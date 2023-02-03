Airbnb your apartment as a renter in San Jose, CA
Numbers don’t lie — San Jose simply isn’t among the most affordable places to live in the US. But for some apartment dwellers , there’s a new way to offset the high cost of living .
Airbnb recently launched a new program called Airbnb-friendly apartments , allowing certain renters in San Jose (and ~30 other cities) the ability to become part-time hosts . This is available to those living in participating apartment buildings: Exhibit at J Town Apartments, Avana San Jose, and Almaden Lake Village .
Some notes to keep in mind:
- 90 nights/year is the average amount a building will allow you to Airbnb your place.
- You set your own pricing , but it varies from building to building if the owners choose to deduct a share of your earnings.
- You can get an estimate of what you’ll make in a month by customizing your stay on Airbnb’s website .
