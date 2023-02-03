The social media company, which debuted a short video product called Idea Pins in 2021, aims to grow its footprint over the format and monetize it as well. “Over the long term, we also want to make every pin shoppable. To that end, we’re making video content on Pinterest more actionable using the same playbook we applied to static images. Over the course of this year, we’ll be deploying our computer vision technology across our video corpus to find products and videos and make them shoppable,” the company’s CEO Bill Ready said during the earnings call.

