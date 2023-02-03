Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cedar Lawn and Fairview cemeteries in Roanoke are not closing due to a lack of caregivers for the propertiesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Celebrating 60 Years of Kayla Brady: A Journey Through the Life of a Salem Icon on Days of Our LivesGzeorSalem, VA
A Valentine's Day love story that enduresCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Homelessness in Roanoke: The Dark SideCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local resources for the homeless are not guaranteed and often have conditions that must be metCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WDBJ7.com
YMCA at VT holds Souper Bowl Challenge
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Feb. 7, was the YMCA at Virginia Tech’s third annual Souper Bowl Challenge. Participants tasted soups from five restaurants around the area including Next Door Bakeshop, Our Daily Bread, Zeppolis, Blue Ridge Mountain Catering and Souper Hero. After trying all the soups, participants voted on...
WDBJ7.com
No. 11 Virginia Tech women top No. 22 N.C. State 73-61 in Play4Kay
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Georgia Amoore scored a career-high 27 points with five 3-pointers, Elizabeth Kitley had 25 points and 14 rebounds and No. 11 Virginia Tech beat 22nd-ranked North Carolina State 73-61 in the Play4Kay game. Virginia Tech won at N.C. State for the first time in 13...
WDBJ7.com
Attendance restrictions dropped for Martinsville high school basketball games
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Attendance restrictions for Martinsville High School basketball games have been lifted, according to Martinsville City Schools. Restrictions were put into place in January after fans caused a disturbance by rushing the gym floor during a game. The school division urges, “Please remember that under no circumstances...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City Public Schools shares update on equity in action project
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Exciting projects are on the horizon for Roanoke City Public Schools. That was shown in Tuesday’s Equity in Action Project Update at the Roanoke City School Board meeting. The focuses include expanding access to workforce and career development opportunities, the plan for moving into the...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City School Board impressed with Durham School Services improvements, hope it continues
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “What we have is a trust issue,” said Dr. Eli Jamison, chair of the Roanoke City School Board. In December 2022, the Roanoke City School Board approved more than a dozen recommendations from a transportation work group on how to improve bus service operations. Coming after a rough start from Durham School Services in the fall 2022-2023 school year.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City School Board seeking public input on building name nominations
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City School Board’s Naming Committee is seeking public input from nominations received for the naming of the Roanoke City Public Schools (RCPS) Administration Building on Campbell Avenue and the new Roanoke Technical Education Center adjacent to William Fleming High School. The public may...
WDBJ7.com
Roundtable discussion in Alleghany County outlines impact of opioid crisis
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The opioid crisis has impacted many across America and southwest Virginia. Cardinal News hosted a discussion Monday at the Historic Masonic Theatre in Clifton Forge, where author Beth Macy and community leaders spoke about it extensively. “When I first started going out and talking about...
WDBJ7.com
Postpartum depression: What you need to know
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Bringing a new baby into the world is supposed to be a joyous time - but for some moms, things may be harder. We sat down with Dr. Joseph Troise with LewisGale Medical Center to talk about postpartum depression and the impact it can have on a mom and family.
FBI offering reward for missing woman who was planning a trip with husband to West Virginia
(WTRF) Today FBI Pittsburgh, the Pennsylvania State Police and West Virginia State Police announced a new initiative in the search for Maria Miller. The FBI also announced it’s offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads us to a resolution in this case. Miller was last seen at her place of employment, the Dandy Mini […]
WDBJ7.com
Mostly good news in Roanoke for COVID, Flu, Hepatitis A
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The leader of the Roanoke City Allegheny Health Districts reported mostly good news Tuesday morning during her virtual update. But Dr. Cynthia Morrow said there is something catching the attention of infectious diseases experts. COVID:. As for COVID, Morrow’s report highlight’s the health district’s positive cases...
WDBJ7.com
Job-seekers can get connected with employers at virtual hiring event
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Greater Roanoke Workforce Development office is hosting a virtual hiring event Tuesday, February 7. The online hiring fair will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. Attendees can chat with a variety of employers hiring for positions in healthcare, manufacturing, skilled trades, hospitality, retail and...
WDBJ7.com
Red, White and Pink Valentine’s Day party coming to Roanoke with Salsa Noke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fun Valentine’s Day-themed event is headed to Roanoke Saturday. February 11 is the date for the Red, White and Pink Party with Salsa Noke. ·Kristin Hodges with Roanoke Parks and Recreation and Edgar Ornelas and Erin Wynd with Salsa Noke stopped by 7@four to tell us about the event, set for February 11 from 7 p.m. to midnight at the Fishburn Mansion.
WDBJ7.com
New Pilates studio wants you to start moving again
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There is a new fitness option here in Roanoke that just opened its doors that offers an opportunity for Roanokers to get moving again. The pandemic forced many people home to work out on their own, but the owner wants people to go out and find their tribes again.
WDTV
3-month-old baby among the latest to die from COVID-19 in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A three-month-old baby is among the latest of those who have died from COVID-19 in West Virginia. According to the West Virginia DHHR on Wednesday, a 44-year-old man from Kanawha County and an 84-year-old man from Greenbrier County also died from COVID-19 in addition to the baby from Kanawha County.
wfirnews.com
The untold story of an African American community in Rocky Mount
A new exhibit at the Franklin County Library in Rocky Mount tells the untold story of the African American community’s impact on the Town’s growth. WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports:
WDBJ7.com
New River Health District warning residents of door-to-door scam
DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - The New River Health District is making residents aware of an apparent door-to-door scam that might be targeting people in the New River Valley. Pulaski County police have been notified about people knocking on doors during the evening hours in multiple Dublin neighborhoods. The individuals claim...
WDBJ7.com
E & N Soaps and More stops by WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin’
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In February, we are highlighting local Black-owned businesses as a part of Black History Month, and this one promises to make you smell good and feel good. Naomi Carter-Tod and Eric Carter are the owners and creators of ‘E & N Soaps and More’. They stopped...
theroanokestar.com
Delegate Head Calls For Controversial Judge To Resign
In a bold move, Valley legislator Del. Chris Head (R-Botetourt/Roanoke) has called on controversial Judge Arianne Bennett to resign her position. Bennett was formerly the Chair of the Virginia State Parole Board. During March and April 2020, when most people were distracted if not paralyzed by fear from the new Covid pandemic, Bennett led the Board to release an unprecedented number of prisoners and broke countless laws and procedures by doing so. As news of that scandal began to go public, The Roanoke Star ran an August 19, 2020 commentary.
Wanted person leads Virginia State Police on 125mph chase in Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police says spike strips were used during a high-speed car chase through parts of Southside Virginia on Thursday afternoon. On Feb. 2 around 4 p.m., troopers say they attempted to speak to a person regarding a hit-and-run when the driver sped away. State Police tell WFXR News that […]
WDBJ7.com
Paint your own cookie this Valentine’s Day
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Laura Krell is the owner of Sugarheart Baking Co. She is a licensed and insured in-home bakery in Salem and has been focusing on decorated sugar cookies. She loves coming up with different cookie activities, like paint you own cookies for kids and families to enjoy.
