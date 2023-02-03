Read full article on original website
WKRC
Coroner identifies 1 of 2 Middletown fatal shooting victims
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - The Butler County Coroner has identified one of two people found shot to death in a Middletown home early Saturday morning. The coroner said one of the victims is Daniel Fitzgerald, 25. The cause of death is homicide. Fitzgerald and another man, identified by family members...
WKRC
Springdale Police searching for person of interest in shooting
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Springdale Police are searching for a person of interest in a shooting. The shooting happened Monday at a BP station on Springfield Pike around 4:15 p.m. Authorities say one person was taken to the hospital privately. The extent of their injuries is unknown. Police released photos...
WKRC
Driver accused of crashing into Metro bus possibly involved in other armed confrontations
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local police are learning more about what led up to an incident when an officer fired a shot at a man who later crashed into a Metro bus last week. Evendale Police said this started when officers on a traffic stop heard a shot fired shortly before midnight on Feb. 2. They investigated and said they found a man later identified as Carlos Ramirez standing near his vehicle, holding a long gun on Reading Road.
WKRC
Video: 3 puppies stolen from Mt. Healthy store and rescue
MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (WKRC) - The owner of a Mt. Healthy pet store is asking for help after three puppies were stolen from the shop during a Monday night break-in. Surveillance video shows three men jumping a fence at Animal House Cincinnati around 11:30 p.m. They initially tried using spark plugs to break a door window, but eventually smashed their way in with a crowbar.
WKRC
Man accused of murdering his father, shooting a second person appears in court
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man accused of killing his own father was arraigned Monday. Gregory Durham, Jr. is charged with murder and felonious assault. Police were called to Bevis Avenue near Dana Sunday afternoon. They found Gregory Durham, Sr., 60, dead. His son shot and killed him during a family...
WKRC
CPD gun range may be moving, according to the vice mayor of Cincinnati
EVENDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - During Tuesday's Public Safety Committee meeting, Cincinnati Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney shared new information about the possible move of the police gun range from Evendale. The city is in talks to move to the existing county facility in Evendale and has secured $2.1 million in...
WKRC
Man who reportedly killed mother, brother in murder-suicide responsible for 2020 homicide
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police say a man who reportedly took his own life after killing his family is responsible for a fatal shooting that happened two years prior. 19-year-old Eric Johnson was found dead on Friday in an Avondale home, along with Darlene Flores and 16-year-old Rodrigo Johnson. Family...
WKRC
Police: Kids spotted crossing busy streets after being left unattended by mother
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Roselawn woman faces charges for allegedly endangering her three children. A witness told police that Kwanisha Morton left her three kids, ages four, six and seven unattended for several hours Monday. The witness claims that during that time, the children crossed busy intersections and were unable...
WKRC
UC student accused of assaulting roommate during dispute over milk
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A UC student is barred from campus after allegedly assaulting his roommate during a dispute over milk. Reilly Allwerdt's roommate wanted him to buy new milk after he drank hers. The argument turned physical on Sunday when the roommate says Allwerdt threw her to the ground and...
WKRC
Ripley County man killed in crash with dump truck
DECATUR COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - An Osgood man is dead following a crash with a dump truck in Decatur County Monday. Indiana State Police said Noah Seals, 26, was driving south on US 421 near County Road 600 South at about 8 a.m. when his car crossed the center line.
WKRC
CPD reveals that some crime rates increased, but most decreased
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati saw a reduction in violent crime last year, but other crimes saw an increase. Police officials told city council Tuesday morning the overall crime rate dropped with 78 homicides and 401 shootings, both falling slightly as compared to 2021. But the city saw a big rise...
Coroner identifies one of two men killed in Middletown shooting
Around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 700 block of 15th Avenue for the report of two people shot. When they arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds.
Middletown shooting leaves 2 people dead
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people are dead following a shooting in Middletown. The Middletown Division of Police released a social media post saying Middletown police and fire responded to the 700 block of Fifteenth Avenue in Middletown around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday. According to our partners at WLWT, a neighbor heard the gunshots. When […]
WKRC
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after a shooting in Evanston
EVANSTON (WKRC) - One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Evanston on Sunday afternoon. Police received a call at approximately 4:20 p.m. about a shooting on Bevis Ave. When police arrived, one victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was...
WKRC
What to expect when pulled over by police in Kentucky with medical marijuana
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC)- It has been more than a month since Kentucky governor Andy Beshear’s attempt at a medical marijuana program has gone into effect. So far, there have been no reports of anyone being arrested or ticketed under the program. If you want to get medical marijuana in...
WKRC
Family of hit and run victim seeks answers, remembers him as mentor who persevered
CORRYVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) – Patrick Bolten was walking to his job at the University of Cincinnati early Friday morning when he was hit and killed by a vehicle at the corner of Vine St. and Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. His daughter, Maria Bolten-Llambi, says it was normal for...
WKRC
Alleged violations vs punishment: DODD dispenses few administrative actions
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - A Local 12 investigation has discovered a huge disparity in the number of major unusual incidents involving people with developmental disabilities in Ohio and the number of disciplinary actions taken against the people responsible. Local 12's inquiry into these incidents began with a young woman at...
WKRC
Committee unanimously approves gun ban for domestic violence charges, other gun rules
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Cincinnati City Council is now just one vote away from putting in place new gun restrictions aimed at lowering domestic violence and making gun ownership safer. But the proposed ordinances face a possible steep legal challenge. Council's Public Safety Committee unanimously approved two new proposed ordinances...
WKRC
Milillo's Pizza in Hamilton announces closure
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Hamilton pizza place Milillo's Pizza has announced that they are closing, although the owner's aren't yet sure exactly when. Milillo's posted on Facebook that the business will be closing, after a listing was found online that the pizzeria was up for rent. "We did not authorize the...
WKRC
Local soft serve staple scheduled to reopen
BRIDGETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Anyone with a sweet tooth and a taste for soft serve will want to mark the calendar. Zip Dip is scheduled to open March 3 at 11 a.m. The Bridgetown ice cream stand at the corner of Drew and Harrison avenues first opened in 1950. It...
