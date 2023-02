Airbnb your apartment as a renter in San Jose, CA

Learn more about how you can list your rental on Airbnb. Photos via Airbnb

90 nights/year is the average amount a building will allow you to Airbnb your place.

is the average amount a building will allow you to Airbnb your place. You set your own pricing , but it varies from building to building if the owners choose to deduct a share of your earnings.

, but it varies from building to building if the owners choose to deduct a share of your earnings. You can get an estimate of what you’ll make in a month by customizing your stay on Airbnb’s website .

San Jose simply isn’t among the most affordable places to live in the US. But for, there’s a new way to offset the high cost of living Airbnb recently launched a new program called Airbnb-friendly apartments , allowing certain renters in San Josethe ability to become. This is available to those living in participating apartment buildings:Some notes to keep in mind: