NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Warriors receive terrible Steph Curry update
The Golden State Warriors have been a powerhouse in the NBA over the last decade in large part due to the excellence of star point guard Steph Curry. This makes the news that they received on Sunday about Curry particularly devastating. Curry left Saturday’s matchup against the Dallas Mavericks after Dallas point guard McKinley Wright Read more... The post Warriors receive terrible Steph Curry update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kyrie Arrives - But ‘This is Luka’s Team!’ - Mavs Coach Kidd
Kyrie Irving has landed in Los Angeles and his practicing with his team. Well, actually, with Luka Doncic's team. “This isn’t two 23-year-olds trying to see who will be the alpha,'' said coach Jason Kidd after a Tuesday practice in Los Angeles that saw Irving debut in Mavs colors. "This is Luka’s team. It will be Luka’s team.”
LISTEN: Mavs’ Bright Future? Recapping Green, Hardy Career Nights; Kyrie’s Fit with Luka
As the shock from Sunday's blockbuster trade still hasn't worn off, the Dallas Mavericks now anxiously await Kyrie Irving's debut, which could happen as soon as Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Clippers. The prospect of Irving forming a nearly unstoppable dynamic offensive duo with Luka Doncic has the franchise...
‘Super Excited’: Kyrie Irving Relishing Chance to Join Luka Doncic’s Mavs
Using a trade with the Brooklyn Nets to acquire Kyrie Irving, the Dallas Mavericks went from being a team that needed to find a co-star to pair with Luka Doncic to suddenly being the only team with multiple starters in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. After a polarizing tenure with...
Gambling Website Predicts Miami Heat Could Be In Mix To Land Zach LaVine
Miami Heat 3-1 Los Angeles Lakers 4-1 Lavine is averaging 23.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists this season. He was the No. 13 pick in the 2014 draft and would give the Heat much-needed scoring help at the wing position. LaVine is a two-time All-Star and has twice won...
Steph Curry Reacts to Klay Thompson’s Historic Game vs Thunder
View the original article to see embedded media. There is no bigger hype man for Klay Thompson than his splash brother Steph Curry. Even though Steph Curry is sidelined with an injury, that's not stopping him from continuously praising his brother. Klay Thompson became only the 7th player in NBA...
WATCH: LeBron Sets NBA All-Time Scoring with Nowitzki-Esque 1-Legged Fadeaway
The NBA has a new all-time leading scorer, and his name is LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar needed 36 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's longstanding record. With 10 seconds remaining in the third quarter, James finally set the record ... and it was done with a move Dallas Mavericks fans are very familiar with.
NBA Top Five Performances, Feb. 6: Josh Green and Jaden Hardy’s Career Nights Led the Mavericks Past the Utah Jazz
The Dallas Mavericks’ guards were the key to success in the 124-111 win over the Jazz. And neither one of them was Kyrie Irving or Luka Doncic. Irving and Doncic were out Monday night, which led Josh Green and Jaden Hardy to both produce career-high scoring performances. Green had 29 points, six rebounds and two assists in just his third start all season. Hardy had a 29-point performance off the bench, along with four rebounds and two steals on his career night. The Mavericks got their first win this season without Doncic. Mavericks coach Jason Kidd sang the praises of Hardy and Green.
Could We Have Seen the Last of Kyle Lowry in a Miami Heat Jersey?
With the trade deadline on Thursday, Kyle Lowry may not be a member of the Miami Heat by the time he recovers from missing three games because of a knee injury. Lowry’s tenure with the Heat has been a disappointment. When first arriving in Miami, some thought he, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo could be a potential Big Three to win a championship. However, injuries and age have reduced Lowry’s production. He took a dip in scoring the last two years, averaging the fewest points since his 2012-13 season.
NBA Top Five Performances, Feb. 4: Shai Gilgeous Alexander Led Oklahoma City Thunder to Franchise-Record Night
The Oklahoma City Thunder fell to the Houston Rockets in a close game on Wednesday. They responded with a record-breaking 153 points in the rematch Saturday night behind another star performance by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Gilgeous-Alexander’s 42-point game paved the way for the highest scoring team performance in franchise history. The...
Kevin Durant’s All-Star Absence Could Promote Sixers’ Joel Embiid
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant is not expected to play in the 2023 NBA All-Star game, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes. Durant, who’s been battling an MCL sprain for the last few weeks, last appeared on the court for the Nets during their January 8 matchup against the Miami Heat.
LeBron Eyes NBA’s All-Time Scoring Record; Jason Kidd Thinks Assists Next?
History could be made on Tuesday night with the Los Angeles Lakers taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder, as LeBron James is just 36 points away from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the top spot on the NBA's all-time scoring list. For a guy who has accomplished pretty much everything an...
Lakers News: Watch Touching New Kobe Bryant Tribute Video
After Hall of Fame Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Kobe Bryant passed away three years ago, Kobe fan Andy Treys put his Bryant enthusiasm to good use, putting together a tribute video montage of the 18-time All-Star. You can check it out for yourself at KB24. Landon Buford spoke with...
Lakers: NBA World Reacts to LeBron James Becoming All-Time Leading Scorer
LeBron James is officially the NBA's all-time leading scorer. He overtook Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the all-time list at the end of the third quarter of Tuesday night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, on a fadeaway jumper from the free-throw line. It didn't take long for the NBA world to...
Thunder Gameday: LeBron James Attempts to Break Scoring Record
In what could be a special game, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight. This game was recently flexed into a national TV game, given LeBron James will have a chance at breaking the all-time scoring record. In fact, he needs just 36 more points to...
Sixers President Daryl Morey Re-Visits Isaiah Joe Release
Before the 2022-2023 NBA season started, the Philadelphia 76ers had a couple of cuts they needed to make to finalize their roster. The former second-round pick Charles Bassey was expected to be the final cut before the Sixers got their roster down to 15, months back. However, they sent Isaiah...
Jon Scheyer rules out injured freshman again
STREAM: fuboTV (start your free trial) Whitehead's absence is due to his continued recovery from a left lower leg sprain. He sustained the injury early in the second half of Duke's 78-75 loss at the Virginia Tech Hokies on Jan. 23. Despite being without the former five-star recruit, a projected...
