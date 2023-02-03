ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital Trends

NASA Mars rover has discovered an alien rock

While NASA’s newer Perseverance rover usually gets all the headlines, 11-year-old Curiosity continues to trundle across the surface of Mars in search of interesting discoveries. And it’s just made one. Ashley Stroupe, mission operations engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which is overseeing the Curiosity mission, said...
WOUB

A NASA spacecraft discovers a formation on Mars resembling a bear

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NPR) — Scientists found an unexpected discovery on the surface of Mars: a formation resembling the face of a bear. A camera on NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter snapped a photo of the formation on Dec. 12. The University of Arizona, which operates the camera, shared the image on Wednesday.
iheart.com

Earth-Like Planet 31 Light Years Away...Astronomers Discovered

Astronomers have discovered an Earth-like planet orbiting a distant star - one that shows promising signs it could potentially support life. The planet, dubbed 'Wolf 1069b', orbits the red dwarf star known as Wolf 1069, roughly 31 light years from Earth. The planet is of similar mass to Earth and...
CNET

NASA's Webb Telescope Discovers New Asteroid 'Completely Unexpectedly'

The James Webb Space Telescope has been wowing us with observations of galaxies, nebulas and exoplanets, but it's now spotted something much, much smaller: a dainty, previously unknown asteroid. The discovery came as a serendipitous surprise for astronomers. A team of European astronomers found the asteroid in data collected by...
New York Post

‘Green comet’ passing earth for first time in 50,000 years can now be seen without telescope

A long-period comet that hasn’t been near Earth for 50,000 years is now visible with the naked eye. The comet known as C/2022 E3 (ZTF) is a dazzling green color chiefly because of the presence of the gaseous inorganic chemical diatomic carbon. It’s arriving after a long journey from the Oort cloud, an enormous disc of objects that surrounds our solar system stretching out 3.2 light years. ZTF was discovered by astronomers Frank Masci and Bryce Bolin using the Zwicky Transient Facility on March 2 last year. It will graze past the Earth close to the north celestial pole at a distance of about 26 million miles on February 1 this year. As well as the stunning green color, the comet has a yellow dust tail and faint ion tail. It is getting brighter as it approaches the Earth and was first able to be seen by the naked eye on January 16. You can find the location of the comet by using theskylive.com and setting the default as your home city.
sciencealert.com

NASA Rover Encounters Spectacular Metal Meteorite on Mars

MSL Curiosity is going about its business exploring Mars. The high-tech rover is currently exploring the sulphate-bearing unit on Mt. Sharp, the central peak in Mars' Gale Crater. Serendipity placed a metal meteorite in its path. The meteorite is made mostly of nickel and iron, and it has a name:...
ExplorersWeb

Jupiter Retakes Lead as Planet With the Most Known Moons

Well, it appears that Jupiter has once again outpaced Saturn in their 400-year-old game of, “How many of our moons have the monkeys on planet Earth noticed so far?”. The solar system’s largest planet has pulled ahead again, thanks to one Scott Sheppard of the Carnegie Institution for Science. Sheppard’s latest observations bring Jupiter’s total moon count up to 92, breaking Saturn’s previous record of 83. The Minor Planet Center (the organization in charge of keeping track of these sorts of things) has been publishing the new moons’ orbital paths since late December 2022.
Futurism

Baby Asteroid Photobombs James Webb On Accident

NASA has announced the accidental discovery of what it's calling an "extremely small" asteroid by the James Webb Space Telescope — though in space, size is relative. In an update, NASA noted that while the asteroid imaged by the JWST is "roughly the size of Rome’s Colosseum — between 300 to 650 feet (100 to 200 meters) in length," they still describe the "interloper" as diminutive.
labroots.com

The First Direct Image of a Brown Dwarf Orbiting a Star

A team of astronomers have captured the first direct image of a brown dwarf orbiting a star. The research was led by the Astrobiology Center of the National Institute of Natural Sciences (NINS) and the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan (NOAJ). The results have been published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

