ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Dozens of vehicles recovered by new auto theft task force in first months of operation, police say

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pYpXZ_0kbrQjVk00

Over 40 cars have been recovered by a newly formed auto theft task force since its inception in the fall of 2022, according to new data released by Dayton police Friday.

In October 2022, the Auto Theft Suppression Task Force was created with the Dayton Police Department and surrounding agencies to help battle the rise in car thefts.

>> RELATED: Newly created task force hopes to drive down the number of car thefts

While conducting regular operations, the task force has successfully recovered 44 stolen vehicles and made 45 grand theft arrests, a Dayton police spokesperson said in a social media post Friday.

In addition to crimes connected to stolen vehicles, the task force has also recovered 11 firearms and have arrested other wanted for unnamed felonies and misdemeanors.

The task force is comprised of multiple Montgomery County jurisdictions including Dayton, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Butler Township, Kettering, and more.



Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Dayton police searching for suspects after shooting on McArthur Ave.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are searching for three suspects following a shooting on McArthur Avenue in Dayton. According to Maj. Chris Malson with the Dayton Police Department, officers were called to McArthur Avenue on reports of a shooting around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Officers later reportedly learned of a potential hostage situation […]
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police seeking help investigating Over-the-Rhine shooting

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in Over-the-Rhine this weekend and is asking for camera footage in the area. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. District One investigators are asking for citizens near the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

New trial date set for suspect in deadly wrong-way crash

DAYTON, Ohio — A new trial date has been set for the woman accused of driving the wrong way on I-75 and killing a family of three. The suspected drunk-driving crash took place in March 2019, when investigators said Abby Michaels drove the wrong way on I-75 near Dayton on St. Patrick's Day and hit another car head-on.
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Coroner: 1 victim identified in fatal Middletown shooting

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Coroner has identified one of the victims involved in Saturday’s deadly shooting in Middletown. Daniel Fitzgerald, 25, was shot to death in a residential area on 15th Avenue at approximately 8:51 a.m., the coroner confirmed. According to Middletown Police Chief David Birk,...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

Man tried to stab deputies at NKY hotel, sheriff’s office says

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Newly released surveillance video shows a man pull a knife on another man at a Northern Kentucky hotel bar in just minutes into the new year. It happened at the Marriot Cincinnati Airport hotel in Hebron. Thomas Lemker is the suspect, according to the Boone...
HEBRON, KY
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
111K+
Followers
155K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy