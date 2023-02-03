ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Airbnb your apartment as a renter in San Jose, CA

6AM City
6AM City
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35zdEy_0kbrNWEm00

Learn more about how you can list your rental on Airbnb.

Photos via Airbnb

Numbers don’t lie — San Jose simply isn’t among the most affordable places to live in the US. But for some apartment dwellers , there’s a new way to offset the high cost of living .

Airbnb recently launched a new program called
Airbnb-friendly apartments , allowing certain renters in San Jose (and ~30 other cities) the ability to become part-time hosts . This is available to those living in participating apartment buildings: Exhibit at J Town Apartments, Avana San Jose, and Almaden Lake Village .

Some notes to keep in mind:
  • 90 nights/year is the average amount a building will allow you to Airbnb your place.
  • You set your own pricing , but it varies from building to building if the owners choose to deduct a share of your earnings.
  • You can get an estimate of what you’ll make in a month by customizing your stay on Airbnb’s website .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
6AM City

6AM City

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT

6AM City was built to engage local communities by creating new ways to consume, participate, and share local content. Through our conversational tone, editorial filter, and participatory approach, we aim to build communities driven by conversation, designed for maximum engagement. We provide what need to know today about your city – curated, condensed, and delivered to your inbox and social feeds every day.

 https://6amcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy