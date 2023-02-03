If you ever find yourself cruising around Los Angeles, you might see Erika Nuri Taylor's signs announcing a house for sale in Simi Valley or a condo listing in Van Nuys. What you might not know is that the Realtor is also a Grammy-nominated songwriter with a long and storied career working with the likes of Enrique Iglesias, Janelle Monáe and Fantasia. Or that she co-wrote the Meghan Trainor song "Woman Up" playing in that "80 for Brady" movie trailer that's sure to dominate our televisions during the Super Bowl.

