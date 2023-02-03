Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
NASA Mars rover has discovered an alien rock
While NASA’s newer Perseverance rover usually gets all the headlines, 11-year-old Curiosity continues to trundle across the surface of Mars in search of interesting discoveries. And it’s just made one. Ashley Stroupe, mission operations engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which is overseeing the Curiosity mission, said...
WOUB
A NASA spacecraft discovers a formation on Mars resembling a bear
WASHINGTON, D.C. (NPR) — Scientists found an unexpected discovery on the surface of Mars: a formation resembling the face of a bear. A camera on NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter snapped a photo of the formation on Dec. 12. The University of Arizona, which operates the camera, shared the image on Wednesday.
A truck-sized asteroid will pass very close to Earth tonight
Our planet is set for a close encounter with an asteroid that was discovered on January 21 of this year. Designated 2023 BU, the asteroid will zoom over the southern tip of South America at about 4:27 pm (PST) or 7:27 EST, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory said in a press release.
NASA just found a planet almost the size of Earth and it's in the habitable zone of a star
The planet TOI 700 e, about 100 light-years away, is in the "Goldilocks zone" for life, is probably rocky and is about 95% the size of Earth.
'Extraordinary' Video Shows Asteroid Passing 'Extremely' Close to Earth
asteroid 2023 BU made one of the closest approaches to Earth on record Thursday, zooming past our planet just over 2,000 miles above the surface.
iheart.com
Earth-Like Planet 31 Light Years Away...Astronomers Discovered
Astronomers have discovered an Earth-like planet orbiting a distant star - one that shows promising signs it could potentially support life. The planet, dubbed 'Wolf 1069b', orbits the red dwarf star known as Wolf 1069, roughly 31 light years from Earth. The planet is of similar mass to Earth and...
Asteroid the Size of a Bus Headed Towards Earth’s Atmosphere Soon: NASA Report
An asteroid the size of a regulation school bus headed in Earth’s direction was recently detected by NASA. According to reports from the space agency, the hurtling asteroid is known as Asteroid 2023 BU. It was found on January 21 by the agency’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS.)
Astronomers Discovered an Exoplanet 752 Times Greater Than Jupiter
When it comes to the vast expanse of the universe, there are few things as awe-inspiring as the sheer size of certain celestial bodies. In our own solar system, Jupiter holds the title of the largest planet, with a radius of over 43,000 miles and the ability to fit approximately 1300 Earths inside of it.
Watch the moon eclipse Uranus tonight
On Saturday (Jan. 28), the moon will cover Uranus in the night sky during a lunar occultation for some regions of Earth. In other places, the two bodies will share a close approach to one another.
CNET
NASA's Webb Telescope Discovers New Asteroid 'Completely Unexpectedly'
The James Webb Space Telescope has been wowing us with observations of galaxies, nebulas and exoplanets, but it's now spotted something much, much smaller: a dainty, previously unknown asteroid. The discovery came as a serendipitous surprise for astronomers. A team of European astronomers found the asteroid in data collected by...
‘Green comet’ passing earth for first time in 50,000 years can now be seen without telescope
A long-period comet that hasn’t been near Earth for 50,000 years is now visible with the naked eye. The comet known as C/2022 E3 (ZTF) is a dazzling green color chiefly because of the presence of the gaseous inorganic chemical diatomic carbon. It’s arriving after a long journey from the Oort cloud, an enormous disc of objects that surrounds our solar system stretching out 3.2 light years. ZTF was discovered by astronomers Frank Masci and Bryce Bolin using the Zwicky Transient Facility on March 2 last year. It will graze past the Earth close to the north celestial pole at a distance of about 26 million miles on February 1 this year. As well as the stunning green color, the comet has a yellow dust tail and faint ion tail. It is getting brighter as it approaches the Earth and was first able to be seen by the naked eye on January 16. You can find the location of the comet by using theskylive.com and setting the default as your home city.
Green comet, visible in the night sky for first time since Stone Age, makes its closest pass by Earth
A green-hued comet has made its closest approach to Earth, wowing night sky watchers in the Northern Hemisphere who caught a glimpse of the icy celestial object as it passed through our cosmic neighborhood.
Sonic boom several times larger than our Milky Way captured by NASA's James Webb Telescope
A rouge galaxy invaded the five within Stephen's Quintet, resulting in a sonic boom that has been captured by NASA, which shows how the hydrogen gas is moved and shaped in space.
Watch an SUV-sized asteroid zoom by Earth in close shave flyby in this time-lapse video
Watch asteroid 2023 BU make a close flyby of Earth in images shared by the Virtual Telescope Project taken when the rock was just 13,670 miles (22,000 kilometers) from the surface.
sciencealert.com
NASA Rover Encounters Spectacular Metal Meteorite on Mars
MSL Curiosity is going about its business exploring Mars. The high-tech rover is currently exploring the sulphate-bearing unit on Mt. Sharp, the central peak in Mars' Gale Crater. Serendipity placed a metal meteorite in its path. The meteorite is made mostly of nickel and iron, and it has a name:...
Green comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will be closest to Earth on Feb. 1. Here's how to see it.
C/2022 E3 (ZTF) hasn't been this close to Earth in 50,000 years since the last ice age and prior to the extinction of the Neanderthals.
Jupiter officially has the most moons in the solar system, discovery of 12 new satellites confirms
Twelve newly confirmed moons bring Jupiter's total to 92, surpassing Saturn's 83 moons.
Jupiter Retakes Lead as Planet With the Most Known Moons
Well, it appears that Jupiter has once again outpaced Saturn in their 400-year-old game of, “How many of our moons have the monkeys on planet Earth noticed so far?”. The solar system’s largest planet has pulled ahead again, thanks to one Scott Sheppard of the Carnegie Institution for Science. Sheppard’s latest observations bring Jupiter’s total moon count up to 92, breaking Saturn’s previous record of 83. The Minor Planet Center (the organization in charge of keeping track of these sorts of things) has been publishing the new moons’ orbital paths since late December 2022.
Futurism
Baby Asteroid Photobombs James Webb On Accident
NASA has announced the accidental discovery of what it's calling an "extremely small" asteroid by the James Webb Space Telescope — though in space, size is relative. In an update, NASA noted that while the asteroid imaged by the JWST is "roughly the size of Rome’s Colosseum — between 300 to 650 feet (100 to 200 meters) in length," they still describe the "interloper" as diminutive.
labroots.com
The First Direct Image of a Brown Dwarf Orbiting a Star
A team of astronomers have captured the first direct image of a brown dwarf orbiting a star. The research was led by the Astrobiology Center of the National Institute of Natural Sciences (NINS) and the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan (NOAJ). The results have been published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.
