that Border her territory.
fox35orlando.com
Armed person shot, injured by deputy in New Smyrna Beach: Deputies
NEW SMRYNA BEACH, Fla. - A person was shot and injured in Volusia County after allegedly threatening others Sunday, deputies said. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said they received a call about an armed person threatening others at 3946 Lakeshore Drive in New Smyrna Beach. The person was reportedly shot...
Cruise Ships, Orlando to Panama
Cruise ships offer a unique and exciting way to explore the beautiful waters between Orlando, Florida, and Panama. With several cruise lines operating this route, travelers have several options to choose from, each offering different amenities, prices, and experiences.
floridainsider.com
New Smyrna Beach, Florida, has been named the “deadliest beach” in the country
The ideal retreat may be a day at a Florida beach. People from all over the world visit our beaches for a day out with friends and family because they have miles of sand, sunshine, and crashing ocean waves. However, statistics from the website Travel Lens indicate that several of...
click orlando
Here’s what Flagler Beach’s new pier may look like
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – Designs are coming along for the new Flagler Beach pier. The iconic wooden pier has been battered by storms over the last decade. Now, the city says they’re going to build a taller and tougher one to withstand storms. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: SpaceX early...
click orlando
Fire rips through Brevard County home, officials say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A home in Port St. John suffered heavy damage from a fire on Friday evening, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue. Crews from Brevard County Fire Rescue, Titusville Fire Department and Four Communities Fire Department responded to the home in the 6600 block of Haven Avenue.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather: System impacting Florida to bring rain, possibly thunderstorms
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today is not the day to leave your umbrella behind!. A system in South Florida will increase rain chances for Central Florida on Sunday, with some thunderstorms possible along the coast. Today's high: 75 degrees. Tonight's low: 58 degrees. Main weather concerns:. It's going to be a...
WESH
Firefighters battle house fire in Ormond Beach
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Firefighters finally have a house fire in Ormond Beach under control. Firefighters said flames were through the roof when they arrived on scene at 159 Highland Avenue Monday night. The home is significantly damaged. Fortunately, the resident wasn’t inside the home at the time of...
