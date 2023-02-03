ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez Just Listed Her $42 Million Mansion—and We Have a Look Inside

By Joel Calfee
PureWow
PureWow
 4 days ago

It looks like Jennifer Lopez, 53, is going to have some moving boxes to pack. The Shotgun Wedding star just put her Bel Air mansion up for sale, and you won't believe how much it's being listed for...

A new video posted by Carolwood Estates gives a peek inside the sprawling Los Angeles residence, from its infinity pool to its 100-seat amphitheater. Curious about the price? $42.5 million to be exact. (Keep in mind that last year, J.Lo made $8.5 million for filming Marry Me ).

The mansion, located at 1492 Stone Canyon Road, includes 9 bedrooms, 12.5 bathrooms and totals to about 14k square feet. Lopez's chateau was originally designed by architect Samuel Marx, but according to the listing, the property was re-imagined as a “French Country refuge.”

In the video, we get a detailed look at the gated residence, with glimpses of all the amenities inside and out. From stone walkways and bubbling fountains to stunning chandeliers and striking art, the home is quite fabulous.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OTWJb_0kbrQTL000

Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

It makes sense that the Hustlers actress has decided to sell her Bel Air estate, given that she tied the knot with Ben Affleck back in July 2022. As People notes, Affleck sold his Pacific Palisades home last September, so it seems the two are ready to shack up. They apparently bought a home together in Bel Air last year, and according to The Sydney Morning Herald , J.Lo currently owns residences in Miami, New York City and the Hamptons, so she likely doesn't need this extra home.

We can spot a few personal touches from J.Lo in the video from Carolwood Estates, like in the shots of the at-home theater, where we can see posters of Lopez and Affleck's films, like Monster-in-Law , El Cantante , What to Expect When You're Expecting and Hollywoodland .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l5oV1_0kbrQTL000

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

If this is the house she's selling , we can't wait to see more of Bennifer's joint home.

Kandi Pier
3d ago

Can I just get it for nothing dam time is hard hell I can barely afford rent/food for family hell write it off next yr

