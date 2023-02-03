Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
Pre-order a limited-edition LP of the Grammy-winning Album of the Year
Harry Styles won big at the 65th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Monday night, taking home the coveted Album of the Year honors for “Harry’s House” in the star-studded show. "This doesn't happen to people like me very often, and this is so, so nice," Styles said onstage after receiving the award.
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
MySanAntonio
Non-cheesy Valentine's Day gifts perfect for a new relationship
If you’re in the beginning stages of something that could maybe become a relationship and/or the throes of a full-on crush, whether or not to get that person something for Valentine’s Day can be a difficult decision. You don’t want to assume anything or make things weird but you also may want to let them know that you do, in fact, spend time thinking about them.
MySanAntonio
In the Spotify era, many musicians struggle to make a living
If you ever find yourself cruising around Los Angeles, you might see Erika Nuri Taylor's signs announcing a house for sale in Simi Valley or a condo listing in Van Nuys. What you might not know is that the Realtor is also a Grammy-nominated songwriter with a long and storied career working with the likes of Enrique Iglesias, Janelle Monáe and Fantasia. Or that she co-wrote the Meghan Trainor song "Woman Up" playing in that "80 for Brady" movie trailer that's sure to dominate our televisions during the Super Bowl.
MySanAntonio
12 quirky Amazon Valentine’s Day gifts under $50 for a cozy night in
It’s the second week of February, which means there is a little more than a week left to figure out gift options for the Valentine in your life who’s especially into home decorating, whether that’s a long-time partner, a relatively new special someone, or just a dear friend. But you don’t have to spend hours browsing crowded home goods stores with fellow (stumped) shoppers – because Amazon did the work for you.
MySanAntonio
This $30 Stanley tumbler tookalike is taking over TikTok
The Stanley Quencher has been taking the world by storm after going viral on TikTok, and it’s been tough to get ahold of one. While new colors and styles of the oversized tumbler continue to be released, restocks are far and few between causing price gouging on Amazon. If...
Comments / 0