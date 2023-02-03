Maybe the GM, instead of bashing his QB, should get him an O-Line that can protect him, can run block to get the run game going so he doesn't have to pass so much, and get some weapons to throw to? You can double Diggs all day long when you know that Davis and McKenzie are unreliable and drop half the passes thrown to them, and Knox has to take on blocking assignments more often because the 5 big guys aren't getting the job done. Yes, blame the QB for failing at your GM job. How many whiffs have you and your scouts made in the draft?
Get him an O line that protects him and gives him time. Allen is an awesome QB! Also Beane can use coordinators that game plan better and more running plays and have these players ready for Game day. Cincinnati game looked vanilla and very unprepared.
No one can expect these players to perform on any professional level in anything less than a billion dollar Bills stadium and we don’t care what housing, education, healthcare, elder care, infrastructure programs have to be raided to pay for it. The heck with everyone and everything else, football is our first priority and always will be, right? WE HAVE OUR PRIORITIES!
