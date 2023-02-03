Report: Lamar Jackson, Ravens could have ‘standoff’ over 1 decision

There are two types of franchise tags that the Baltimore Ravens can use on Lamar Jackson this offseason, and the star quarterback may not be happy with the one the team chooses.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on Friday that most executives around the NFL expect the Ravens to use the exclusive franchise tag on Jackson . If Jackson signs the tender, he would be guaranteed a projected salary of around $45 million next season.

The Ravens could also use the non-exclusive franchise tag. That would guarantee Jackson the same salary for 2023, but it would also allow him to negotiate with other teams. If Jackson got another offer that the Ravens did not want to match, he could sign with a new team and that team would have to send two first-round picks to Baltimore.

If the Ravens use the exclusive tag, Fowler said he would expect a “standoff.” Jackson wants a long-term deal, and he would only be able to negotiate with the Ravens if he is hit with the exclusive tag. One AFC executive told Fowler he does not expect Jackson to sign the franchise tender because the two sides are “so far apart in the guaranteed money.”

A recent report revealed how much guaranteed money the Ravens offered Jackson , and it is nowhere close to what he is seeking. It is unclear if they will be willing to go higher following a season in which the former MVP missed much longer than expected with a knee injury.

