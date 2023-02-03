Read full article on original website
Complete Guide To The 2023 Florida State FairGrant Piper NewsHillsborough County, FL
Two Local Pups to Play in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XIXModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
She Turned Out to be a Model Heart PatientH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Florida Team forms Human Chain to Save Wayward DolphinjoemoodyClearwater, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment
Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
2023 NFL Draft: Who Do Jaguars Take In Super Bowl Week Mock?
Super Bowl LVII is just days away. Soon, the Kansas City Chiefs or Philadelphia Eagles will be able to crown themselves champions and football immortals. Until then, though, the world doesn't stop spinning for the NFL. Teams have wrapped up spending the week at the Reese's Senior Bowl, East-West Shrine Game and the Pro Bowl, gearing up for the impending offseason and NFL Draft.
Micah Parsons Help: Arkansas LB to Cowboys in New NFL Mock Draft
As Det. Billy Rosewood once told his partner Sgt. John Taggert in the 1987 hit comedy Beverly Hills Cop II, “You can never have too much firepower.”. Hyperbole aside, the Dallas Cowboys might be smart to adopt that philosophy by selecting from a position of strength in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.
DeMeco Ryans vs. Sean Payton: Did the Broncos want Texans New Coach More?
The Houston Texans got their man. But did the Broncos?. There has been some debate regarding that very subject since the Texans hired DeMeco Ryans as head coach. Did the Broncos "settle" for Sean Payton?. NFL media reported that before closing the deal with Payton, Broncos brass made a final...
Labeling Trey Lance a Bust Isn’t Serious Commentary
In today's sports culture, people are incentivized to communicate in absolutes. The First Take era of sports commentary ushered in an ecosystem where strong takes are rewarded, and playing the 50 gets you ignored. Criticism of a player is keeping it real. Yelling about a player is being passionate. Remaining stubborn about a player is having conviction. In a sports media landscape of Stephen A Smith, Skip Bayless, and Dave Portnoy, being loud and combative is often more important than being right.
Two Broncos Make ESPN’s Top 50 Free-Agents of 2023
The Denver Broncos enter the 2023 offseason with $9.2 million in cap space. Luckily for Denver, the team can easily create more cap space by moving on from a few veterans with large 2023 salary-cap hits as well as approaching other veterans with restructures. The Broncos are going to need...
Patriots Hire Adrian Klemm; Role in Bill O’Brien’s Offense?
FOXBORO -- The New England Patriots are welcoming back another familiar face to help restore order to their fledgling offense. Per a Monday morning report from ESPN, University of Oregon assistant coach Adrian Klemm has agreed to join the Patriots offensive coaching staff. While it has yet to be confirmed by the team, a Patriots Country source has indicated that Klemm's primary coaching duties will include the offensive line.
Colts Head Coach Candidate in High Demand Elsewhere
It was reported on Saturday that the Carolina Panthers have requested an interview with Ejiro Evero, the Denver Broncos defensive coordinator. This request is for the defensive coordinator position for Carolina, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, while the Minnesota Vikings have also requested to bring in Evero to interview for their open position.
Heupel Adds Former Tennessee Standout To Coaching Staff
Head coach Josh Heupel has done an excellent job of development while at Tennessee. That development entails players and coaches, as several assistants have done excellent things with and after Tennessee. He added another defensive staffer on Tuesday. Defensive end Robert Ayers Jr. will join the staff as a graduate...
Tyler’s Take: The REAL Reason Behind Titans’ Interest in Trading Up to No. 1
NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans were connected to a rumor over the weekend that indicates they may have interest in trading up to the first pick in the draft. The Chicago Bears, who own the first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, have a quarterback they want to build around in Justin Fields, so it is only logical they would be motivated to find a trade partner who wants to select their quarterback of the future.
Colts on the Move in ESPN’s Latest Mock Draft
Who the Indianapolis Colts take in April's NFL Draft seems to still be a bit of a debate, but the consensus early in the process is that they won't stand pat at No. 4. The Colts' 1-7 finish down the stretch left them with the No. 4 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and similar to the 2021 draft, there seem to be three-big quarterbacks.
Bengals Select Tight End, Cornerback In Latest Major Mock Draft
CINCINNATI — ESPN's Matt Miller dropped his first two-round mock draft this week. The Bengals selected a tight end and a cornerback in the exercise. Notre Dame's Michael Mayer went to Cincinnati with the 28th pick. "The first of a loaded tight end group comes off the board as...
Bijan Robison vs. Tony Pollard: Cowboys RB Choice?
The Dallas Cowboys know the risks of paying a running back market-setting money; they did it with Ezekiel Elliott in September of 2019, with the hope that the two-time rushing champion would also help Dallas become a Super Bowl champion. Unfortunately, that six-year, $90 million contract did not pay off...
Bills Long Snapper Addresses to Josh Jacobs’ Pro Bowl Complaint
Sunday's Pro Bowl looked much different than it has in past years, what with a revised seven-on-seven flag football format and various other competitions mixed in. Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs had already stated his disapproval of the changes when he said "This s--t is stupid," via Tashan Reed of The Athletic.
Lions Select Big Ten CB in Latest 2023 Mock Draft
After the NFL world spent the majority of last week at the Senior Bowl, draft prospects were able to showcase how they could potentially fit with various teams. For the Lions, new coach Shaun Dion Hamilton was able to get a look at many defensive backs, as he was working with prospects during the week of practice.
