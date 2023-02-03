Read full article on original website
Google winds down feature that put playable podcasts directly in search results
The disappearance was first spotted by Podnews.net, which noted in January that searches for podcasts no longer returned any play buttons or links to Google Podcasts itself. When they tested the feature by searching for “history podcasts” they were only provided with a list of shows alongside links to podcast reviews, Apple Podcast pages and other places to stream.
Frond is a witty cross between Discord and Facebook groups
Launching today, Frond is a tool for building communities online. At the helm are Matt Blackshaw, founder of Sold, and Jan Senderek, who founded Loom; both companies were sold to Dropbox. On Frond, you have individual channels for different topics, but instead of using Discord- or Slack-like chat features, you...
WhatsApp lets users put voice notes as status updates
On Tuesday, WhatsApp announced voice status, which enables users to record and share voice messages of up to 30 seconds as status updates. Users will get the option to record voice notes by tapping the microphone icon on the status screen. It provides a more personal touch to status updates and works as a convenient option for those who prefer not to type or use graphics. Last month, WhatsApp tested its voice status feature with its Android and iOS beta testers.
Twitter will stop forcing its algorithmic timeline on iOS and Android
Essentially, if you were looking at the chronological “Following” timeline while exiting the app, you won’t be forced back to the algorithmic timeline when you open Twitter again. The company rolled out this update to the web last month, and now it’s pushing it to the latest versions of Twitter mobile apps.
Zenly co-founder returns with new social app company, Amo
Details about the new product remain shrouded for the time being, but both Martin and Goldenstein began teasing Amo through social media posts on Friday. In a LinkedIn post, Goldenstein described the problem Amo was looking to solve in more detail. “Today’s social products have become overly complex and commoditized...
SoftBank’s vibe shift is using silence loudly
Welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. It’s February, and that means two things: you can stop wishing people happy new year, and “Succession” is officially back next month. As always, you can find me on Instagram or Twitter when I’m not on the mic.
Pinterest reaches 450 million monthly users, will focus on making videos ‘shoppable’
The social media company, which debuted a short video product called Idea Pins in 2021, aims to grow its footprint over the format and monetize it as well. “Over the long term, we also want to make every pin shoppable. To that end, we’re making video content on Pinterest more actionable using the same playbook we applied to static images. Over the course of this year, we’ll be deploying our computer vision technology across our video corpus to find products and videos and make them shoppable,” the company’s CEO Bill Ready said during the earnings call.
Quora opens its new AI chatbot app Poe to the general public
Quora first announced Poe’s mobile app in December, but at the time, it required an invite to try it out. With the public launch on Friday, anyone can now use Poe’s app. For now, it’s available only to iOS users, but Quora says the service will arrive on other platforms in a few months.
Microsoft’s Edge web browser gets ChatGPT-like features
“It’s sleeker, it’s lighter,” said Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft Corporate VP, when demonstrating the new version of the browser, which now sports a few aesthetic changes, like rounded corners. Similar to the updates coming to Bing, an AI chatbot is available in a sidebar in Edge and includes...
Tinder rolls out new safety features, including an Incognito Mode
One of the new features is called “Incognito Mode” and is a step up from fully hiding your profile. Members can still Like and Nope in the app, but only those whom they’ve Liked will see them in their recommendations. The feature is designed to allow users to take complete control over who sees them while scrolling through profiles on Tinder. Incognito Mode is a premium feature available for Tinder+, Gold and Premium members.
Microsoft launches the new Bing, with ChatGPT built in
The company is also launching a new version of its Edge browser today, with these new AI features built into the sidebar. The new experience is now live on Bing, but it’s still somewhat limited. For the full experience, you’ll have to get on the waitlist. As expected,...
Daily Crunch: Bitcoin-demanding cybercriminals use bug from 2021 to initiate global ransomware attack
Our fave read today was Connie’s piece with advice for startups that have the government as their target customer. In honor of Black history month, we want to share some good news for BIPOC founders, as more funding is becoming available: Dominic-Madori reports that Nex Cubed launched its HBCU (historically Black colleges and universities) Founders Fund, weighing in at $40 million. Meanwhile, Natasha M reports that Kapor Capital’s new crew is raising a $50 million opportunity fund earmarked for social impact ventures and founders of color. — Christine and Haje.
Apple Reportedly to Retire Lead Industrial Design Role During Crucial Time
If fashion has an analogue in the consumer tech world, Apple would likely take that mantle. The history speaks for itself after years of popularizing entire device categories through the power of design — an ethos that made physical aesthetics as crucial as user experience. Now the company is ready to sunset the all-important industrial design chief position, after Evans Hankey vacates the role later this year, according to Bloomberg sources.More from WWD2020 Holiday Gift Ideas: Google's Top Searched Beauty, Home and Tech GiftsBack to School VirtuallyInside the Jacquard by Google Exhibit in Paris Hankey, vice president of industrial design and one...
