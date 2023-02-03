ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WKRC

Coroner identifies 1 of 2 Middletown fatal shooting victims

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - The Butler County Coroner has identified one of two people found shot to death in a Middletown home early Saturday morning. The coroner said one of the victims is Daniel Fitzgerald, 25. The cause of death is homicide. Fitzgerald and another man, identified by family members...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WKRC

Springdale Police searching for person of interest in shooting

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Springdale Police are searching for a person of interest in a shooting. The shooting happened Monday at a BP station on Springfield Pike around 4:15 p.m. Authorities say one person was taken to the hospital privately. The extent of their injuries is unknown. Police released photos...
SPRINGDALE, OH
WKRC

Driver accused of crashing into Metro bus possibly involved in other armed confrontations

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local police are learning more about what led up to an incident when an officer fired a shot at a man who later crashed into a Metro bus last week. Evendale Police said this started when officers on a traffic stop heard a shot fired shortly before midnight on Feb. 2. They investigated and said they found a man later identified as Carlos Ramirez standing near his vehicle, holding a long gun on Reading Road.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Video: 3 puppies stolen from Mt. Healthy store and rescue

MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (WKRC) - The owner of a Mt. Healthy pet store is asking for help after three puppies were stolen from the shop during a Monday night break-in. Surveillance video shows three men jumping a fence at Animal House Cincinnati around 11:30 p.m. They initially tried using spark plugs to break a door window, but eventually smashed their way in with a crowbar.
MOUNT HEALTHY, OH
WKRC

CPD gun range may be moving, according to the vice mayor of Cincinnati

EVENDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - During Tuesday's Public Safety Committee meeting, Cincinnati Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney shared new information about the possible move of the police gun range from Evendale. The city is in talks to move to the existing county facility in Evendale and has secured $2.1 million in...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

UC student accused of assaulting roommate during dispute over milk

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A UC student is barred from campus after allegedly assaulting his roommate during a dispute over milk. Reilly Allwerdt's roommate wanted him to buy new milk after he drank hers. The argument turned physical on Sunday when the roommate says Allwerdt threw her to the ground and...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Ripley County man killed in crash with dump truck

DECATUR COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - An Osgood man is dead following a crash with a dump truck in Decatur County Monday. Indiana State Police said Noah Seals, 26, was driving south on US 421 near County Road 600 South at about 8 a.m. when his car crossed the center line.
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
WKRC

CPD reveals that some crime rates increased, but most decreased

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati saw a reduction in violent crime last year, but other crimes saw an increase. Police officials told city council Tuesday morning the overall crime rate dropped with 78 homicides and 401 shootings, both falling slightly as compared to 2021. But the city saw a big rise...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Middletown shooting leaves 2 people dead

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people are dead following a shooting in Middletown. The Middletown Division of Police released a social media post saying Middletown police and fire responded to the 700 block of Fifteenth Avenue in Middletown around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday. According to our partners at WLWT, a neighbor heard the gunshots. When […]
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WKRC

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after a shooting in Evanston

EVANSTON (WKRC) - One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Evanston on Sunday afternoon. Police received a call at approximately 4:20 p.m. about a shooting on Bevis Ave. When police arrived, one victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Milillo's Pizza in Hamilton announces closure

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Hamilton pizza place Milillo's Pizza has announced that they are closing, although the owner's aren't yet sure exactly when. Milillo's posted on Facebook that the business will be closing, after a listing was found online that the pizzeria was up for rent. "We did not authorize the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Local soft serve staple scheduled to reopen

BRIDGETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Anyone with a sweet tooth and a taste for soft serve will want to mark the calendar. Zip Dip is scheduled to open March 3 at 11 a.m. The Bridgetown ice cream stand at the corner of Drew and Harrison avenues first opened in 1950. It...
BRIDGETOWN NORTH, OH

