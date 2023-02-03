CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local police are learning more about what led up to an incident when an officer fired a shot at a man who later crashed into a Metro bus last week. Evendale Police said this started when officers on a traffic stop heard a shot fired shortly before midnight on Feb. 2. They investigated and said they found a man later identified as Carlos Ramirez standing near his vehicle, holding a long gun on Reading Road.

