Op-Ed: U.S. outshines Europe on gene therapies

By By David Williams | Taxpayers Protection Alliance.
 4 days ago

When millions of patients see a doctor every year, they expect access to the highest-quality treatments and diagnostic devices. The U.S. generally provides access to the cutting-edge of medicine, but the same cannot be said for other developed nations that institute price controls.

As The New York Times recently recounted , therapeutics producer Bluebird Bio had to withdraw from European healthcare systems when government insurers refused to cover their landmark gene therapies for beta thalassemia (an inherited blood disorder) and cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (a fatal neurological disease).

European regulators believe that by instituting price controls they are saving their health-care systems money. The opposite is true. Gene therapies may cost millions of dollars up front but save money in the long haul by curing diseases and ending the need for costly, life-long treatments. For the sake of patients and taxpayers, the U.S. should green-light life-saving gene therapies and avoid price controls or other innovation killing policies.

For all their faults, private and taxpayer-funded insurers such as Medicaid and Medicare have done a commendable job ensuring that patients have access to gene therapies. These payers recognize that gene therapies such as Zolgensma (for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA)) and Luxturna (for Inherited Retinal Disease) can beat back rare and devastating diseases at a fraction of the time and cost of traditional medications. According to SMA sufferer Nathan Yates, “The first two years of treatment with Spinraza cost around 50% of one Zolgensma infusion, but Spinraza treatments must continue for life at a cost of $375,000 each year. The four initial loading doses of Spinraza in the first year of treatment total $750,000. Over a 10-year period, the cost-effectiveness of Zolgensma is clear.”

There was never much of a question that state Medicaid programs would reimburse for Zolgensma. Different states have different policies for obtaining the gene therapy, with some requiring specialist or subspecialist approval and others requiring the patient to be on a ventilator. But, the common understanding in the U.S. is that funding innovative therapies up-front can result in substantial savings down the road. Medicare, the government insurer for senior citizens, has embraced a similar mentality. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services have been more than willing to providereimbursement boosts to high-cost cancer therapies such as chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell treatments, with the understanding that these therapies can lead to less chemotherapy and surgery utilization and lower long-term costs for taxpayers.

The same cannot be said for many European countries. After years of negotiation with European nations over Zolgensma, the drug’s manufacturer Novartis reported in late 2021 that it had only secured access for half the spinal muscular atrophy patient population in Europe. Across much of the continent, CAR-T adoption remains disappointingly slow and coverage policies are uneven. For countries such as Germany, Italy, and Spain, reimbursements are tied to outcomes such as six-month survival. The issue with this approach, though, is that it misunderstands the benefits associated with novel cancer-fighting therapies. Unlike other gene therapies, CAR-T treatments are far from a silver bullet against malignant tumors. Rather, they offer patients a bolstered chance of survival for a previously fatal condition. Tying funding to each individual outcome makes survival an expected outcome, and in the process, makes it difficult for sponsors to bring incrementally better therapies to market. This means more misery for the four million Europeans diagnosed with cancer each year, and increased reliance on relatively ineffective therapies such as chemo.

The U.S. would be wise to pursue funding for innovative treatments and avoid price controls. Millions of lives depend on a responsive system that puts patients and taxpayers, not government bureaucrats, first.

