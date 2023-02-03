Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Grading Oregon's 2023 signing class by position group
With both signing periods behind us, the dust has settled on the 2023 recruiting cycle. The Ducks were able to ink 29 new prep and junior college additions along with an impressive portal collection too. The class ranks eighth nationally when high school and JUCO players are considered only and ninth when transfers are included as well.
Emerald Media
Oregon inks Rodrick Pleasant to cap off impressive signing season
February’s round of National Signing Day was much quieter than December’s for the Ducks. On Feb. 1 Oregon only signed one new face, but it’s a highly anticipated one: four-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant. Pleasant was highly sought after and had 30 offers according to 247Sports. Lanning went...
fishduck.com
The Transfer Portal Makes Dreams Come True
Like a lot of Oregon fans, I was surprised when I heard the news that Brock Thomas, a quarterback from Eugene’s Sheldon High School, committed to the Ducks as a preferred walk-on. After all, Thomas was not only not recruited by any of the “big-boy” programs, he was not...
flosoftball.com
Puerto Vallarta College Challenge Features Oklahoma State Softball, Oregon
For two weeks in February, Puerto Vallarta becomes one of the hotbeds for college softball in North America. The Puerto Vallarta College Challenge returns in 2023 for two weeks of college softball featuring some of the best teams in the sport. Played in consecutive weeks, the PV Challenge is one of several highly-anticipated preseason college softball tournaments in the first month of the season along with the Mark Campbell Invitational and the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic.
Oregon women’s basketball guard Te-Hina Paopao playing through ‘some physical issues’ amid career-worst stretch
Te-Hina Paopao’s current struggles can be attributed, at least in part, to a physical ailment, according to Oregon coach Kelly Graves. A career 40.6% shooter from the field, including 33.6% from three, Paopao is averaging 11.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists this season but has played poorly for the last six games. She’s averaging 8.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists on 24.3% shooting from the field, including 20% from three, since Jan. 15.
thatoregonlife.com
This Italian Restaurant in Oregon Has Been A Local Favorite Since 1970
Open since 1970, nestled in the heart of Eugene, Oregon, Mazzi’s Restaurant has been serving up authentic Italian dishes for over five decades. Located in the heart of the Willamette Valley, Eugene is surrounded by lush forests, rolling hills, and stunning natural scenery. The city is famous for its love of the arts and outdoor recreation, with a thriving music scene, a bustling farmer’s market, and countless parks and trails for hiking, biking, and exploring.
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99 IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON
MARION COUNTY, OR (February 5, 2023) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at approximately 7:24 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 99 near milepost 43. The preliminary investigation revealed a red Toyota Yaris was traveling southbound...
centraloregondaily.com
Injured snowmobiler rescued from Elk Lake Resort
Search and Rescue used a snow ambulance to bring an injured snowmobiler out of the backcountry on Saturday. The rider, a 44 year-old woman from Corvallis, was brought to Elk Lake Lodge where staff called Deschutes County Dispatch just before 1 p.m. According to Deputy Shane Zook, the Assistant Search...
kezi.com
Springfield’s GuestHouse Inn starts to come down, as local groups continue to help former residents
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Couches, refrigerators and mattresses that used to fill rooms at the GuestHouse Inn & Suites now fill the hotel’s parking lot. The displaced furniture comes as the building is in the process of being demolished. A worker at the site told KEZI 9 News the work started on February 1, and it was unclear when the work could wrap up.
kpic
Sheriff: Roseburg driver dies after crashing into tree, then being run over by his vehicle
UMPQUA, Ore. — A 60-year-old Roseburg man died in Umpqua Saturday evening after he had crashed and then was run over by his vehicle, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported. Around 5:40 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 5), 9-1-1 dispatchers received information of an injury crash in the 12000-block of Hubbard...
hh-today.com
Former gas station site may get a restaurant
A new restaurant may be built on the former site of a gas station on the corner of Pacific Boulevard and Madison Street in Albany if the new owners go through with their plans. The lot is at 902 Pacific Blvd. S.E., across Pacific from Pop’s Branding Iron, the restaurant....
Comments / 0